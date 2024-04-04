 Skip to main content
Update: Best Samsung Galaxy deals: S24, Buds, Watches and more

Bruce Brown
Andrew Morrisey
By and

If you’re shopping as much for some savings as you are for some tech, we’d like to direct you to Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, where you’ll find discounts on all sorts of cool devices, including wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and phones. The best Samsung Galaxy deals even include a massive trade-in discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is one of Samsung’s flagship smartphones. We’ve compiled all of our favorite Samsung Galaxy deals below, so read onward for more information on how to save.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $110, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2.
Samsung

If you’re looking for headphone deals but you want an alternative to Apple’s AirPods, you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The wireless earbuds have great battery life that’s made even better with an included charging case. While some of the other Galaxy Buds out there include the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds+, but with the Galaxy Buds 2’s active noise-cancelation you can block out unwanted sounds and keep your focus on whatever you’re working on, watching, or listening to. You can also control the headphones with touch controls on each earbud, and they connect easily to any Bluetooth device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition (44mm) — $216, was $360

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition on a golfer's wrist.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For golfers who are interested in smartwatch deals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is the perfect fit for you. This special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app, which is worth $100. The app will track your shots and score, as well as provide an overview of the course, to help get your golf game to the next level. The smartwatch retains all the other features of the base model, including accurate wellness readings on metrics such as heart rate and body composition, auto workout tracking to monitor activities such as running and swimming, and advanced sleep coaching that will help you manage your sleep quality. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition also features an exclusive watch face and an attention-catching green home button.

Samsung Galaxy S24 — as low as $265, was $860

A violet Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus lying face-down on a shelf.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone. It’s a great phone to shop if you’re looking for the newest tech and software you can get in a smartphone, but it’s also a great phone to shop if you’re looking for some of the best phone deals currently taking place. The S24 features Galaxy AI to help with chatting, searching, translating, and even photography. The camera system features a 3x zoom that has AI assistance, and the S24’s display checks in at 6.2-inches and Full HD resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (8GB RAM + 128GB) — as low as $392, was $1,100

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S-Pen against a white background.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not only a recommended choice if you’re searching for tablet deals, but also for laptop deals. That’s because the tablet can also function as a laptop through its separately sold keyboard cover, and it works with Samsung DeX if you want the full desktop computer experience. The device’s 14.6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 2960 x 1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate works great for both forms, while performance won’t be lacking through its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with the S Pen, which is a stylus that will serve as an additional input option, and it supports microSD cards up to 1TB for additional storage space. If you like listening to music while working, your favorite playlists will sound amazing on the tablet’s quad speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — as low as $670, was $1,420

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange and in Titanium Silver.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup has been some fierce competition for Apple’s iPhone lineup, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra coming in on the larger end of the lineup’s spectrum and making some fierce competition for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The S24 Ultra offers some of the most impressive hardware you can find in a smartphone, as its larger sizes allows more room for the camera system, a powerful processor, and a larger battery that can last all day on a single charge. With its larger size comes a larger display, and it’s got some major visibility upgrades, with Corning Gorilla Armor that reduces reflections and improves clarity even in direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — as low as $500, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting upright on a bench.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Samsung has really nailed down the design of the horizontally folding phone with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It offers supreme portability when folded, yet doesn’t sacrifice a full-screen phone experience. It has a ton of modern smartphone features such as an impressive camera array and the ability to make hands-free video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — as low as $1,000, was $1,800

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 open in a person's hands.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a premium foldable phone and we consider it among the best folding phones. It comes in at a higher price point than most smartphones, but it features a range of new tech that makes it worth it. The camera system allows you to take hands-free photos using Flex Mode, and for even more clarity an Auto Frame Rate feature sets the optimal exposure so you video stays bright from start to finish. The Z Fold 5 is super durable and gets great battery life, even with the ability for multitasking with three windows open on the screen at one time.

