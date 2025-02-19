The Last of Us season 2 release date finally revealed

After a two-year hiatus, one of the best video game adaptations returns this spring.

HBO announced The Last of Us season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 13. The episode will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Season 2 will consist of seven episodes.

Besides the release date announcement, HBO released three new character posters featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

Season 2 takes place five years after the events of the first season. Per HBO, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

At the end of season 1, Joel rescued Ellie from the Fireflies, who were going to remove her brain and kill her to hopefully create a cure for the Cordyceps virus. Instead of telling Ellie he killed the Fireflies, Joel lies and says they could not create a cure. Joel and Ellie return to the Jackson compound by the end of the season 1 finale.

Season 2’s returning cast features Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast members include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

Based on Naughty Dog’s beloved video game franchise, The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The Last of Us season 1 was met with universal acclaim, winning eight Emmys out of 24 nominations.