Audiophiles and music should always be on the lookout for bargains involving the best headphones in the market, including those made by popular brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple. It’s a tough task to keep an eye on the headphone deals and AirPods deals of all the major retailers, so to help you out, we’ve done all the hard work for you. Here are the top offers for headphones that you can shop right now — all you need is to choose the pair that best fit your needs and budget. You should hurry with making your decision if you want to take advantage of these discounts though, as they may disappear at any moment.

Today’s best headphone deals

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 — $45, was $60

Why Buy:

Intense bass output

Active noise cancellations

Up to 60 hours of battery life

Quick charging technology

If you want cheap headphones that are still packed with features, here’s an option — the Soundcore Anker Life Q20. They offer hi-res audio that’s produced by custom oversized 40mm dynamic drivers, with the brand’s exclusive BassUp technology that strengthens the bass output of any track that you’re listening to. The headphones are also equipped with four built-in microphones for active noise cancellation and a digital algorithm, which combine to reduce ambient noises by up to 90%. The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 can last up to 60 hours on a single charge, and when their battery gets depleted, 5 minutes of charging brings back up to 4 hours of listening, so it will never be out of commission for long.

Beats Solo3 — $100, was $200

Why Buy:

Powered by Apple’s W1 chip

Lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge

Fast Fuel provides quick charging

Comfortable to wear all day

The high-performance Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which creates added functionality when they’re paired with Apple products such as support for digital assistant Siri and multiple headset listening. The headphones are perfectly compatible with Android devices as well though, and they can last up to 40 hours before requiring a recharge. If their battery runs low in the middle of your playlist, a quick 5 minutes of charging will replenish 3 hours of usage. The Beats Solo3 also feature the brand’s sleek and streamlined design, with all-day comfort through an adjustable fit and cushioned ear cups.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Why Buy:

Better-than-ever acoustic noise cancelling

All-day comfort

Up to 24-hour battery life

Deep and full audio

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are the successors to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, with the brand’s acoustic noise cancelling better than ever with six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to block all unwanted sound from reaching your ears. With their soft, plush cushions and minimal clamping force you can wear the headphones all day, which is entirely possible with their battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Recharging through their USB-C port for just 15 minutes results in up to 3 hours of play time, and they can get fully charged in just 2.5 hours. In terms of audio quality, you’ll enjoy deep and full sound through the TriPort acoustic architecture and adjustable EQ of the Bose QuietComfort 45.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $300, was $350

Why Buy:

Features Sennheiser’s signature sound quality

Take full control with companion app

Adaptive noise cancellation blocks sound

Battery lasts up to 60 hours

Sennheiser’s signature sound will be on full blast with the Sennheiser Momentum 4, which is powered by a 42 mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive technology for premium audio quality. You can further customize the headphones’ output through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, through which you can access an integrated equalizer, presets and various sound modes. The wireless headphones come with an adaptive noise cancellation feature to block external sounds, and an adjustable transparency mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take off the Sennheiser Momentum 4. The headphones can last up to 60 hours on a single charge, and they come with four digital beamforming microphones for crystal-clear calls.

Bose 700 — $329, was $379

Why Buy:

11 levels of noise cancellation

Battery lasts up to 20 hours

Comfortable ear cushions and headband

Bose Music app offers helpful features

The Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancellation, which will let you either complete eliminate distractions or hear everything going on around you while still wearing them. This is possible through active noise cancelling technology that monitors the sounds around you, and negates them before they reach your ears. The wireless headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and they can stay on your head for that long because of their ear cushions made from soft protein leather and a lightweight headband wrapped with silicone-covered foam. The Bose Music app further elevates the Bose 700 by allowing you to customize EQ, manage Bluetooth connections, check battery life, and more.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $350, was $400

Why Buy:

Improved active noise cancellation

Crystal clear phone calls

30 hours of battery life

Comfortable and elegant material

With two processor and eight microphones, the active noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones block more high- and mid-frequency sounds than ever, so there will be even less distractions while you enjoy listening to your favorite music or catch up on streaming shows. Their precision-engineered driver unit promises spectacular audio output, while precise voice pickup technology makes sure that your voice is crystal clear during calls. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life, with just 3 minutes of charging giving you bac 3 hours of usage. They can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and their soft fit leather provides both comfort and elegance.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

Why Buy:

Powered by Apple’s H1 chip

Active noise cancellation

Unlocks spatial audio

Runs up to 20 hours

Apple fans with cash to spare won’t regret going for the Apple AirPods Max, which are powered by Apple’s H1 chip and a dynamic driver for effortless set-up and high-fidelity audio. The wireless headphones’ active noise cancellation lets you immerse yourself in music, while transparency mode will let you interact with the world around you without having to take them off. The AirPods Max will also let you enjoy spatial audio, as dynamic head tracking will provide you with sound as if you’re in the theater. The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions promise extreme comfort, with a battery that can last up to 20 hours before requiring a recharge.

How to choose headphones

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on pair of headphones is patience and preparation. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise canceling technology, for example) before starting your search. Better yet, tunnel in on the specific cans you want. This will dramatically increase your chances of taking them home.

Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done. If you’re shopping on a budget, chances are you’re going to go with the first set within reach. As long as you know whether you’re after noise-canceling, wired, wireless, or true wireless, this won’t be an issue — because we’ve vetted all of the products featured above, so you can find comfort in knowing they’re the crème de la crème.

Just keep in mind that when it comes to headphones you get what you pay for. A $50 set of cans from a budget manufacturer like Anker or JBL aren’t going to sound the same as a $350 high-end pair from an audio titan like Sony, nor will they have the same noise-canceling chops. But that’s to be expected: Not everyone wants the best in the business. It’s all relative to the user.

These rules don’t just apply to big seasonal sales, either. They’re the fundamentals of bagging a bargain on any pair of headphones. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you. By shopping through Digital Trends, though, you can rest assured you’re seeing the best headphones at each price point. All of the headphone deals above have been vetted by our team of product experts.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations