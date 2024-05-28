 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Syfy reveals first images and release date for The Ark season 2

By
An astronaut looks confused with his suit on.
Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

The crew aboard Ark One is ready for more space adventures in The Ark season 2. The second season of the hit sci-fi show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, July 17, on Syfy. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock seven days after air.

Set 100 years in the future, planetary colonization missions have started to ensure the survival of the human race. In the explosive season 1 finale, the crew on Ark One reached Proxima B, a potential new home for the residents of Earth. However, Proxima B exploded, destroying any chance of habitation. To make matters worse, the ensuing blast damaged Ark One.

Recommended Videos

“In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow,” the official synopsis reads.

Check out the first images from season 2 below.

1 of 12
An astronauts tries to revive someone on the ground.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Tiana Upcheva as Eva Markovic Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)
A man and woman stand besides each other and stare.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Tiana Upcheva as Eva Markovic Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)
Two people on the righ and two on the left stand and face each other.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Bermudez as Kimi, Jadran Malkovich as Dr. Marsh, Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)
A woman stares at someone off camera.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Diana Bermudez as Kimi Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)
Two astronauts look at a woman.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY
A man holds a flash light and stares.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY
Four astronauts stand in a line and look.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)
A doctor stares at a woman in front of a door.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jelena Stupljanin as Evelyn Maddox, Jadran Malkovich as Dr. Marsh Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)
An astronaut walks through a door.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY
Two women stand next to each other with one of them having their arms folded.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Jelena Stupljanin as Evelyn Maddox Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY
An astronaut carries a woman in his hands on s spaceship.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Adams as Angus Medford, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY
An astronaut looks with his helmet on.
THE ARK -- "Failed Experiment" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

The Ark’s cast features Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.

Related

The Ark was co-created by showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. Devlin and Glassner executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Producers include Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Devlin and Glassner teased what fans can expect in The Ark’s action-packed second season. “The thing I can tease about season 2 is we don’t let up,” Devlin said. “The roller coaster rides every week.”

“The big question at the end of this season is who lived and who died,” Glassner added. “The only ones we know about are the ones that are in the bridge. We’re going to find that out very quickly in the next season.”

Premiering in February 2023, The Ark season 1 reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. All episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
And Just Like That… season 2, episode 3 release date, time, channel, and plot
Carrie listens to a broadcast in And Just Like That.

After six successful seasons and two terrible movies, the Sex and the City universe expanded with the addition of And Just Like That..., which serves as a sequel and series revival. Premiering in 2021, And Just Like That... reintroduced the world to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), three of the leading women in Sex and the City. The original series focused on the friendship, sex lives, and social issues of these then-thirtysomethings living in New York City.

And Just Like That... , however, picks up 11 years after Sex and the City 2, with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all in their 50s. Despite the fact that they're older, the same friendship, fashion, and relationship drama are still as present as ever. And Just Like That... became Max's most-watched series debut at the time of its December 2021 premiere. Originally conceived as a miniseries, the overwhelming popularity led to a season 2 renewal. What time does episode 3 stream? Find out below!
When does episode 3 of And Just Like That... season 2 release?

Read more
And Just Like That… season 2, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot
Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte looking excited in ...And Just Like That.

After six successful seasons and two movies, the Sex and the City universe expanded with the addition of And Just Like That..., which serves as a sequel and series revival. Premiering in 2021, And Just Like That... reintroduced the world to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), three of the leading women in Sex and the City. The original series focused on the friendship, sex lives, and social issues of these then-thirtysomethings living in New York City.

And Just Like That..., however, picks up 11 years after Sex and the City 2, with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all in their 50s. Despite the fact that they're older, the same friendship, fashion, and relationship drama are still as present as ever. And Just Like That... became Max's most-watched series debut at the time of its December 2021 premiere. Originally conceived as a miniseries, the overwhelming popularity led to a season 2 renewal.
When does episode 1 of And Just Like That... season 2 release?

Read more
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot
Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck walk in the hallway of the USS Enterprise in a scene from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ is the USS Enterprise for Trekkies, as the streaming service continues to produce entertaining and well-received Star Trek programs. There are multiple Star Trek TV shows to choose from that span a variety of genres. Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy for adults, Star Trek: Prodigy is geared toward families, and Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard are dramas. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds falls into the drama category, but it's a throwback to the original Star Trek and a treat for all fans.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lume, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they traverse to new worlds within the galaxy. The series takes place ten years before Star Trek: The Original Series. After a critically-acclaimed first season in 2022, Strange New Worlds returns for its second season this summer. Below is information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
When does episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 release?

Read more