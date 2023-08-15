Best Amazon TV deals: Cheap TVs under $100

Amazon TV deals are a great starting point for your home theater search. Amazon is willing to drop its prices a lot lower than similar retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Below we’ve gathered the best 4K TV deals available on the site, from HD to 4K, LED to OLED, and everything in between. These Amazon TV deals include several different manufactures, not just Amazon’s Fire brand. We have great TV deals on cheaper brands like Hisense and Toshiba, as well as high-brow brands like LG and Samsung.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV — $90, was $150

If you don’t mind skipping 4K Ultra HD resolution and a massive screen in favor of a lower price, then you’ll want to purchase the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD Fire TV. You’ll be able to watch your favorite shows on HD resolution, and because the TV supports HDMI ARC, it can send audio directly from its HDMI port to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver to remove the necessity of an extra cable. The HD TV runs on Amazon’s Fire TV, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services, but also grants access to the best Alexa skills. The budget TV even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you’ll be able to search for content, switch input sources, control playback, and many more using voice commands. It also supports Apple’s AirPlay, which will let you easily share videos and photos from an Apple device to the TV’s 32-inch screen.

Toshiba 32-inch V35 Series HD Fire TV — $90, was $100

Not everyone needs a 4K TV and not every room needs one either. If you just need a basic HD TV, the 32-inch Toshiba V35 Series HD Fire TV offers that while also including useful smart TV functionality. It has Amazon’s Alexa built-in via the voice remote so you can manage your TV power and volume, and navigate it with your voice. You can even ask it to find shows you might like with the TV also as there’s access to over one million streaming movies and TV episodes through the service thanks to extensive streaming app support. Apple AirPlay support along with DTS Virtual:X technology ensures this is a cheap but feature-rich device.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch HD TV — $130, was $200

An Amazon Fire TV is a great option for rooms besides your home theater. It’s compact, but it has smart TV features that let you log into all your apps without needing any external sources like a streaming stick or a gaming console. That makes it great for dorm rooms, garages, kitchens or guest bedrooms. This model is only 720p, so you won’t get the full effect of 4K video. Because it’s so small, that shouldn’t be much of an issue. The remote is equipped with Alexa, so you can find your favorite shows just by asking her to start playing them.

Hisense A6 Series 50-inch 4K TV — $258, was $310

The Hisense A6 Series 50-inch 4K TV doesn’t just offer a 4K screen — it also bundles in some genuinely useful features. For instance, there’s support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 which means picture quality is going to be better than a regular 4K screen. Additionally, there are dedicated Sports and Games modes so your TV is going to look even better when you’re playing a game or watching the big match. An auto low latency mode when gaming is a huge help while the Sports Mode ensures motion is smoother at all times. Hisense’s AI 4K Upscaler is great for improving non-4K content, too. Finally, with Chromecast built in, all your streaming needs are covered.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $300, was $450

The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV offers a great 4K picture with support for HDR10, HLG, as well as Dolby Digital Plus. You get a more vibrant picture than with other TVs in this price range, plus there’s extensive Amazon Fire TV support. You can ask it with your voice to find apps, movies, or shows, as well as check the weather or find out sports scores. There’s support for all your favorite streaming apps along with Alexa skills too. You can also connect up to three HDMI inputs so it’s a well-rounded device if you’re looking for a TV for your den, the kids’ bedroom, or somewhere else where you need to hook up additional devices.

Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV — $600, was $760

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV is the company’s first self-branded smart TV. It maximizes Amazon’s Fire TV platform with its built-in microphones, so it will function like an Amazon Echo device when you want to access Amazon’s Alexa through voice commands. You won’t even need to hold the remote if you want to turn on the TV, find content, and play your favorite shows, as you’ll only have to wake up the digital assistant using your voice. You wouldn’t have to worry about your privacy though, because the TV provides protection such as a switch that can disconnect its microphones. The TV’s image quality lives up to expectations with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision support, and with three HDMI ports, you’ll be able to connect your video game console, audio equipment, and other accessories.

Samsung TU-8300 Series 65-inch 4K TV — $645, was $800

This is the first Samsung TV on this list, and it’s a dramatic quality upgrade over the previous entries. Normally the price tag would reflect that, but thankfully it has a nice discount. This TV has all the standard smart features you can expect from modern 4K TV, such as apps right on the TV, the ability to connect to other smart devices, and Alexa built into the remote. Where it sets itself apart is with the processor. Samsung’s processor can upscale older content into 4K, so you’ll get the best image possible even on older movies and TV shows. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate.

Hisense U7 Series 65-inch ULED TV — $728, was $1,050

What is a ULED TV? It’s Hisense’s name for their proprietary technology that has a lot of local dimming lights to increase contrast, an impressive color gamut, and improved frame rate with motion smoothing. The effect is like merging a QLED and OLED TV, since they have a lot of brightness and contrast, but QLED does color better and OLED does contrast better. This is a great TV for watching sports, since it will clear up muddy pictures and smooth out fast motion.

LG C2 Series 65-inch OLED TV — $1,597, was $1,900

OLED technology is currently unparalleled when it comes to contrast. Each individual pixel has its own light source, so when a pixel isn’t needed it turns itself off. This creates perfect blacks in dark areas, no more splotches of gray. The LG C2 is one of our favorite OLED TVs, partly because it’s regularly on sale. It has a powerful processor that can upscale your content into 4K, an Nvidia G-Sync mode for gaming, and Filmmaker mode for watching movies exactly as the director intended.

