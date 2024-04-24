 Skip to main content
Samsung’s stunning ‘Frame’ QLED TV is up to $1,402 off

Jennifer Allen
By
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Samsung

Walmart has cut the price on the Samsung The Frame range with up to $1,402 off select models. The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount meaning there are some fantastic TV deals going on at the moment. If you’re keen to learn more about the Samsung The Frame TV as well as learn about the differences between the 2022 model currently on sale and the latest 2024 model, keep reading and we’ll take you through what to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands thanks to its great picture quality and innovative approach. QLED technology is its specialty with the technology meaning a layer of quantum dots are added to a TV’s LED backlight with the quantum dots emitting their own light with a very high level of efficiency so it looks better than a standard 4K TV.

With any of the Samsung The Frame TVs, you get one of the best QLED TVs around. It looks fantastic with Quantum HDRF offering an expanded range of color and contrast, while there’s also 100% Color Volume to ensure a billion colors can be viewed here. The TV has virtually no light reflection while you can use Art Mode to depict artwork any time you’re not watching something. It’s designed to be mounted on your TV like a work of art so it looks great at all times, effortlessly blending into your home surroundings in a way that few other TVs can achieve.

This is the older Samsung The Frame TV model with 2024 models now out, but you’re not really missing out on much by going older. Instead, you’re saving a lot of money. The only key difference is that the new models are loaded with Pantone art-validated colors and the Art Store provides you with free artwork on a rotating schedule each month. The new models are also more energy efficient but again, it’s going to take a while to truly save more than by buying one of the best TVs albeit in older model form.

Right now, you can save up to $1,402 off select Samsung The Frame TV models at Walmart, instantly gaining a fantastic TV for your home. It’s like nothing you’ve fitted before, looking great in your living space. Check it out now before the deal ends soon. Plenty of different sizes are currently available.

