Best OLED TV Deals: Save on LG, Samsung and Sony

Noah McGraw
By

OLED is the future of television. It’s an amazing new technology that allows for unparalleled depth, color and crispness. When you put OLED and LED TVs next to each other, there is simply no comparison. Of course, new technology is expensive. OLED TVs are almost always in the four-digit price range. If you want the absolute best in home theater technology, you’ll have to spring for one. Thankfully OLED TV deals can cut the price by quite a bit. We’ve rounded up the best deals we can find on our favorite OLED TVs. Best Buy TV deals are killing it right now, in particular. These are all high-quality displays with significant price cuts. Check them out below.

48-inch LG C2 evo — $950, was $1,100

LG OLED EVO C2 smart webos tv product image with streaming apps.

The LG C2 OLED TV is a great budget option. It has fantastic brightness levels, so it will look great during any time of day and in any room. That brightness is balanced by the deep blacks that only OLED technology can provide. It has great color accuracy and a wide color gamut, although not as high as some more expensive options. Gamers will love the Nvidia G-Sync, which ensures that the framerate on your console or PC is synced up with the TV’s 120HZ refresh rate.

65-inch LG A2 — $1,200, was $1,500

The standout feature of the LG A2 is the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. This adjusts the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching in real time, so you get the absolute best home theater experience. It enhances the contrast and resolution of content to maximize your viewing experience. If that content is under 4K resolution, it will scale it up automatically. You’ll watch old movies and notice things you’ve never seen before.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K — $1,400, was $1,500

A Sony Bravia A80K 4K TV sits on a table in front of a large window.

The Bravia line has some of Sony’s best TVs, and the XR A80K is a good example of that. The XR technology is what sets it apart. It has a Cognitive Processor XR, which adjusts the color, contrast and depth of an image to best match how the human eye focuses on things in real life. This level of immersion carries over into the colors. The XR Triluminos Pro technology can process billions of different colors, so everything on your screen will be fully realized and lifelike.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J — $1,400, was $2,000

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Sony Bravia XR A90J is an incredibly powerful TV. Its most prominent features are its brightness and its processing. At the time of release in 2021, it was possibly the brightest OLED TV available. That means watching during the day is easy, and full-on movie nights will look incredible. On the processing front, it has Sony’s Cognitive Processing XR ability, a truly unique and powerful processor meant to mimic the human brain. Supposedly it does this by actually figuring out what is on screen, then enhancing the important elements. For example, it will enhance the crispness around human faces and animals, but not background grass or clouds.

65-inch Samsung S95B — $1,800, was $2,000

Samsung 65-inch class S95B OLED 4K smart TV product shot on a white background.

The Samsung S95B is a titan among OLED TVs, and we’re lucky to see such a great deal on it. When it came out last year, we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 review. It excels in all the ways you would expect of a Samsung TV. After all, they pioneered the technology. It has incredible color and brightness, superior contrast and great black levels that are deep, dark and uniform. Another way it excels that many TVs don’t bother to touch is its sound quality. The processor uses motion tracking to better place sound sources on the screen, and it reflects minute changes in its Dolby Atmos speakers.

65-inch LG G2 — $2,000, was $2,200

LG G2 OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The LG G2 is the next step in OLED technology. It blows all the standard categories of brightness, contrast, colors and blacks out of the water. Where it really stands out from the crowd is in its gaming technology. It has low input lag, Variable Refresh Rate support and tons of HDMI ports. HDR10 will make movies look so detailed and bright that you’ll think you’re watching the actors live. That level of detail crosses over to games too. It’s overall a gorgeous TV that will impress anyone you invite over for movie night.

Best TV deals: save on LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio
Vizio OLED TV

If you're looking for the best TVs around while keeping costs down, we're here to help. With so many TV deals going on every day, we've picked out some of the very best you can buy right now. These include budget TVs for adding to your kid's bedroom along with huge behemoths that will turn your living room into a home cinema. Whatever your intentions, we're on hand to help you get the best deals. Here are the best TV deals right now.
Today's best TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch HD TV --
Vizio 40-inch D-Series HD TV --
Toshiba 43-inch C350 4K TV --
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV --
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV --
Hisense 65-inch A6 Series 4K TV --
Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV --
Insignia 75-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV --
Vizio 50-inch Class MQX QLED TV --
Sony 65-inch Class X75K 4K TV --
Samsung 55-inch Class Q60B QLED TV --
Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K TV --
LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV --
Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV --

The 7 best TV deals in the Best Buy 3-day sale — last day!
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

If you're in the market for a new home theater centerpiece, definitely check out Best Buy. They always have some great TV deals both on-site and in-store. They're on the last day of a three day sale right now, so be sure to grab something soon. To help save you some time, we've picked our seven favorite offers currently live on the site. Check them out below, but don't take too long to decide!
Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV -- $260, was $430

Demonstrating that QLED doesn't have to cost a fortune any more, the Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV is a delight for anyone who is keeping costs down but still wants good quality. The screen offers heavily saturated and precisely defined colors so you get a vivid image at all times. There's HDR and Dolby Vision support to further help things look better. For your sound needs, DTS Virtual-X Sound provides immersion from the TV speakers while there's HDMI ARC and eARC support if you'd prefer to hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver. Alexa voice controls and Fire TV rounds off the convenient range of smart TV options. It's easily one of the best QLED TV deals.

Today's Best Deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $300 and more
Amazon Prime Early Access deals promo holding items bought.

We have just one recommendation before we begin. If you come across something you like, don't waste time, there's no telling how long these deals will be available. Because they're hot offers, there are no guarantees, and some may even be gone by the time you go to snatch them up -- so act fast! Be sure to head over to our dedicated deals section to find more contained lists, as this one will include a smorgasbord of gear. For example, if you need a new grill before summer returns, see our best grill deals guide. If you want to secure and monitor your home, check out the best security camera deals. Or, if you're tired of sitting so much while you work, take a look at the best standing desk deals. Essentially, there are a lot of options and you'll definitely be able to find what you're looking for if you want something more specific. Otherwise, read on for today's best deals.
Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer -- $50, was $120

Air fryers, as you may or may not know, offer a healthier yet delicious way to cook foods than traditional deep frying. You still get the crispy, satisfying cook, without all of the added fats and oils. This Insignia system can hold and cook up to 5 quarts of food, or snacks, at a time. That's about three to five servings, enough for most families and even some social gatherings. The dishwasher-safe basket and pan make cleanup a breeze, meanwhile, the stainless steel design is going to look great on your countertop, especially if you have other stainless appliances. A digital control panel on the front is used to change settings, across temperatures of 180 degrees up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This air fryer also made it to the top of our best air fryer deals list -- with some others featured too if you want a few more options.

