Baseus Inspire XC1 review: I tested these Bose-tuned earbuds, and now I’m an open-ear convert

Baseus Inspire XC1 MSRP $129.99 Score Details “The best value open-ear audio wearable out there.” Pros Surprisingly strong bass

Warm and pleasing tuning

Pretty light and comfortable

Physical button for controls

Call quality is bother-free

Decent battery life Cons Voice enhancement mode needs work

LDAC locks other features

EQ presets don't stand out

Isolation only happens with volume

No in-ear wear detection

Quick Review

I’ve reached the point where I flinch every time a company slaps a big-name audio partner on a budget product. In a majority of cases, this co-branded touch ends up being more of a marketing spectacle than real substance. Naturally, when I unboxed the Baseus Inspire XC1 open-ear buds, the Sound by Bose badge stood out. I’ve tested multiple clip-style earbuds, and as a result, that $130 price tag on the Baseus offering felt more like a brand tax.

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I was proven wrong. After nearly four weeks of running, commuting, taking calls, and generally living with them clipped to my ears, I’m pleasantly surprised. This is one of the most compelling value plays I’ve tested in this niche audio wearable segment. The Inspire XC1 earbuds walk into a crowded open-ear market and undercut the segment’s biggest name by a wide margin. They lean on a dual-driver setup that pushes out surprisingly robust bass for a design that fires sound across open air, a physical button control scheme I fell in love with almost immediately, and an IP66 rating that shrugs off dust and water most rivals wouldn’t survive.

The Inspire XC1 isn’t perfect, however. The LDAC situation is somewhat messy, and the tuning won’t please everyone. The LDAC implementation is buggy enough that I’d tell you to leave it off entirely. It’s pretty divisive, too. Where I heard an expansive soundstage and rich vocals, my partner heard a warm sound profile that lacks bite. But if you want the natural sound and environmental awareness of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and refuse to pay premium prices, the Inspire XC1 gets you remarkably close for less than half the cost. Baseus got the fundamentals right in a way that most sub-$150 open-ears simply don’t, and that makes them the budget alternative to beat.

Disclosure: Baseus sent us a unit of the Inspire XC1 open-ear clips for review. The brand had no input into the review, and all testing was performed independently by me.

Baseus Inspire XC1 design and build

The open-ear market has essentially split into two camps. On one hand, you have the old-school over-the-ear hook design, and the newer jewelry-like “cuff” design that clips onto your ear like a piece of earwear. The Inspire XC1 belongs to the latter class, wrapping around the cartilage and resting just outside the ear canal. They’re built from an ABS and polycarbonate plastic blend, bridged by a flexible titanium wire that Baseus claims survives thousands of bending cycles without giving up.

I obviously didn’t sit there bending them ten thousand times, but after two weeks of yanking them on and off, the wire feels reassuringly springy. At 5.5 grams per bud, these earclips are feather-light, and that’s the whole trick. Combine the negligible weight with a soft silicone clamping pressure, and you get a device that genuinely disappears once it’s on. I wear thick glasses, and if you also wear glasses, you already know the special hell of over-the-ear hooks fighting for real estate behind your ear. The Inspire XC1 sidesteps that entirely. Because they sit outside the canal, there’s none of the fatigue or inner-ear pressure that makes silicone-tipped IEMs a chore over long stretches.

I did notice a faint pinching sensation after one marathon listening session that ran well past the three-hour mark, but for normal all-day use, these are as close to “wearing nothing” as I’ve experienced. They’re also stubbornly secure. I ran, cycled, and threw myself through a high-intensity workout, and they refused to shift. You get two dual-tone colorways that quietly ape the Bose aesthetic in Cosmic Black and Starlight Off-White shades. The charging case is fairly compact at roughly 54.7 grams, with a magnetic lid that snaps shut with a click satisfying enough that I kept flipping it open and closed at my desk like a nervous tic.

Here’s the catch, though. The case plastic is so smooth and polished that it looks premium and handles like a bar of wet soap. I fumbled it open one-handed more times than I’d like to admit, and I actually dropped it once on a rough sidewalk purely because there’s nothing to grip. The buds themselves snap into their cradles with strong magnets and stay put, so the buds are never the problem. It’s the slick outer shell that demands a bit of caution when you’re on the move. Also, it’s a fingerprint and smudge magnet, especially if you pick the Cosmic Black version that I tested.

The most impressive on-paper spec is the IP66 rating. Most budget and mid-range open-ear earbuds tap out at IPX4 splash resistance, but IP66 means the Inspire XC1 are fully sealed against dust and can take a high-pressure water jet to the face. You’re not swimming in these, but rain, sweat, and a quick rinse under the tap to clean off earwax? These earclips can handle it. That’s a meaningful peace-of-mind upgrade for anyone who sweats hard or trains outdoors. But the real design triumph is the controls.

Baseus skipped the finicky touch panels that plague modern earbuds and went with a single, highly responsive physical button on the rear counterweight pod of each bud. Because it’s an actual clicker, it works flawlessly when my hands are sweaty, when I’m wearing gloves, and even when I’ve got a beanie covering my ears. If you have long hair, you’re not accidentally firing off commands every time you brush it aside. You can even choose whether to pinch the button with your thumb or index finger. I cannot overstate how much better this is than tapping a capacitive dot and praying it registers. It’s one of the most user-friendly control setups on the market, full stop.

Baseus Inspire XC1 audio quality

Getting clean, high-fidelity sound out of open-ear headphones is genuinely hard because the drivers have to fling audio across a gap of open air while competing with everything happening around you. Baseus threw real hardware at the problem. You get a 10.6mm dynamic LCP woofer handling the low ends and a balanced armature by Knowles acting as a tweeter for the highs. The frequency response spans 20 Hz to 40 kHz, at least on paper.

Then there’s the Bose collaboration, which is splashed across the packaging in letters you can’t miss. Out of the box, the buds default to a “Sound by Bose” EQ preset meant to deliver the balanced, premium signature Bose is known for. This is the part I was most skeptical about, and it’s also where opinions genuinely fracture. My ears landed on the optimistic side of this debate, but I understand exactly why some listeners won’t.



In a quiet room, with something complex and layered humming in my ears, the Inspire XC1 punches well above its price. I had extremely low expectations when I hit play on Angel by Massive Attack, but the Baseus earbuds surprised me. The rolling bass that slowly rolls in, the tense and slow build-up, and its hypnotic bassline took me by surprise. It’s an enjoyable adventure, despite the open-ear design. The only hiccup was when the distorted electric guitars took over, as they muddied the subtle background vocals and percussion beats towards the end.

I have rarely come across budget earbuds that handle Angel as well as the Inspire XC1, and certainly not in the open-ear format. For an average person who’s not into dissecting frequencies and instruments, the Inspire XC1 will wow them. The soundstage is airy, tall, and wide, giving music a natural, multidimensional quality. Vocals come through with a creamy, rich immediacy, and the overall timbre is smooth and grain-free. For an open design, the low-end stays unusually taut and big without bleeding too much into the midrange, which is the trap most open-ears fall straight into.

But I get the other side too. As I pushed these toward high-tempo workout tracks, the Bose tuning started to feel mellow and restrained. The default profile is warm, and it lacks the crisp, energetic sparkle that makes a fast track truly snap. At low volume levels, the bass can feel a little anemic, only really waking up when you crank it toward maximum. To the Inspire XC1’s credit, though, the dual drivers hold composure even when the volume levels are cranked up, without any overt cracking or distortion.

The human voice enhancement EQ does its job well. Instead of isolating the vocals and lifting them, this mode simply suppresses the background instruments, which means the song you’re playing tends to sound just a little bit quieter, instead of focusing on pristine vocals taking center stage. Listening to Sonu Nigam crooning Sun Zara and Adnan Sami on Tera Chehra is a soothing experience, but it’s also evident that these tracks weren’t meant to be listened to like that.

Baseus also tosses in two Dolby Audio spatial modes called Music and Cinema. I’ll put it out in clear terms. Just skip them. They wash the sound out, leaving it hollow, artificial, and frankly muddier than plain stereo. This is one feature I’d happily see yanked off the companion app. There isn’t much of a perceptible difference between these two modes. When you enable Dolby Audio mode, the earbuds try to simulate a surround sound experience and hope to sound more immersive.

While listening to Pink’s Trustfall in Dolby Audio mode, the instrumental separation is enhanced to make the track sound more directionally immersive, with an extra thump to the drum beats and increasing focus on the mids and highs. In this particular track, Pink’s powerful vocals really stand out, but the natural tone of her voice sounds a tad over-processed.

Then there’s the volume lift. Broadly, what you perceive at 70-80% volume in normal listening mode is what you get at the 50% mark in Dolby Audio mode. This loudness boost makes the songs sound a tad too chaotic, and the mids tend to get distorted, as well. Nasty Babe’s Patriki was a more pleasing experience in normal listening mode with Bose tuning, even though the Dolby Audio mode makes it sound more enveloping.

Whatever camp you land in on tuning, physics is undefeated. There’s zero passive isolation and no ANC here, which means your music is in a constant fight with your environment. In a quiet office or living room, the Inspire XC1 sounds stellar. But as I stepped into a loud coffee shop, ran alongside heavy traffic, or set up next to a howling treadmill, the fine detail in your music gets steamrolled. The only way to avoid it is by raising the volume levels.

Podcasts and audiobooks are the first casualties, as spoken-word content becomes genuinely hard to follow in loud urban settings. There’s also a whisper of sound bleed. Baseus does a decent job aiming the audio at your ear canal, but as I cranked the volume in a dead-silent room, the person next to me was able to catch a faint ghost of whatever it is that I was listening to. This is a fundamental trade-off with the open-ear design, and not something that Baseus fumbled.

Baseus Inspire XC1 software and connectivity: A tale of hiccups at the top-end

To get the most out of these, you’ll want the free Baseus companion app, and it’s a pleasant surprise. The interface is intuitive and clean, borrowing more than a few design cues from Bose’s own software. Inside, you can remap the physical button controls with distinct commands for single, double, triple, and long clicks — more than enough flexibility to assign volume, track skipping, play/pause, and voice assistant exactly where you want them. I had my ideal layout dialed in within five minutes.

The app also houses a proper EQ suite. If the Bose default isn’t your thing, there are six additional presets plus a fully customizable eight-band graphic equalizer. Flip to “Powerful Bass,” and you get a massive low-end wallop, though it comes at the expense of upper-midrange clarity. Personally, I built a mild V-shape custom curve that injected exactly the treble energy and sharpness the stock tuning was missing. With a bit of manual tuning, the buds sounded like what I’d wanted out of the box. If you don’t want to go through the hassle, the Bose EQ offers the most pleasing experience.

One of my favorite everyday features is Bluetooth Multipoint, which lets the buds hold connections to two devices at once. The app makes juggling this painless, listing previously paired devices so you can hop between them without the usual re-pairing dance. And then there’s LDAC, where the wheels come off. For Android users chasing hi-res audio, the Inspire XC1 supports the LDAC codec, but the implementation is where these buds stumble hardest.

Turning LDAC on is so taxing on the internal processor that it disables both Multipoint and the Bose EQ tuning outright. The connection itself was wobbly, struggling to hold its highest bitrate. Moroever, toggling it on or off takes a healthy few seconds, and requires re-pairing. Given that LDAC also muffles some treble clarity on this specific hardware, my advice is to simply leave it off. You lose more than you gain. Moreover, in-ear detection is absent, which is a crucial miss.

For calls, the Inspire XC1 uses a four-mic array with AI noise reduction, and this is where the open-ear design quietly shines. Because your ears are unplugged, calls feel completely natural. You hear your own voice exactly as you normally would, with none of the muffled underwater effect that plagues sealed earbuds. Indoors, call quality is excellent. During my testing, voices came through rich and clear. On the other end, the listener also heard a clear voice without any crackling or stuttering. Outdoors, the mics do an adequate job knocking back wind and traffic, though my voice occasionally picked up a slightly digital, processed edge as the AI worked overtime to isolate it.

Baseus Inspire XC1 battery life

Endurance is where the Inspire XC1 sits comfortably near the top of its class. Baseus rates them for 8 hours of continuous playback per charge, measured at 50% volume on standard AAC and SBC codecs. In my real-world testing, those numbers held up. They effortlessly cleared a full workday of mixed music, podcasts, and standby without sending on-screen low-battery alerts mid-way through a day.

As you factor in the 600 mAh charging case, the total listening time reaches 40 hours. In practice, that meant I plugged the case into the wall roughly once a week. Now, I’m not a light user. I used my audio wearable and rely heavily on voice dictation while using AI tools such as Wispr Flow. As far as charging goes, top-ups are quick, too. In ten minutes, the earbuds can sip around 20 percent of charge, which is enough juice to last a morning run, a quick trip to the store, or a brief meeting call.

The big pitfall is LDAC. Streaming hi-res audio is unsurprisingly power-hungry, and in my testing, it demolished the battery mileage by around 30 percent, bringing the per-charge efficiency to nearly five hours only. The case charges over a standard USB-C wired interface and skips the wireless charging facility. At this price point, wireless charging is a luxury that you shouldn’t expect, either way, and certainly not in the open-ear earbuds category.

Should you buy

If you’re eyeing a comfortable, non-invasive listening experience on a tight budget, the Baseus Inspire XC1 is an easy pick. They’re tailor-made for outdoor runners, cyclists, and office workers who need to stay aware of their surroundings without pausing a track or pulling out a bud to talk. The physical buttons make them a standout for folks braving a cold climate while wearing gloves, or anyone who’s simply fed up with finicky touch panels mid-workout. Additionally, the IP66 dust and water resistance is a rewarding peace of mind.

If you are, however, a critical audiophile chasing precision and crisp treble, the mellow tuning will leave you feeling unfulfilled until you fiddle with the EQ settings. They’re also a poor fit for anyone who commutes on noisy trains or works in booming environments because they lack ANC or even a reliable passive noise isolation. Yes, the loud external noise walks right over your music, and if LDAC hi-res playback is central to your setup, the connection wobbles will frustrate you more than they’re worth.

For me, personally, the appeal is straightforward. These get you most of the way to a $300 Bose experience for $130, with better durability and controls I actually enjoy reaching out for. That’s a rare value proposition and makes these Baseus earclips easy to recommend.

Why not try

Baseus Bowie MC2 — Priced at $80 (and usually discounted to $60), the Bowie MC2 is a cheaper alternative to its Bose-tuned sibling. It misses out on the dual-driver architecture and Dolby Audio support. And that’s all. On the positive side, it offers a sturdier build with an IP67 clearance, delivers more mileage per charge, offers lower latency when pitted against the Inspire XC1 earbuds, and even comes with replaceable eartips in three sizes. In a nutshell, you get a lot more for a lot less, unless your only target is a refined audio tuning.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds — If budget’s no object and you want the peak of cuff-style wearable audio tech, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are the benchmark. At roughly $300, they offer a level of polish the Baseus can’t fully match. The Inspire XC1 rivals them on deep bass, but the genuine Bose models pull ahead on mid-range clarity, instrument separation, and terrific spatial audio, all wrapped in an app ecosystem free of the LDAC bugs currently dogging Baseus. If you want a flawless premium experience and will pay for it, this is the upgrade.

Shokz OpenDots One or Air — For athletes who want a more refined sound without diving into the premium territory where Bose rules, the Shokz OpenDots are a formidable mid-tier pick. Shokz has spent years in the open-ear and bone-conduction audio space, and it shows. The OpenDots One offers slightly better detail and high-end clarity than the warmer tuning on the Inspire XC1. Notably, they serve superior mileage at up to 10 hours on the buds (and 40 hours with the case). They cost a bit more, but their proven durability and energetic tuning make them a runner’s favorite.

Here is a quick comparison table of the options at your disposal against the Baeseus Inspire XC1:

Shokz OpenDots One DirectPitch Technology, Dolby Audio, 2 circular drivers. MultiPoint Pairing. Up to 10 hours (earbuds), 40 hours (total with case). 10-min quick charge for 2 hours playback. IP54 water resistant.

6.5g per earbud. Baseus Bowie MC2 11mm dynamic driver, Hi-Res Audio (LDAC, AAC, SBC). Bluetooth 6.0 with Multipoint & 38ms low latency. Up to 11.5–13 hours (earbuds), up to 55–60 hours (total with case). IP67 waterproof.

5.1g per earbud. Baseus Inspire XC1 Hybrid 2-Way Driver (Balanced armature + 10.8mm dynamic), Sound by Bose, Dolby Audio, Hi-Res Audio (LDAC). Bluetooth 6.1 with Multipoint. Up to 8 hours (earbuds), up to 40 hours (total with case). IP66 water-resistant.

54.7g total weight (earbuds + case). Bose Ultra Open Earbuds OpenAudio technology, Immersive Audio (Spatialized sound), Adjustable EQ. SimpleSync & Bluetooth Multipoint. Up to 7 hours (earbuds), up to ~26.5 hours (total with case). IPX4 water resistant.

~6.35g (0.014 lb) per earbud.

How I tested

I wore the Baseus Inspire XC1 open-ear earbuds for a span of nearly two months. During that spell, I used them in flight, while commuting through busy metro stations, noisy roads, coffee shops with loud music playing in the background, and my home.

To test the audio quality, I streamed songs over Apple Music and Amazon Music (Unlimited bundle with hi-res tier unlocked). I listened to songs across multiple genres, with and without Dolby Mode. As a control, I used the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Sony’s WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds to gauge the audio quality from a comparative perspective.

Charging was handled by a generic USB-C power brick, and, occasionally, through my power bank. To analyze the battery life, I performed full listening cycles in normal listening mode with Bose tuning and no Dolby Audio, followed by listening with LDAC enabled. Mic quality was tested over dozens of calls on a 5G cellular network and platforms like WhatsApp and Teams while connected to a stable 200Mbps Wi-Fi connection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Are they waterproof?

Yes, they come with an IP66-rated dust and water protection.

Do they offer noise cancellation or ANC?

No, they are open-ear earbuds. They do not seal your ear canal for effective external noise isolation.

Are they adjustable?

Yes, the flexible hook lets them sit comfortably across different ear shapes and sizes. They do, however, miss out on eartips.

What do you get in the packaging box?

The retail package includes the Boee Inspire XC1 earbuds, charging case, a USB-C cable, and a quick-start guide.

Does the app support EQ?

Yes, the Baseus companion app comes pre-loaded with EQ presets, and you can also customize it to create your own EQ profiles.