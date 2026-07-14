 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Your dead TV may be far less broken than it looks

A technician claims a minor backlight fault can trigger a complete shutdown, leaving owners with little indication that the television could still be repaired

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Nicolas J Leclercq / Unsplash

A black screen usually feels like a verdict. At that point, replacing the television can seem more sensible than paying someone to investigate what went wrong.

However, a demonstration suggests that the underlying problem in some sets could be surprisingly small. UK repair technician Allen Fleckney, who runs the YouTube channel TV Repair Community, claims one faulty light in an LCD backlight can leave the entire screen unusable.

How does a small fault spread

LCD televisions need LEDs behind the panel to illuminate the picture. According to Fleckney, software in certain models can detect a fault in that lighting system and prevent the backlight from remaining on.

Electronics, Hardware, Printed Circuit Board
Allen Fleckney / TV repair community

The owner gets a black screen rather than an obvious dark patch pointing toward the failed component. That makes a localized backlight problem look like the death of the entire television.

Recommended Videos

Fleckney argues that the set could continue operating with uneven lighting. Instead, the alleged shutdown behavior gives owners little reason to suspect that a repair remains possible.

Are manufacturers doing this deliberately

Fleckney describes the behavior as a manufacturer tactic that makes televisions harder to keep in service. A convincing black screen could send an otherwise repairable set straight to recycling or push its owner toward a replacement.

That explanation hasn’t been proven across the industry. His demonstration covers a particular failure and doesn’t establish why any manufacturer programmed its television to respond that way. The shutdown could be part of a protection system rather than deliberate sabotage dressed up as product design.

Electronics, Hardware, Printed Circuit Board
Allen Fleckney / TV repair community

There’s enough here to question how these failures are handled, but not enough to accuse every TV maker of intentionally bricking its products.

When should you replace the TV

Before giving up on a television with a black screen, get the fault diagnosed. A repair technician can determine whether the backlight caused the failure and whether replacing it makes financial sense.

Repair won’t always be the right answer. An older or inexpensive set could cost more to fix than it’s worth. But that decision should follow a diagnosis, especially when the apparently dead television may be considerably less dead than it looks.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
Spotify’s new conversational AI can play tracks you request and answer your music questions
A ChatGPT-like AI feature is coming to Spotify for music requests and listening-history questions
spotify

Spotify is rolling out a new AI-powered conversational feature that lets Premium users talk directly to the app about what they want to hear. Users can type or speak a request and refine the results through follow-up questions instead of manually searching for a song, podcast, or audiobook.

The feature is available from Spotify’s Home and Now Playing screens and works much like a personal audio assistant. It can choose what plays, answer questions about the current track or album, recommend something new, and look through your listening history to provide more personalized responses.

Read more
Baseus Inspire XC1 review: I tested these Bose-tuned earbuds, and now I’m an open-ear convert
If you're chasing the comfort of cuff-style open earbuds without sacrificing too much in terms of audio goodness, these Baseus earbuds are a budget nirvana.
Baseus Inspire XC1 earbuds in black.

See at Amazon

Quick Review

Read more
Google Home Speaker (2026) review: Smarter and punchier, with a subscription pinch
Google's latest smart speaker pairs Gemini with better sound and deeper smart home integration. What's not to love without spending over a $100?
Sphere, Body Part, Finger

View at Amazon

Quick Recap

Read more