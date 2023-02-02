Best 65-inch TV deals: Save on QLED and OLED for Super Bowl

There’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater, and the Super Bowl brings with it all the reason in the world to go ahead and search for a deal. The big game warrants a big experience, and a 65-inch TV is about the perfect size to both fully experience the game — and all of your favorite content — while not blowing the doors off your living room or the ceiling off your basement. As such, you’re going to need access to some of the best TV deals, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best 65-inch TV deals out there. Read onward for more details on these deals, and for more information on which 65-inch TV may be best for you.

Insignia F30 Series 4K TV — $342, was $380

The Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet when it comes to an affordable TV, and is a serious consideration if you’re looking for something that can compete with the best 4K TVs for under $500. It has a stunning 4K resolution picture, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast. This makes movies more immersive and sports more impactful. It also has a range of connectivity ports that make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. And, being a Smart TV, it has modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. With the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV also being a Fire TV, it gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV — $500, was $700

A discount on a 65-inch 4K TV that can compete with some of the best QLED TVs on the market is a pretty easy call for one of the best QLED TV deals. The combination of affordability and picture quality make the 65-inch TCL 5-Series a great option if you’re looking to go large with your home theater. The 65-inch screen utilizes QLED technology to produce more than a billion colors with supreme color accuracy, better brightness, and wide volume. This matches the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. It’s also a good TV for gaming, and because it’s a Smart TV, it comes with easy voice controls with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and has access to streaming services built in.

Sony Class X75K 4K HDR TV — $580, was $700

Sony is one of the more recognizable names in electronics, as it is constantly releasing high quality products that offer great value in their combination of price and feature sets. The X75K 4K HDR TV is a good example of this, as it comes in at an incredibly reasonable price as 4K TVs go, yet still manages to provide a lot of great features. These include things like Google TV, which allows you to organize your favorite content all in one place, including content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock, among many others. It’s capable of upscaling content into 4K in real time, ensuring you see everything you want at the highest picture quality available. And it even has intelligent motion handling, which presents blur-free images even during fast-moving sports and action-packed movies.

Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

Samsung’s The Frame TV brings the level of impressive picture quality you’d expect to find in many of the best QLED TVs to your home theater at a great price. QLED and OLED are two of the premier picture technologies available right now, so this TV makes a great option if that’s what you’re after. It’s also a unique TV, as it’s designed to resemble art hanging on the wall, and its minimalist design will fit into any home theater or living room environment. It even has an Art Mode that can display artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED TV — $1,700 was $2,000

With this discount on the 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED Smart TV, you’re getting one of the best OLED TV deals, and also one of the best pictures modern technology can produce. Its OLED screen is able to produce high contrast, cinema-like images with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. It has a revolutionary technology called Cognitive Processor XR, which optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously to create that lifelike, immersive imagery. It’s also capable of upscaling older content to 4K resolution, bringing all of your favorite shows made before the 4K standard into the age of modern resolution as you watch. And when it comes to all of your favorite content, the Sony Bravia OLED TV uses the Google TV smart platform. This gets you access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite steaming services. This OLED TV even makes a great option for gamers, as it’s capable of high frame rate playback. It even is able to unlock excessive features for the PlayStation 5, as well as 4K 120fps playback.

LG C2 Series OLED evo 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,100

While many of the best TVs focus on delivering an immersive experience when watching TV, the LG C2 Series OLED eco 4K TV also delivers when it comes to participating in it. Gamers will love this TV, as it has NVIDIA G-Sync technology built in, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium and LG Game Optimizer. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting consoles and other external components like Blu-Ray players. This is a TV for everyone, however, as it produces a top notch 4K image utilizing OLED picture technology. Movie lovers will love the Filmmaker Mode, which uses Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to create an ultimate home theater experience, and binge watchers will love the immediate built-in access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+, among many others.

Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,300

Shopping OLED TV deals makes a lot of sense right now, as OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, s it allows each pixel of the screen to turn on and off independently. This is true of the Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV, which produces perfect blacks, rich colors, and nearly infinite contrast, all of which bring your favorite content to life across more than eight million pixels. And while it has easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Sling TV, the smarts of this 55-inch OLED 4K TV don’t stop at streaming services. It also utilizes 4K AI processing and a Neural Quantum Processor. These technologies work to instantly upscale all of your favorite content into 4K resolution, ensuring everything you like to watch, no matter when it was made, comes to you at the highest quality possible.

