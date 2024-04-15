The PS5 Pro may be coming even sooner than we thought

An enhanced PlayStation 5, colloquially known as the PS5 Pro, is all but officially confirmed now, with a new report revealing that dev kits for the enhanced console are in the hands of developers and that Sony wants games for it ready by August.

Last month, internal documents revealing the specs of the PS5 Pro leaked. It won’t offer a massive leap in power, but it will have a better GPU and some new machine learning technologies, and it should make things like ray tracing and stable frame rates much more possible with games made for the PS5. On Monday morning, The Verge released a report affirming the leaked specs and confirming that PS5 Pro dev kits are now in the hands of more developers.

Sony apparently describes the hardware, code-named Trinity, as “a high-end version of PlayStation 5” in leaked documents, which also highlight a GPU that’s 45% faster than what’s in the base PS5 model and a CPU with a new mode that targets a higher 3.85GHz frequency. Something called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is also in the works, and it uses machine learning to improve the frame rates and image quality of PS5 games.

Sony is reportedly asking developers to ensure that their upcoming PS5 games are compatible with the Pro. As such, it is letting studios order test kits and asking that PS5 Pro-enhanced games be submitted for certification in August. Although Sony has yet to publicly announce or acknowledge the existence of something like the PS5 Pro, this report makes it look extremely likely that an enhanced PS5 will be released by the end of 2024.

