Best QLED TV deals: Get a QLED 4K TV for $340, and save on 8K TVs

When it comes to purchasing one of the best TVs for your home theater, QLED technology is at the forefront of picture quality. A QLED TV will present your favorite content with high contrast and with a huge variety of colors, creating an immersive environment within your home that you might otherwise have to track down at a movie theater. Prices have dropped substantially on even the best QLED TVs, and there are plenty of deals to pounce on right now as well. We’ve tracked them all down, so read onward for more details on the best QLED TV deals currently available, and how to determine which QLED TV is right for your watching needs.

Today’s best QLED TV deals

There are several deals that stand out among the current QLED TV deals. If you’re just looking to get into the QLED game, the Hisense 50-inch 4K QLED TV is a good option at just $340. One of the better values you’ll come across is the Samsung 55-inch QN700B. This 4K QLED TV is seeing a price of just $1,000, which makes for a savings of $600 from its regular price of $1,600. There are even a couple of 8K QLED TVs seeing impressive price drops right now, each of which makes a great option if you’d like to future-proof your home theater.

What features should I look for in a QLED TV?

When it comes to ensuring you get a TV with superior picture quality, QLED and OLED picture technologies are pretty much the cream of the crop at this point in. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels to create impressive image contrast, while QLED TVs produce an immersive, high quality image using nanoparticles called quantum dots. This technology makes pretty much any QLED TV you come across capable of producing an image worthy of your home theater.

When browsing through more specific features, however, one thing you may want to keep an eye out for is the QLED TV’s 4K upscaling capabilities. 4K upscaling will take older content and automatically upconvert it to 4K resolution, which means all of your favorite shows and movies from long ago will be presented in the modern clarity of 4K. This is something you’ll want to be sure is part of the feature set of any QLED TV you’re looking for in order to ensure you’re maximizing the value of your 4K TV screen.

If you’re looking for a QLED TV to put through its paces with fast-paced action or video games, one thing to keep an eye out for is a high refresh rate. You’ll want a QLED TV with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz if you’re looking for something that surpasses the standard. This will keep your picture from lagging or breaking apart if you’re gaming, or if you’re watching intense, fast-paced content like sports or action movies. Many QLED TVs have gaming technologies built in, which will likely guarantee you a higher refresh rate.

When is the best time to shop QLED TV deals?

There’s generally no better time to buy a QLED TV than when you happen to have a deal in front of you. QLED TVs often see pretty substantial discounts taking place throughout the year, and while it’s certainly possible to come across a model that’s seeing a major discount from time to time, most QLED TVs that see a discount do so pretty frequently.

There is reason to believe some more significant price drops may turn up during certain holiday season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday see their fair share of QLED TV deals, as does Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. We’ve cleared Prime Day 2023 at this point, however, and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still months away. So while there’s a chance some decent QLED TV deals may turn up later in the year, the ones that are available right now are still worth pouncing on, and are likely not much less impressive than anything that will turn up before the year is out.

