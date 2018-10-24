Not that long ago, the thought of cross-platform online multiplayer between Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo sounded like a pipe dream. In the past year or so, thanks to games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Rocket League, competitors have realized that supporting cross-play is a win for all (Sony only just realized this, but better late than never). Cross-platform play is a beneficial feature for everyone. It has the potential to drastically increase player pools so you’ll never have a problem finding a match online and allow you to play your favorite multiplayer games alongside friends on other consoles. While the feature is still in its infancy, we’ll likely see it expand in the coming years to cover major franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield. For now, here’s a running list of all the games that already support cross-platform play.
Full cross-platform support
Right now, only one game supports cross-play across all platforms. It just happens to be the most popular game in the world by a mile.
Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile
Partial cross-platform support
Many games support cross-play with some platforms, but not all.
Note: / indicates separate cross-play support for different platforms
- Minecraft: Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile
- Rocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- DC Universe Online: PS4, PC
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Xbox One, PC
- Astroneer: Xbox One, PC
- Brawlhalla: PS4, PC, Mac
- Chess Ultra: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- Deep Rock Galactic: Xbox One, PC
- Disc Jam: Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- Eve: Valkyrie: PS4, PC
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PS4, PC, Mac
- Full Metal Furies: Xbox One, PC
- Games of Glory: PS4, PC
- Guns of Icarus Online: PS4, PC, Mac
- Happy Wars: Xbox One, PC
- Hearthstone: PC, Mac, iOS, Android
- Hero Siege: PC, Mac, mobile, Switch / PC, Mac, mobile, PS4
- Hex: PS4, PC
- Hover: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- Kabounce: PS4, PC
- Mantis Burn Racing: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Mushroom Wars 2: Switch, PC, Mac, mobile
- Next Up Hero: Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC
- Overload: Xbox One, PC / PS4, PC
- Paladins: Switch, Xbox One
- Phantasy Star Online 2: PS4, PC
- Pinball FX 3: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Pox Nora: PS4, PC, Mac
- Pure Chess: PC, 3DS
- Rec Room: PS4, PC
- Riptide GP Renegade: Switch, PC / Xbox One, PC
- Roblox: Xbox One, PC, Mac, mobile
- Siegecraft Commander: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Spacelords: PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC
- Sports Bar VR: PS4, PC
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew: PS4, PC
- Street Fighter V: PS4, PC
- Square Heroes: PS4, PC
- Super Dungeon Bros: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC
- Super Mega Baseball 2: PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC
- Trailblazers: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Treasure Stack: Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tooth and Tail: PS4, PC, Mac
- Ultimate Chicken Horse: PS4, PC, Mac / Switch, PC, Mac
- War Thunder: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age: PS4, PC
- Werewolves Within: PS4, PC
Xbox Play Anywhere cross-play
Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative allows many first-party titles to be bought once and played on both Xbox One and PC. Some of the games in the program even support cross-play.
- Crackdown 3 (upcoming)
- Fable Fortune
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
- Halo Wars 2
- Killer Instinct
- Sea of Thieves
Editors' Recommendations
- Sony gets with the times, adds PS4 cross-play support, starting with ‘Fortnite’
- Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for October 2018
- ‘Fortnite’ won’t make ‘Save the World’ mode free in 2018 after all
- Get a Double Helix set and 1000 V-Bucks with Nintendo Switch’s ‘Fortnite’ bundle
- ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ is coming to Android, but not the Google Play Store