Best Sony headphone deals: Save on top headphones and earbuds

Shoppers are always on the lookout for headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals involving Sony’s devices because the brand is well-known for the quality of its products. If you’re one of them, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up the best Sony headphone deals that you can currently find online. Some of the offers below won’t last long though as there’s always high demand for Sony headphones, so if any one of them catches your eye and fits your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate proceeding with the purchase because you may miss out on the discount if you do.

Sony WHCH710N wireless headphones — $100, was $148

The Sony WHCH710N wireless headphones in black.
Sony

The Sony WHCH710N wireless headphones connect to your mobile devices using Bluetooth, and they offer active noise cancellation that automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor technology to determine the appropriate settings for the best possible listening experience. They’re designed to be very lightweight and comfortable to wear, which is important if you want to maximize its battery life of up to 35 hours. The wireless headphones also offer USB-C quick charging with up to 60 minutes of usage after just 10 minutes of charging.

Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds — $148, was $200

One Sony LinkBuds S in front of the case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds are small and light, but they offer excellent noise canceling and sound quality, as well as smart sound technology that learns your behavior so that they will automatically adjust settings to give you the right audio for every moment. The wireless earbuds also promise clear calls through advanced voice signal processing, and a long battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 20 hours with their charging case.

Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones — $200, was $250

The Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones on a white background.
Sony

Enjoy deep and punchy sound through the Extra Bass feature of the Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones, which also offer active noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 30 hours from a full charge. If you have ANC activated, placing your hand over the right earcup turns down the volume of whatever you’re listening to and deactivates ANC so that you can instantly engage in conversation.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds — $248, was $300

Sony WF-1000XM5 in black, charging case with lid open.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are highlighted in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds because are even smaller and better than their already excellent predecessors, while also featuring impressive ANC and sound quality when listening to music and making calls. The wireless earbuds uses AI with adaptive sound control to create ideal listening experiences, they’re water resistant so they won’t get damaged by rain or sweat, and they can last up to eight hours on a single charge and a total of 24 hours with their charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones — $248, was $348

A man with a mask wearing Sony WH 1000XM4 headphones.
Riley Young / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones offer top-of-the-line active noise cancellation and adaptive sound control for a customized listening experience. The wireless headphones have Touch Sensor controls to control playback and call your preferred digital assistant, and speak-to-chat technology automatically lowers volume when you talk. They can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and you’ll replenish 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones — $328, was $400

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Hanging on top of our list of the best headphones are the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, because of their best-in-class noise canceling capabilities and their excellent sound. They’re very comfortable to wear, which will let you maximize their maximum runtime of 30 hours from a full charge. If their battery gets depleted, just 3 minutes of charging will give back 3 hours of usage. The wireless headphone also offer crystal clear hands-free calling, Bluetooth multipoint to let you quickly switch between devices, and touch controls.

