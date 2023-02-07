The fitness trackers and health-focused wearable devices of Fitbit are very popular among both casual users and professional athletes, which is why the brand is always in demand whenever there are smartwatch deals. If you’re interested in checking out what it’s like to own a Fitbit device, or you’re planning to buy another one, check out the top Fitbit deals that we’ve rounded up here. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of any of these offers as soon as possible.

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $80, was $100

Why Buy:

Cheap but functional

Monitors various health metrics

10-day battery life

Free six months of Fitbit Premium

The Fitbit Inspire 3 appears in our best Fitbit list as the best cheap Fitbit fitness tracker, partly because it’s an amazing choice as a “put it on and forget it” device. It’s capable of monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and other health metrics, and its battery can last up to 10 days before requiring a recharge. Every purchase of the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium, which will give you deeper insights into your fitness such as a Daily Readiness Score that shows what your body can handle and a Sleep Profile that will help you understand and improve your habits.

Fitbit Luxe — $100, was $130

Why Buy:

Stainless steel case

Color AMOLED display

Five-day battery life

Mental health focus

The Fitbit Luxe is beautifully designed with a stainless steel case but still lightweight and discreet, while also providing you various options for its bands to complement your style. You’ll be able to view the time and your health metrics on its color AMOLED display, and it can last up to five days on a single charge. While it can monitor all the important fitness data, and it also provides access to personalized insights and Daily Readiness Scores with its free six-month Fitbit Premium membership, the Fitbit Luxe’s focus is on mental health, with features like the Stress Management Score that measures your stress levels and offers guided workouts and mindfulness meditations when you need them.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $150

Why Buy:

Packed with features

ECG app and 24/7 heart rate tracking

20 exercise modes

Corning Gorilla Glass 3-protected display

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our top choice among the best fitness trackers because of all the features that it offers with its relatively affordable price. With the free six-month membership to Fitbit Premium, you’ll have access to your Daily Readiness Score, which will help you understand your physical status in addition to the wearable device’s ECG app, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and oxygen saturation monitoring, among other fitness-related features. The Fitbit Charge 5 also offers 20 exercise modes to help track real-time data, a seven-day battery life, and a vibrant color display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $180, was $230

Why Buy:

Looks more like a smartwatch

Built-in GPS

Answer calls to your smartphone

40 exercise modes

Fitbit leans more towards the smartwatch aspect of its wearable devices with the Fitbit Versa 4, which features a square AMOLED display. It also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership to supplement its fitness tracking features, and it’s got built-in GPS to monitor your real-time pace and distance during outdoor runs. The smartwatch can last more than six days on a single charge, and it can be used to answer calls to its paired smartphone with its integrated mic and speaker. Between the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3, the newer version features a physical button at the side instead of a button-like touch panel, double the exercise modes with a total of 40, and improved Google Maps and Google Pay integration.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $250, was $300

Why Buy:

Gorgeous display

Built-in Amazon Alexa

Equipped with GPS

Can withstand outdoor conditions

The Fitbit Sense 2 is in our list of the best smartwatches as a wearable device that can track both fitness and stress levels, while featuring a gorgeous display with deep blacks and vibrant colors, and the ability to receive notifications from your paired smartphone. The smartwatch even comes with Amazon’s Alexa built in, so you can use voice commands to ask for weather updates, set alarms, control your smart home devices, and more. With GPS, it’s perfect for outdoor adventures, especially since it’s water resistant to 164 feet and is rated to operate between -14 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit, with a battery life of more than six days on a single charge.

