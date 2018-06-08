You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Share

July brings many things: Barbecues, fireworks, and perhaps most importantly, Prime Day. That’s Amazon’s yearly anniversary sale, in which the website offers a day of unfathomable discounts. If you’re in the market for some new appliances, or have been eyeing a particular TV for a while now, Prime Day might be your best chance to score cool gadgets for (relatively) cheap prices.

Although Prime Day always occurs in July, Amazon is usually tight-lipped about the precise day until it approaches. Given that past Prime Days have occurred around mid-July, it would be reasonable to expect Prime Day 2018 to fall around July 10 or so. We’ll be able to share the precise date once details are available.

Amazon only offers Prime Day deals to its Amazon Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up for a membership, this might be a good time to do so. Amazon Prime is a subscription service in which users pay $119 a year — or $13 a month — for a number of benefits, including free two-day shipping on select items, access to a host of streamable content, and much more.

In years past, Amazon has offered noteworthy discounts on its proprietary products — including Kindle and Echo devices — a trend that is likely to continue this year. TVs, video game consoles, and smart home appliances also tend to receive sizable discounts, so you can outfit your home with the latest in modern gadgetry. In addition to deals that extend throughout the day, Amazon has also offered Lightning Deals in the past, in which select items receive dramatic price drops for a short period of time.

We’ll be sifting through the discounts as they come up, so check back often and follow us on Twitter to keep up on the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

