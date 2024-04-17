In a world where so many games send you on missions with tense action and high stakes, sometimes it’s nice to just sit back and relax a bit. That’s where the cozy genre comes in with calming exploration, crafting, and decorating that give you a sense of purpose without all of the stress that comes from more action-oriented games. If that’s what you’re after, look no further, as we’ve compiled a list of what we consider to be the best cozy games you can play right now.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Spiritfarer
Toem
Unpacking
Tchia
Stardew Valley
PowerWash Simulator
Coral Island
New Pokémon Snap
