We gave this smartwatch a 9 out of 10, and it’s on sale at Best Buy

Looking for great smartwatch deals on similarly great products? Head over to Best Buy where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $120 off, down to a very respectable $280 from $400. The deal won’t be around for long, but this is your chance to buy a gorgeous looking smartwatch with a sweet rotating bezel for less. If you’re keen to learn more about it, read on while we take you through what you need to know, but bear in mind the deal is likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we called it “Samsung’s best smartwatch yet.” Since then, we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 come along, but the 6 it still holds its own. Take a look at our comparison between the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and you’ll note the differences are more incremental, so it makes sense to go with the cheaper option.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks gorgeous, particularly its rotating bezel. Besides those delightful looks, it also has great fitness features. That includes showing off key insights like distance and calories burned, but it also provides personalized HR zones with the watch scanning your health data to provide what you need to know.

It’s smart enough to provide readings on your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, Body Mass Index, and more, so you get truly advanced insight into how well your body is doing. There’s also always-on heart monitoring even when in conjunction with the advanced sleep coaching. It’s exactly what you would expect from one of the best smartwatches — no key features are missed here. It’s all wrapped up in a gorgeous shell, and it’s perfect for everyday use as well as aiding you on your exercise goals.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic normally costs $400 but right now, it’s down to $280 at Best Buy. That’s a great price for such a well-reviewed watch. It may be slightly older tech, but it’s certainly not outdated. Check it out now before the deal ends.