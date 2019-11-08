Whether you’re after true wireless earbuds for the commute or a pair of reference headphones that will last a decade, right now is an unusually good time to buy. We’re tracking discounts of up to 50% on some of the most well-regarded headphones money can buy — from Beats and Apple to Sennheiser and HIFIMAN.

Why buy headphones right now?

The headphone market in 2026 is as strong as it’s ever been, with every tier of the market offering more than it did just two years ago. Wireless earbuds now carry genuine audiophile credibility, mid-range over-ears have closed the gap on flagship models, and the high end has never been more accessible, especially with the current round of discounts. Whether you’re a casual listener, a remote worker, or a dedicated audio enthusiast, there’s a deal on this list worth your attention.

Quick comparison

Best everyday earbuds: Beats Studio Buds+

$99.95 $169.95 — Save $70 (41% off)

At 41% off, the Beats Studio Buds+ are the most aggressively discounted product on this list, and they’re a strong pick for anyone who wants a versatile pair of true wireless earbuds without a premium price tag. Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio, sweat resistance, and a built-in microphone are all accounted for, and the enhanced compatibility with both Apple and Android devices makes them one of the rare earbuds that work seamlessly regardless of what phone you carry.

They won’t satisfy dedicated audiophiles, but for commuting, gym sessions, and video calls, $99.95 is a compelling ask.

Best for: Everyday listeners who want ANC and cross-platform compatibility on a budget.

Best premium earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro 3

$199.99 $249.00 — Save $49 (20% off)

The AirPods Pro 3 represent Apple’s most capable earbuds to date, and they’ve raised the bar considerably over their predecessors. Active Noise Cancellation has been refined to the point where it competes with the best in class, and the addition of live translation, heart rate sensing, and a hearing aid feature makes these genuinely useful beyond just listening to music. Spatial audio is class-leading, high-fidelity sound is a notable step up from the AirPods Pro 2, and USB-C charging finally brings them in line with the rest of the Apple ecosystem.

At $199.99, they’re $49 off — not the deepest discount on this list, but for iPhone users in particular, the seamless integration makes them difficult to beat at any price.

Best for: iPhone users who want the best wireless earbud experience available.

Best wireless over-ears: Sennheiser Momentum 4

$226.99 $449.95 — Save $223 (50% off)

Half price on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a deal that deserves a double-take. These are widely considered among the best all-around wireless over-ear headphones available, and at $226.99 they’re priced like a mid-range product despite delivering flagship-tier performance. Adaptive Noise Cancellation adjusts to your environment automatically, the 60-hour battery life is among the longest of any wireless headphone on the market, and the folding design makes them genuinely travel-friendly.

Sound quality is warm, detailed, and fatigue-free over long listening sessions — exactly what you want from a pair you’ll wear all day. This is the pick of the list for most people.

Best for: Commuters, travelers, and anyone who wants a premium all-day wireless headphone at a mid-range price.

Best open-back for enthusiasts: Sennheiser HD 600

$272.00 $499.95 — Save $228 (46% off)

The Sennheiser HD 600 has been a benchmark in the audiophile community for decades, and it remains one of the most recommended entry points into serious listening. The open-back design creates a natural, spacious soundstage that closed-back headphones simply can’t replicate, and the HD 600’s tonal balance — neutral, accurate, and deeply musical — makes it an exceptional tool for critical listening, mixing, and long listening sessions alike.

At $272, this is the best the HD 600 has been priced in years. It requires a dedicated amplifier to perform at its best, but for anyone already in that world, this is an easy recommendation.

Best for: Audiophiles and home listeners who want a neutral, reference-grade sound at an approachable price.

$159.00 (no sale)

The ATH-M50X needs no discount to earn its place on this list. It’s one of the most critically acclaimed studio monitor headphones ever made, and at $159 it remains the default recommendation for producers, engineers, podcasters, and serious listeners who need accurate, uncolored sound reproduction in a closed-back package. The detachable cable is a practical touch that extends the lifespan of the headphone considerably, and the build quality punches well above this price point.

If you work with audio in any capacity, these belong in your setup.

Best for: Music producers, podcasters, and studio professionals who need accurate monitoring at an honest price.

Best premium wireless over-ears: Apple AirPods Max

$449.00 $549.00 — Save $100 (18% off)

The AirPods Max are Apple’s most serious audio hardware, and at $449 they’re $100 off a headphone that has historically held its price stubbornly. Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation is among the best available in a wireless over-ear — competitive with Bose and Sony at the top of the market — and Transparency Mode is still the most natural-sounding implementation of its kind. Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, and the deep integration with Apple devices round out a package that, for iPhone and Mac users especially, is hard to argue against.

The AirPods Max sit above the Momentum 4 on price and trade the Sennheiser’s 60-hour battery for tighter Apple ecosystem ties and a more premium build. If you’re all-in on Apple, $449 is the most accessible this headphone has been.

Best for: Apple ecosystem users who want flagship ANC and build quality in a wireless over-ear.

Best planar magnetic headphone: HIFIMAN Arya Stealth

$599.00 $649.00 — Save $50 (8% off)

The HIFIMAN Arya Stealth Magnet Version is the most technically ambitious headphone on this list. Planar magnetic drivers offer a fundamentally different listening experience from dynamic drivers — faster transient response, lower distortion, and an exceptionally detailed and layered soundstage that rewards high-quality source material. The Arya is HIFIMAN’s mid-tier planar, sitting between the more affordable HE400 series and the flagship Susvara, and it’s widely regarded as one of the best value propositions in the planar space.

The 8% discount is modest, but at $599 for a full-size planar magnetic headphone of this caliber, the baseline price is already strong. This one is for serious enthusiasts only — it demands a capable amplifier and high-quality source files to show what it can do.

Best for: Dedicated audiophiles who want to experience planar magnetic technology at the highest level, short of flagship pricing.

Best reference headphone: Sennheiser HD 800 S

$1,799.95 $1,999.95 — Save $200 (10% off)

The HD 800 S occupies a category of its own. Sennheiser’s flagship open-back headphone uses Ring Radiator drivers: a proprietary technology that minimizes distortion and delivers a level of detail retrieval that very few headphones at any price can match. The soundstage is enormous, the imaging is surgical, and the included balanced cable ensures you’re getting the full performance out of the hardware from day one.

A $200 discount doesn’t dramatically change the calculus on a $1,799 purchase, but for anyone who has been considering the HD 800 S, it’s a nudge in the right direction. This is a headphone you buy once and keep forever.

Best for: Serious audiophiles and recording professionals who want the definitive Sennheiser reference experience.

What to consider before buying

Wired vs. wireless is still a meaningful distinction in 2026. Wireless headphones have closed the gap considerably, but wired remains the preference for critical listening, studio work, and audiophile use cases where lossless signal paths matter.

Open-back vs. closed-back shapes the listening experience fundamentally. Open-back headphones like the HD 600 and HD 800 S create a wider, more natural soundstage but leak sound in both directions — they’re home-listening tools, not commuter headphones. Closed-back designs like the ATH-M50X and Momentum 4 offer isolation and are appropriate for any environment.

Amplification is a requirement for most of the wired headphones on this list. The HD 600, Arya Stealth, and HD 800 S will all underperform when driven from a laptop or phone headphone jack. A dedicated DAC/amp is a necessary investment alongside these purchases.

Use case should drive the decision. Commuting and travel point toward the Momentum 4 or AirPods Pro 3. Studio and production work point toward the ATH-M50X. Critical home listening starts at the HD 600 and scales up from there.

The bottom line

This is a strong list across every tier. For most listeners, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at $226.99 is the standout deal: 50% off a headphone that was already considered one of the best wireless over-ears available is genuinely rare. For iPhone users who want to stay in the Apple ecosystem, the choice between the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the AirPods Max at $449.00 comes down to whether you prefer in-ear or over-ear. And for anyone ready to go deeper into home listening, the HD 600 at $272 is one of the most time-tested entry points in all of audio.