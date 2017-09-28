Time for a new smartwatch? These are the 5 hottest deals available right now

While smartwatches aren’t nearly as common as smartphones, they’re not enthusiast-only items either. The best smartwatches make your life easier by providing alerts to your wrist, so you don’t have to constantly find and pull out your phone. Many also provide some sort of fitness-tracking feature, while others double as music players with support for popular services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and iHeartRadio. While Apple watches make up a portion of the market, most models are Android smartwatches, which provide a good amount of flexibility in how you use them. Many analysts believe the smartwatch market will continue to grow in coming months as manufacturers add new features to their products. So, if you’re ready to take the plunge, read on for the best smartwatch deals you can score online right now.

Pebble Time Smartwatch Get all of your notifications at a glance with the popular Pebble Time Smartwatch. The Pebble Time provides the same updates as your smartphone, including calendar events, text and emails, incoming calls, and more, but they go directly to your wrist. The smartwatch has a built-in activity and sleep tracker, while also providing daily reports and weekly insights. It has a microphone for voice notes and quick replies, along with seven-day battery life. It has a 9.5mm thin chassis with a curved, ergonomic profile, Marine-grade stainless steel bezel with PVD coating, matte and polished finishes, and tactile buttons for easy, eyes-free control. The tough, 2.5D glass display is an always-on color E-Paper screen that’s water resistant up to 30 meters, complete with a durable glass lens. The Pebble Time Smartwatch normally retails for $150 but is currently on sale for $75 on Amazon, providing a $75 (50 percent) discount. Amazon

Fossil Q Wander Leather Touchscreen Smartwatch Get a fashionable smartwatch you’ll want to show off to your friends with the Fossil Q Wander Leather Touchscreen Smartwatch, which is currently 25 percent off on Amazon. This smartwatch model boasts a genuine leather band along with customizable dials and features. you can also change up your look on the fly when you choose a Fossil or Android Wear design by adjusting the colors and then adding the complications of your choice to your watch face. Easily get notified of important texts, calls, social media messages, and emails, thanks to Bluetooth technology. It has built-in activity tracking, so you can monitor your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned. The smartwatch automatically syncs to your phone so you can keep tabs on your activity and notifications without even pushing a button. Other features include the ability to control your music on your favorite music player and use the built-in microphone and speaker to perform a variety of tasks on the smartwatch using just your voice. The Fossil Q Wander Leather Touchscreen Smartwatch regularly retails for $255 but is currently marked down to $191 on Amazon, saving you $64 (25 percent). Amazon

Huawei Watch Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch Get a durable smartwatch that you can adapt to your own signature style with a Huawei Watch Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch, which is currently more than $100 off on Amazon. This smartwatch allows you to use all your favorite apps on the go for a truly seamless experience. With this smartwatch, Google Now becomes your personal assistant. The watch also helps you stay on top of your health game with built-in fitness-tracking features including an enhanced heart rate monitor and sensors to track running, walking, and more. Thanks to Bluetooth, it’s compatible with most devices with an iOS 8.2 or Android 4.3 or later operating system. The smartwatch is designed for those on the go and charges to 80 percent capacity in a mere 45 minutes. A style accent all in itself, the Huawei Watch Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch normally retails for $400 but is currently on sale for $268 on Amazon, saving you $132 (33 percent). Amazon

Samsung Gear Fit2 Get the motivation you need to stay on top of your fitness goals with a Samsung Gear Fit2, which helps keep track of your daily activity levels, heart rate, and more. The smartwatch uses a wide range of tracking sensors to closely monitor your activity levels including steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can even automatically identify the different types of physical activities such as running, cycling, and working out on the elliptical. The smartwatch is water-resistant and features a curved, full-color super AMOLED screen that displays real-time activity stats along with texts and other alerts from your iOS or Android smartphone within Bluetooth range. Get credit for every step thanks to the built-in GPS that gives you accurate real-time stats and allows you to leave your phone behind. The watch features the S Health app , which you can use to you can set goals, check leaderboards, challenge others to step competitions, and share workout results with just the touch of a button The smartwatch also acts as a stand-alone music player so you can store your favorite music on your Gear Fit2 or connect to your phone with Spotify to access millions of songs. Charging is easy with the included cradle. Score a Samsung Gear Fit2 for $134 on Amazon, after a $56 (29 percent) discount. Amazon