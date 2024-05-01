 Skip to main content
When is Stardew Valley 1.6 coming to consoles?

stardew valley
ConcernedApe

There are few cozy games as successful and beloved as Stardew Valley, so it’s no wonder it has received regular updates since its 2016 release. If you’re a fan of the game, you’ve no doubt been looking forward to its new 1.6 update, which brings some pretty substantial changes and bug fixes to improve the gameplay experience. Unfortunately for some players, the update has only released on PC so far, meaning console players have been left wondering when they’ll get an opportunity to see all of the fresh changes in the game. Here’s what we know so far about when the Stardew Valley 1.6 update is coming to consoles.

When is Stardew Valley update 1.6 coming to consoles?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an immediate answer regarding when Stardew Valley update 1.6 will land on consoles, though we do know it’s on the way in the near future. In a social media post on April 26, developer ConcernedApe gave a minor update on the console versions of the newest update, saying, “Console and mobile ports are still in progress, thank you again for your continued patience!” This doesn’t answer much, but it should at least give console players the peace of mind that the update is still headed their way and will be available as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can check out Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 patch notes to see everything new in the update, which includes a wide variety of bug fixes, translation changes, and gameplay improvements that should make most players happy.

You should also be keeping an eye out for Haunted Chocolatier updates now that it looks like ConcernedApe will have the bandwidth to focus on it.

