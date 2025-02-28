 Skip to main content
Walmart is selling this 55-inch LG TV for only $500 today

LG’s QNED lineup is an impressive family of LED LCDs with enhanced colors and brightness courtesy of the quantum dots living behind each panel. Usually, these midrange sets are on the pricey side, but we found this fantastic offer while looking through LG TV deals:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 55-inch QNED85T 4K QLED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $850.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch QNED85T

The LG QNED lineup is renowned for its bright and colorful picture quality, and this 55-inch model is no exception. Thanks to its powerful LED lighting, VA screen, and local dimming capabilities, the QNED delivers strong SDR brightness and does a great job at fighting glare even in the brightest rooms. LG’s a8 AI Processor also does a fantastic job with picture processing and 4K upscaling.

The LG QNED85T has a native 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The fact that all three of these boxes are checked means the QNED Series is outstanding for watching sports and action movies, and also for playing video games. There’s even a Game Optimizer mode that the TV automatically switches over to when a PS5 or Xbox is detected.

When it comes to apps, casting, and other web-connected features, LG’s webOS 22 is your one-stop shop for all things Netflix, AirPlay 2, and more. We’re unsure how long this sale is going to last, so if you like the price, we recommend buying ASAP. Save $350 on the LG 55-inch QNED85T 4K QLED when you purchase today.

We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best QLED TV deals and best TV deals for even more discounts on top tech!

