The latest news, reviews, and rumors from the biggest video streaming platforms on the planet. With Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, and Apple TV+ all competing in the streaming wars for your attention, Digital Trends is here to break down everything you need to know. Whether you’re looking for the best shows and movies or just trying to decide which platform you want to subscribe to, we’ve done all the research so you don’t have to.

The best shows coming to Disney+ on launch day

Disney+ isn't just a library of both classic and new feature films. It's also packed with fan-favorite TV series, including some excellent cartoons, popular Disney Channel originals, and, oh yeah, the Simpsons.
Comcast clarifies its free Xfinity Flex offer for internet-only customers

Those who own their own modem/router can still get Flex for free, but they'll have to wait a little longer than those who rent their equipment from Comcast.
Google Stadia pre-orders don’t guarantee you’ll get to play on release day

Google Stadia early adopters who pre-ordered the game's Founder's Edition or Premiere Edition could be waiting up to two extra weeks beyond the November 19 launch date before they can play.

The best streaming devices for 2019

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
How to watch NFL games online, with or without cable

By Quentyn Kennemer
Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition packs 4K, HDR, and Alexa in a $230 speaker

By Simon Cohen
Disney CEO Bob Iger thinks you’ll gladly pay more for Disney+ than Apple TV+

By Allison Matyus
Digital Trends Live: Facebook and elections, Netflix raises $2 billion, and more

By Todd Werkhoven
How to get Disney+ free with a Verizon Wireless unlimited data plan

By Chris Gates
Netflix speed test: How to check if you can stream 4K Ultra HD

By Josh Levenson
Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.
By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
Cord-cutting 101: How to quit cable for online streaming video

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
By Quentyn Kennemer, Simon Cohen

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Watchmen, The Laundromat

By Will Nicol
Here’s how and where you can watch the best 4K content

By Josh Levenson, Quentyn Kennemer
Sling TV: Everything you need to know

By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
What is Pluto TV? Here’s everything to know about the live TV streaming service

By Josh Levenson
What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in October 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for October 2019 will help you catch up on your binge list.
By Rick Marshall
Older smart TVs and Roku devices won’t play Netflix after December 1

If you're the owner of one of Roku's first-generation devices made before 2011, you might be losing access to Netflix content on December 1.
By Simon Cohen
Digital Trends Live: Netflix’s numbers, Ford’s charging network, and more

By Todd Werkhoven
These are the best action movies on Netflix right now (October 2019)

By Will Nicol
The best shows on Netflix right now

By Will Nicol
The best movies on Netflix right now

By Will Nicol
What’s new on Hulu in November, and what’s leaving soon

Here's the complete list of what's new on Hulu in November 2019, a few of our favorites, and which titles will be removed. There's plenty to enjoy this month.
By Rick Marshall
The best movies on Hulu right now

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
By Will Nicol, Quentyn Kennemer
How does Hulu work? Here’s everything you need to know

By Simon Cohen
Can Hulu stream movies and TV shows in 4K? Yes, but it’s complicated

By Chris Gates

The best shows on Hulu right now

By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu nathan for you

The best horror movies streaming right now

By Will Nicol
The best Amazon Original series available now (October 2019)

Amazon Studios may not have as big a collection of in-house productions as Netflix, but there are still lots of shows that are worthy of drawing your eyeballs. Here are our picks for the best Amazon Original series.
By Rick Marshall
Disney bans Netflix, Amazon vanishes from Apple: Welcome to the streaming wars

With the Amazon Prime Video app disappearing from Apple's App Store and Disney banning Netflix ads from its networks, the streaming war is heating up quickly.
By Rick Marshall
The best new shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more in September

By Christine Persaud
Go beyond the Ring Gate with a sneak peak of The Expanse season 4

By Georgina Torbet
Netflix vs. Amazon Prime Video: A battle of streaming giants

By Simon Cohen
Confused Christian group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s Good Omens

By Chris Gates
Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
By Chris Gates
The complete Disney+ launch lineup gets a three-and-a-half-hour trailer

Want to catch an early glimpse of The Mandalorian, X-Men: The Animated Series, or some of the super-weird films coming to Disney+? Don't wait for launch. Disney's new, extra-long video has you covered.
By Chris Gates
Digital Trends Live: Fortnite season 10, Pixel 4 event, Disney+ offerings

By Todd Werkhoven
Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service so far

By Chris Gates
Here’s everything that will be on Disney+ when it launches in the U.S.

By Rick Marshall
Disney+ might kill Blu-rays forever with streaming bonus features

By Rick Marshall
Walmart slashes prices on Apple iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Beats, and Apple TV+

By Bruce Brown
Roku OS 9.2: All the new features

By Simon Cohen
Apple TV+ : Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

By Josh Levenson

New Roku Ultra, Express streamers are faster and more customizable

By Simon Cohen
Disney+ is letting you grab three years of service for less than $5 per month

By Chris Gates
A media super-bundle could let Apple dominate the streaming world

By Simon Cohen
Roku Ultra (2019) review: Fast, flexible, fun

By Simon Cohen
The best Netflix Original series

By Rick Marshall
Mac users should not hold their breath for Netflix to port its iOS app

By Chuong Nguyen
ESPN+: Everything you need to know

By Chris Gates, Simon Cohen
