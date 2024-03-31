 Skip to main content
PS5 Pro: news, rumored release date, price, and specs

Rumors are running rampant about a supposed PlayStation 5 Pro, or PS5 Pro for short. Just like we got a mid-generation upgrade with the PS4 Pro last console cycle, many are expecting PlayStation to release an incrementally more powerful machine the bridge the gap between the launch unit and an eventual PlayStation 6. Leaks have been coming out from some fairly credible sources with a lot of juicy and very specific details about what a hypothetical PS5 Pro could look like. As credible as these sources may be, we do still need to take everything we see with a grain of salt until Sony officially confirms this system even exists. Until then, here are all the rumors out there we could pull together regarding the PS5 Pro.

Rumored release window

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler / Unsplash

A constant release window that all leaks have pointed to is sometime in Fall of 2024. That’s right around the corner, probably in the September through November range, meaning we should be getting an official announcement on the console if that is indeed the plan. Jeff Grub went so far as to specifically say it would be released in September as well. The speculation is that Sony wants the console out in time for, or ahead of, the launch of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 to encourage sales for the best performance on what will no doubt be the biggest game of the year, if not the generation.

Price

There have been no leaks about how much the PS5 Pro will cost, but it is safe to assume it will cost more than the current models. How much more? We speculate at least a $100 bump in price to $600 or more.

Specs

The inside of a ps5.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Here’s where we need to get technical for a second. The latest set of leaks from Moor’s Law is Dead, which was corroborated by IGN and Insider Gaming, list the PS5 Pro as having 67 teraflops of compute power compared to the base unit’s 10.28 teraflops. In terms of memory, we may be jumping from 448GBs to 576GBs and a 10% faster CPU speed.

Tom Henderson has reported that a big focus of the PS5 Pro’s new power will be in service of ray tracing and rendering speeds. Rendering speeds could see a substantial 45% speed increase, and the console may even be able to support 8K graphics. It is also highly suggested that a PS5 Pro would not force players to choose between any graphics or performance modes, but simply offer the best visuals at the highest framerates by default.

While not stated by any leakers, it is a widely accepted fact that, should this console be real, it will continue to run all existing PS5 games and won’t have any games exclusive to it. We may also see better PSVR2 performance, but that isn’t being as talked about as widely.

