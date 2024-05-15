 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Last of Us season 2: HBO releases new images of Joel and Ellie

By
Joel stares at someone in The Last of Us season 2.
HBO

Joel and Ellie are back in the first look at The Last of Us season 2. HBO released new images featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey during Tuesday’s Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation. The second season will premiere in 2025 on HBO and Max.

Based on Naughty Dog’s beloved video games for PlayStation, The Last of Us stars Pascal as Joel, a jaded survivor of a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. Ramsey plays Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who may hold the key to finding a cure. Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of a quarantine zone. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey,” the official logline reads, “as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Recommended Videos

Also reprising their roles from the first season for The Last of Us season 2 are Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s brother, and Rutina Wesley as Maria, Tommy’s wife and co-leader of the survivors in Jackson, Wyoming. The biggest addition to the season 2 cast is Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, who will play a pivotal role in the upcoming episodes. Other actors joining for season 2 include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara will guest star as well.

Ellie holds a gun in The Last of Us.
HBO

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the latter of whom co-created the video game. Executive producers include Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. The series is ia co-production with Sony Pictures Television. Season 1 followed The Last of Us video game, while season 2 depicts the events in the sequel game, The Last of Us Part II.

Related

The Last of Us season 1 was a smash hit for HBO, becoming the network’s most-watched debut season of a series ever. Season 1 garnered 24 Emmy nominations, including acting nods for Pascal and Ramsey.

Stream all episodes of The Last of Us season 1 on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
8 actors who could play Abby in The Last of Us season 2
Abby stands in the rain in The Last of Us Part 2.

It's been only a month since the show ended, and audiences are already clamoring for more. If you’re recovering from the finale of the premiere season of HBO’s The Last of Us, chances are that you’ve never played the epic video game the series is based on. Or, perhaps, you simply can’t wait to see the live-action realization of the sequel story. Undoubtedly, Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller had to make an impossible choice. No matter which side of the fence you stand on with regard to the moral alignment of the situation, Joel has blood on his hands.

Like any gritty survival journey, blood often begets more blood. Abby, an imposing protagonist from The Last of Us Part II, will be an ominous harbinger of dark days yet to come. Though just like the ethical grey area Joel often finds himself in, Abby is just as conflicted. As far as survival in a post-apocalyptic landscape, Abby is absolutely built for it. Any actress up for the role must have a commanding presence, but ultimately be capable of peeling back the layers of Abby’s complex world.
Anya Taylor-Joy

Read more
Succession season 4, episode 2 release date, time, channel, and plot
A man and a woman talk in Succession season 4.

Love them or hate them, the Roy family is back. Hot off the heels of a cultural phenomenon, The Last of Us, HBO is set to release another season of one of the most talked about shows on television today. That's right, Succession has returned, and with them comes all the family bickering, sibling backstabbing, shady business deals, and Tom and Cousin Greg's budding bromance.

Now in its fourth season, Succession will surely bring all the drama and insults everyone has grown to love over the previous three seasons. With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it's airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 2 of Succession season 4.
When does episode 2 of Succession season 4 release?

Read more
The Last of Us season 1 episodes, ranked
Ellie and Joel look sweetly at each other in The Last of Us.

HBO's sensation The Last of Us ended its first season with a bang. The show began airing in January, quickly becoming the most talked-about series on television and a worthy successor to HBO's now-iconic Sunday night lineup. Led by Game of Thrones breakouts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, the show adapts Naughty Dog's universally beloved game about a smuggler escorting a teenager across a ravaged, postapocalyptic America. Haunted by infected mutants, government officials, and other lawless characters, the two form an intimate and powerful bond as they try to survive.

The first season remained stellar throughout its nine episodes, delivering compelling, thought-provoking, and thematically rich narratives that strengthened the source material's already extensive lore. Each episode in The Last of Us was a brilliant display of artistry, with top-notch writing, directing, acting, and production values. However, some episodes stood out more than others, whether because of their insightful storytelling, striking visuals, powerful performances, or a combination of all these crucial elements.

Read more