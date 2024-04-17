 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best cozy games

Billy Givens
By
Stardew Valley player walking through town.
ConcernedApe

In a world where so many games send you on missions with tense action and high stakes, sometimes it’s nice to just sit back and relax a bit. That’s where the cozy genre comes in with calming exploration, crafting, and decorating that give you a sense of purpose without all of the stress that comes from more action-oriented games. If that’s what you’re after, look no further, as we’ve compiled a list of what we consider to be the best cozy games you can play right now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
83 %
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Simulator
Developer Nintendo EPD, Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo
Release March 19, 2020
Animal Crossing has long been known as the quintessential franchise within the cozy gaming genre, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has only further sealed it’s status as such. With its diverse cast of characters, near-endless amount of customizability, and a bustling community of die-hard fans eager to help each other and work together, this entry in the beloved series showcases the very best of what a cozy game can and should be. There’s really just nothing else that compares.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch Trailer - Nintendo E3 2019
Recommended Videos

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley
80 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure
Developer Gameloft
Publisher Gameloft
Release September 06, 2022
Disney Dreamlight Valley asks, “What if Animal Crossing was a Disney game?” and manages to pull it off shockingly well. This cute and vibrant social sim sets you off on an adventure filled with beloved Disney characters and plenty of ways to customize your valley. However, it also stands out with its quest-based structure and various unique gameplay mechanics that ensure that there’s always something new to be doing in Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Announcement Trailer
Related

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer
86 %
T
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia
Genre Platform, Simulator, Adventure, Indie
Developer Thunder Lotus Games
Publisher Thunder Lotus Games
Release August 18, 2020
Do you want to relax, but also potentially cry? Spiritfarer might be for you. This charming game is as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking. It casts you as a ferry master who must accommodate the deceased for their final journey to the afterlife. It’s wonderfully laid-back game that sees you fishing, cooking, and exploring a gorgeous world — but it may also tug at your heartstrings in ways you aren’t expecting, so keep a tissue nearby.
Spiritfarer - Gwen Trailer [PEGI 3 - Provisional]

Toem

Toem
84 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie
Developer Something We Made
Publisher Something We Made
Release September 17, 2021
If you’re into photography, TOEM might be right up your alley. This calming little title sends you on a journey taking specific photos and checking off lists as you visit various unique locations drenched in a compelling black-and-white aesthetic. TOEM‘s humorous vibe is sure to keep a smile on your face, and the folks you meet along the way will stick in your mind for weeks afterward.
TOEM - European Game Showcase Trailer

Unpacking

Unpacking
73 %
E
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Point-and-click, Puzzle, Simulator, Indie, Arcade
Developer Witch Beam
Publisher Humble Games
Release November 02, 2021
One of the more unusual games in the cozy genre, Unpacking is an interesting game that sees you doing exactly what the title suggests: unpacking things. As you move through various homes throughout the game, you’ll unpack belongings and get a glimpse into the different stages of a woman’s life. It’s at once incredibly relaxing and thought-provoking. Iit can be completed in just a few short hours, and it’s well worth seeing through to the end.
Unpacking Early Gameplay Footage

Tchia

Tchia
69 %
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5
Genre Adventure, Indie
Developer Awaceb
Publisher Kepler Interactive, Awaceb
Release March 21, 2023
Tchia is the ideal game for anyone who loves to explore and find creative ways to complete objectives. This coastal sandbox game takes place on an archipelago inspired by New Caledonia and allows you to take control of the animals that inhabit the area to jump, glide, climb, and run throughout its beautiful jungles and beaches. You’ll even take control of a raft to sail to new islands and see what fresh adventures await there. Tchia is a truly special experience that shouldn’t be missed.
Projet Caillou - work in progress compilation - (c) Awaceb

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley
87 %
E10
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Indie
Developer ConcernedApe
Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games
Release February 26, 2016
Stardew Valley is one of the cozy genre’s most popular entries, boasting an old-school 16-bit aesthetic and no shortage of things to do. After inheriting your grandfather’s farm with limited money at your disposal, you’ll spend your time tending crops, wooing dates, and trying to make a life for yourself in a lovely little town. With so much content available, this one can easily provide you with months and months of chill fun.
Stardew Valley Trailer

PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator
75 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Simulator, Indie
Developer FuturLab
Publisher Square Enix
Release May 19, 2021
There’s no more satisfying game on this list than Powerwash Simulator. Taking a powerwasher to a wide variety of locations to clean every little spot is one of the most fulfilling experiences you can have in the cozy genre. There’s no time limit and nothing to worry about — it’s just you and some power washer attachments as you spray away at the grime. It’s easy to lose hours in this game as you constantly say, “OK, just one more area, and then I’ll take a break.”.
PowerWash Simulator Early Access Launch Trailer

Coral Island

Coral Island
70 %
E10
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure, Indie
Developer Stairway Games
Publisher Humble Games
Release October 11, 2022
Coral Island is a fairly standard cozy game from a gameplay perspective, as it sets you loose in a new town to create a life for yourself. But it gets a lot of the fundamentals so right that it’s hard not to recommend it to fans of similar games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or Stardew Valley. Whether you’re nurturing bonds with its other villagers, planting and harvesting crops, or adopting a new pet to love, Coral Island is a coastal wonderland worth exploring.
Coral Island — Official Announcement Trailer | 4k

New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap
74 %
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Simulator, Adventure
Developer Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher Nintendo
Release April 29, 2021
New Pokémon Snap revisits a simple but brilliant idea that was first introduced on the Nintendo 64 so long ago: just take pictures of Pokémon. This casual Pokémon experience offers you an opportunity to travel across jungles, beaches, deserts, and beyond as you coax out some of the pocket monsters you’ve grown to love over the years so that you can snap their pictures for research. It’s a pleasant little on-rails adventure that is sure to please most fans of Nintendo’s long-running franchise who are looking for a serene time.
New Pokemon Snap - Official Switch Trailer

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Best Nintendo Switch deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Original Switch next to Switch OLED.

If you're a fan of handheld consoles, then you know that the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular ones out there, and for good reason. With three version for you to pick from, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, depending on your budget, it's the perfect time to grab yourself a Nintendo Switch if you haven't already. And if you have, then be sure to check out some of our favorite games and accessory deals that we've found out in the wild. Just be aware that we're going through a bit of a drought deal-wise, so the only great bundled deals we could find for the Nintendo Switch are certified refurbished, although they don't come with their respective games sadly.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition(Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) -- $320, was $360

Zelda is probably one of the most popular Nintendo franchises, And if you're a huge fan, then you might want to grab this The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom skinned console. It comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED version and includes a lovely cover for both the dock and the two Joy-Cons, and is a must-have for any Zelda fan. Just be aware that this deal doesn't include the game, sadly, and is a Geek Squad refurbished version of the console, so you will have to buy the game separately if you want to play it. Even so, it's a great bit of memorabilia for you to grab.

Read more
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Plus has undergone several iterations and changes since its introduction. Originally, the service wasn't required for online play at all and rewarded subscribers with extra discounts and free monthly games. Once the PlayStation 4 generation began, it was required for online play but still offered those same benefits.

Now, PS Plus is divided into three different tiers of subscriptions. The basic tier, PS Plus Essential, still gets three games per month added, while the Extra and Premium tiers will have a varying number of games added to their catalogs. With hundreds of games already and more coming and going all the time, even the most dedicated gamer won't be able to play everything on offer. To help you get the most bang for your buck and so that no hidden gems fly under your radar, here are all the best games to play on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium right now.
Best PS Plus Essential games
As is usually the case, everyone with the lowest tier of PS Plus gets three games this month, two with PlayStation 5 versions and one with a PS4 version. Here's what you can play this month:

Read more
Hatsune Miku’s Crypt of the NecroDancer crossover is a perfect fit
Hatsune Miku sings in Crypt of the NecroDancer DLC trailer.

Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku's next video game crossover was announced and released today, and it's the perfect kind of collaboration for the character. If you buy a new $2 DLC, you can now play as Crypton Future's popular virtual singer in the PC and PS4 versions of Crypt of the NecroDancer.

Crypt of the NecroDancer is a roguelike dungeon crawler that moves to the beat of the music. You can see why Hatsune Miku would be such a good fit for a game like this. The digital idol has a long history in the gaming space, both through her own series of rhythm games and guest appearances in titles like Persona 4: Dancing All Night, Just Dance, Ninjala, and Fall Guys. Likewise, Brace Yourself Games and Crypt of the NecroDancer are no strangers to crossovers; Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda was a full-fledged spin-off using music from Nintendo's series that came out in 2019.

Read more