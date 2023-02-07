Google’s Pixel brand covers not just smartphones, but also wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The software giant’s entry into the hardware market has been a success, and if you’re a fan of the Android operating system, you should definitely check out the Google Pixel deals that we’ve rounded up here. There are some pretty slick discounts on this list of Google Pixel devices, but you’ll have to hurry up with your purchases because their prices may return to normal sooner than you expect.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $80, was $100

Why Buy:

Affordable wireless earbuds

Stay in place during workouts

Dynamic speaker drivers deliver high-quality audio

Lasts up to 24 hours with their charging case

If you’re scouring the internet’s headphone deals for affordable but reliable wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series may be what you’ve been looking for. The flush-to-ear design with a stabilizer arc is not only stylish, but it’s also functional as the wireless earbuds stay in place even during intense workouts. They deliver high-quality audio with their custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, and their beamforming mics enable crystal clear calls. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of 24 hours if you include the juice from their charging case. They can be used with any mobile device with Bluetooth capabilities, but if you’ll pair them with an Android device, all it takes is just one tap.

Google Pixel Buds Pro — $150, was $200

Why Buy:

Active noise cancellation

Charging case gives a total of 31 hours of usage

Crystal clear calls

Works with Google Assistant

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are premium wireless earbuds with custom 11mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, with active noise cancellation that blocks external sound so that you can focus on your favorite music or shows. They can run up 11 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 31 hours if you include the power from their charging case. You’ll sound clear during calls even when you’re in noisy places with the help of the wireless earbuds’ beamforming mics, voice accelerometer, and wind-blocking mesh covers. With the Google Pixel Buds Pro in your ears, you can ask Google Assistant to give you directions, control music playback, and more through voice commands.

Google Pixel 6a — $249, was $449

Why Buy:

Powered by Google Tensor chipset

6.1-inch OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate

Extra protection with Titan M2 chip

Reliable cameras

The relatively affordable Google Pixel 6a gets even cheaper, and it’s an absolute steal at this price. The mid-tier smartphone offers flagship-grade performance with the Google Tensor chipset that’s also found in the Google Pixel 6 and 6GB of RAM, inside a compact and lightweight design. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, and an additional layer of security with the Titan M2 chip that makes it more resilient to all kinds of attacks. For photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers, the Google Pixel 6a is equipped with a 12.2MP camera with optical image stabilization and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back, and an 8MP camera at the front.

Google Pixel Watch — $300, was $350

Why Buy:

Customizable watch faces

Runs on Google’s WearOS

Access Google apps on your wrist

Water and scratch resistance

The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch, and at first glance, you would think that it’s a traditional watch with its circular design. However, you can customize the watch face on the 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, with your choice among various layouts and colors, and the ability to switch between digital, analog, and graphic looks. The smartwatch runs on Google’s WearOS platform, which enables fitness tracking features such as heart rate and sleeping habits, as well as popular apps such as Google Wallet and Google Maps. The wearable device features water resistance of up to 50 meters deep, and scratch resistance with Corning Gorilla Glass. If you’re on the hunt for smartwatch deals, you can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel 7 — $399, was $599

Why Buy:

Powered by Google Tensor G2

6.3-inch AMOLED screen

Lasts more than 24 hours with Adaptive Battery

Powerful cameras

The Google Pixel 7 is the latest iteration of Google’s Pixel smartphones, and it doesn’t hold back on providing powerful performance and helpful features. It’s equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM for a boost in speed and efficiency, the Titan M2 security chip that will help keep your personal information safe, and a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The smartphone’s Adaptive Battery can make it last more than 24 hours without requiring a recharge, and if you turn on the Extreme Battery Saver mode, it can run for up to 72 hours. There are two cameras on the back of the Google Pixel 7 — a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus, and a 12MP wide-angle camera — and at the front, there’s a 10.8MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $599, was $899

Why Buy:

Google’s current flagship model

6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

12GB of RAM

48MP telephoto camera

Google takes another step up with its flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro, which takes all the good things about the Google Pixel 7 and makes a smartphone that’s just better in every way. Between the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, the upgrades include a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3120 x 1440 resolution, the return of the face unlock feature, faster performance with 12GB of RAM, and the addition of a 48MP telephoto camera at the back. If you’re an Android fan who’s on the hunt for phone deals, there may be no better option out there than the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

