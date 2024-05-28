The crew aboard Ark One is ready for more space adventures in The Ark season 2. The second season of the hit sci-fi show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, July 17, on Syfy. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock seven days after air.
Set 100 years in the future, planetary colonization missions have started to ensure the survival of the human race. In the explosive season 1 finale, the crew on Ark One reached Proxima B, a potential new home for the residents of Earth. However, Proxima B exploded, destroying any chance of habitation. To make matters worse, the ensuing blast damaged Ark One.
“In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow,” the official synopsis reads.
Check out the first images from season 2 below.
The Ark’s cast features Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.
The Ark was co-created by showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. Devlin and Glassner executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Producers include Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment.
In an interview with Digital Trends, Devlin and Glassner teased what fans can expect in The Ark’s action-packed second season. “The thing I can tease about season 2 is we don’t let up,” Devlin said. “The roller coaster rides every week.”
“The big question at the end of this season is who lived and who died,” Glassner added. “The only ones we know about are the ones that are in the bridge. We’re going to find that out very quickly in the next season.”
Premiering in February 2023, The Ark season 1 reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. All episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.
