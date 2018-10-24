Share

Not that long ago, the thought of cross-platform online multiplayer between Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo sounded like a pipe dream. In the past year or so, thanks to games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Rocket League, competitors have realized that supporting cross-play is a win for all (Sony only just realized this, but better late than never). Cross-platform play is a beneficial feature for everyone. It has the potential to drastically increase player pools so you’ll never have a problem finding a match online and allow you to play your favorite multiplayer games alongside friends on other consoles. While the feature is still in its infancy, we’ll likely see it expand in the coming years to cover major franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield. For now, here’s a running list of all the games that already support cross-platform play.

Full cross-platform support

Right now, only one game supports cross-play across all platforms. It just happens to be the most popular game in the world by a mile.

Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile

Partial cross-platform support

Many games support cross-play with some platforms, but not all.

Note: / indicates separate cross-play support for different platforms

Minecraft: Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile

Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile Rocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4

Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4 DC Universe Online: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Ark: Survival Evolved: Xbox One, PC

Xbox One, PC Astroneer: Xbox One, PC

Xbox One, PC Brawlhalla: PS4, PC, Mac

PS4, PC, Mac Chess Ultra: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4

Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4 Deep Rock Galactic: Xbox One, PC

Xbox One, PC Disc Jam: Switch, PC / PC, PS4

Switch, PC / PC, PS4 Eve: Valkyrie: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PS4, PC, Mac

A Realm Reborn: PS4, PC, Mac Full Metal Furies: Xbox One, PC

Xbox One, PC Games of Glory: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Guns of Icarus Online: PS4, PC, Mac

PS4, PC, Mac Happy Wars: Xbox One, PC

Xbox One, PC Hearthstone: PC, Mac, iOS, Android

PC, Mac, iOS, Android Hero Siege: PC, Mac, mobile, Switch / PC, Mac, mobile, PS4

PC, Mac, mobile, Switch / PC, Mac, mobile, PS4 Hex: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Hover: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4

Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4 Kabounce: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Mantis Burn Racing: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC

PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC Mushroom Wars 2: Switch, PC, Mac, mobile

Switch, PC, Mac, mobile Next Up Hero: Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC

Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC Overload: Xbox One, PC / PS4, PC

Xbox One, PC / PS4, PC Paladins: Switch, Xbox One

Switch, Xbox One Phantasy Star Online 2: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Pinball FX 3: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC

PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC Pox Nora: PS4, PC, Mac

PS4, PC, Mac Pure Chess: PC, 3DS

PC, 3DS Rec Room: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Riptide GP Renegade: Switch, PC / Xbox One, PC

Switch, PC / Xbox One, PC Roblox: Xbox One, PC, Mac, mobile

Xbox One, PC, Mac, mobile Siegecraft Commander: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC

PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC Spacelords: PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC

PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC Sports Bar VR: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Star Trek: Bridge Crew: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Street Fighter V: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Square Heroes: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Super Dungeon Bros: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC

PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC Super Mega Baseball 2: PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC

PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC Trailblazers: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, Switch, PC

PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, Switch, PC Treasure Stack: Xbox One, Switch, PC

Xbox One, Switch, PC Tooth and Tail: PS4, PC, Mac

PS4, PC, Mac Ultimate Chicken Horse: PS4, PC, Mac / Switch, PC, Mac

PS4, PC, Mac / Switch, PC, Mac War Thunder: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC, Mac

PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC, Mac Weapons of Mythology: New Age: PS4, PC

New Age: PS4, PC Werewolves Within: PS4, PC

Xbox Play Anywhere cross-play

Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative allows many first-party titles to be bought once and played on both Xbox One and PC. Some of the games in the program even support cross-play.