The 4 best Whoop alternatives in 2024

Whoop is a wearable technology company whose fitness bands track your body’s strain, recovery, and sleep. It’s as popular as many of the best fitness trackers and many of the best smartwatches. Whoops fitness bands are popular amongst professional athletes, but they’re also somewhat expensive. Whoop’s advanced metrics tracking is difficult to match, but there are several Whoop alternatives out there for different price points and fitness needs. We’ve rounded up what we think are the best Whoop alternatives, so read onward for more details.

The best Whoop alternatives in 2024

Oura Ring 3 Heritage

Best Whoop alternative overall

Pros Cons Feature-packed Inconsistent sizing Super stylish Long battery life

Whoop 4.0 and Oura compare well in terms of tracking metrics, even though the Oura Ring lineup is something you wear on your finger and not on your wrist. We think the Heritage is the best Whoop alternative overall due to its balance of capabilities and price point. It’s capable of tracking blood oxygen, hours slept, resting heart rate, skin temperature, and even your daily step count, and it’s compatible with both Apple iOS and Android. It even has access to more than 50 audio meditations. Apple users may especially love the Oura Ring 3 Heritage, as both the iPhone and Apple Watch lineups are capable of displaying Oura data with widgets.

Specifications

Compatibility Apple iOS, Android Battery life Up to 7 days

Fitbit Charge 6

Best Whoop alternative for simplicity

Pros Cons Feature-packed May have longevity issues Built-in GPS Advanced health metrics

Visually the Fitbit Charge 6 is pretty close to what you get with a Whoop band. It’s minimal, unobtrusive, and simple. These are many of the things Whoop users love, and being able to find it in a Fitbit makes for a great Whoop alternative. With the Fitbit Charge 6 you can dive deep into a fitness routine. In addition to tracking things like stress, heart rate variability, and skin temperature, it’s also able to track calorie burn and optimize your workouts. There’s also no need to lug a phone around with you on any of your workouts or outdoor adventures, as the Charge 6 has a built-in GPS that allows you to see your real-time pace and distance, and to see a map of your workout routine in the Fitbit app. It also has a Health Metrics dashboard that provides all of your fitness data for you in one place.

Specifications

Compatibility Apple iOS, Android Battery life Up to 7 days

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best premium Whoop alternative

Pros Cons Feature-packed No blood oxygen tracking Premium build quality Expensive Apple software ecosystem

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a lot of smartwatch, and while some of its tracking features can’t keep up with Whoop’s, it offers many things you can get with Whoop. It’s incredibly durable and made from luxury materials, and even manages a unique design while still maintaining recognizability as an Apple Watch. It does everything previous Apple Watch models can do, and it comes with LTE cellular capability standard. This will allow you to interact with your web-based world without the need for a wifi connection, making it a great option for travelers and people who like to wander the unbeaten trail. Made to meet the demands of endurance athletes, water sports enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and anyone with style, the Apple Watch Ultra will look good on just about any wrist.

Specifications

Compatibility Apple iOS Battery life Up to 36 hours

Aura Strap 2

Best budget Whoop alternative

Pros Cons Stylish design Awkward software Body composition analysis Easy to learn

The Aura Strap 2 offers a gorgeous design to go along with a decent price point. It makes a good Whoop alternative because it’s able to handle all kind of fitness and health tracking. It has body composition analysis that can measure muscle weight, body fat percentage, lean body mass, and body water levels. This device can go a long way toward helping you build the body of your dreams, much in the way Whoop has become known for.

Specifications

Compatibility Apple iOS, Android Battery life Up to 6 months

How we chose these Whoop alternatives

There are a lot of great fitness trackers on the market, and we’ve made ourselves familiar with them over the years. We’ve done this both as tech experts and as fitness enthusiasts. We’ve utilized our knowledge of tech and the features that come with fitness trackers to make our selections for the best Whoop alternatives, but we’ve also injected some personal taste. We’ve used many of the fitness trackers held in consideration for the best Whoop alternatives. This, along with affordability, simplicity, and general popularity were all taken into account in making our selections.

