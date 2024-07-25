 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sonos CEO offers software mea culpa: ‘We know we have work to do’

By
The Sonos app in front of the Sonos Ace headphones box.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence today issued a written apology to Sonos customers for “significant problems with our new app.” The apology — which was uploaded as images on various social media accounts and as proper text (with additional links) on Sonos’ blog — acknowledges the various issues users have had since the Sonos app received a major update on May 7.

As we’ve documented, the new app not only was missing basic features users had enjoyed previously but it was also just buggy.

Recommended Videos

“I want to begin by personally apologizing for disappointing you,” Spence wrote. “There isn’t an employee at Sonos who isn’t pained by having let you down, and I assure you that fixing the app for all of our customers and partners has been, and continues to be, our number one priority.” The letter links to the official release notes page, if you want to keep up with the app changes.

The botched app rebuild came just ahead of Sonos releasing its first headphones, the Sonos Ace.

Sonos, for its part, has at least noted the issues since the May update and kept users abreast of a general roadmap for fixes via a thread on Reddit. And the app indeed has received a number of updates with bug fixes and new (or resurrected) features, as recently as July 22. Spence adds that software updates will continue on a biweekly basis.

Here’s the update roadmap that appears in Spence’s letter:

Coming in July and August

  • Improving the stability when adding new products
  • Implementing music library configuration, browse, search, and play

Coming in August and September

  • Improving volume responsiveness
  • User interface improvements based on customer feedback
  • Improving overall system stability and error handling

Coming in September

  • Improving alarm consistency and reliability

Coming in September and October

  • Restoring edit mode for playlists and the queue
  • Improving functionality in settings

“We deeply appreciate your patience as we address these issues,” Spence concludes. “We known we have work to do to earn back your trust and are working hard to do just that.”

Sonos is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings on August 7.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Victrola’s Stream Onyx turntable makes listening to vinyl over Sonos more affordable
The Victrola Stream Onyx Sonos-ready turntable on a wood cabinet with a Sonos Five.

Time-honored audio gear pioneer Victrola is continuing its foray into the wireless record player market, today unveiling the Victrola Stream Onyx turntable at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. An updated and more affordable continuation of its popular Stream Carbon turntable launched earlier last year, the Works with Sonos-verified player allows vinyl lovers to spin their records and wirelessly stream the audio over their Sonos speaker system via Wi-Fi. The new player will retail for $600 and will be available for preorder on January 7.

While Bluetooth-enabled turntables offer the convenience of being able to wirelessly play your records through headphones and speakers, Bluetooth is not the ideal way to do this, as you can lose a lot of the details and accuracy from the vinyl because of the digital file compression needed. Most people wouldn't notice the difference, but using a higher-fidelity wireless system like Sonos to do this is a much better option (especially for audiophiles), one that Victrola started making a lot easier with the Stream Carbon turntable last year.

Read more
Sonos adds Dolby Atmos Music and hi-res audio support for Amazon Music
Man holding the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

Sonos users who subscribe to Amazon Music can enjoy Dolby Atmos Music and lossless, hi-res audio on select Sonos speakers starting today, December 7. To get these new features, you'll need an Amazon Music Unlimited account and the latest Sonos software, which you can grab by opening the Sonos S2 app and going to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Dolby Atmos Music tracks from Amazon Music will work on Sonos' two Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, the $899 Sonos Arc and the $449 Sonos Beam Gen 2. However, if you have these speakers grouped with non-Atmos-compatible speakers when you play your desired tracks or playlists, the streams will default to the highest quality, non-Atmos format supported by all speakers in the group.

Read more
Sonos Radio HD offers ad-free, CD-quality streaming for $8 per month
Sonos Radio HD

Sonos has launched Sonos Radio HD, a premium tier of its Sonos Radio service that eliminates all advertisements and boosts audio quality significantly, for $8 per month. The service is available in the U.S. and U.K., with other countries being added in the future.

Sonos claims that its free tier of Sonos Radio is already the fourth-most-popular music source for users of its whole-home wireless speakers. After listening to user feedback, the company decided to add the premium HD tier, which addresses several desired changes:

Read more