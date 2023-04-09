Best OLED TV Deals: Save on LG, Samsung and Sony

OLED is the future of television. It’s an amazing new technology that allows for unparalleled depth, color and crispness. When you put OLED and LED TVs next to each other, there is simply no comparison. Of course, new technology is expensive. OLED TVs are almost always in the four-digit price range. If you want the absolute best in home theater technology, you’ll have to spring for one. Thankfully OLED TV deals can cut the price by quite a bit. We’ve rounded up the best deals we can find on our favorite OLED TVs. Best Buy TV deals are killing it right now, in particular. These are all high-quality displays with significant price cuts. Check them out below.

48-inch LG C2 evo — $950, was $1,100

The LG C2 OLED TV is a great budget option. It has fantastic brightness levels, so it will look great during any time of day and in any room. That brightness is balanced by the deep blacks that only OLED technology can provide. It has great color accuracy and a wide color gamut, although not as high as some more expensive options. Gamers will love the Nvidia G-Sync, which ensures that the framerate on your console or PC is synced up with the TV’s 120HZ refresh rate.

65-inch LG A2 — $1,200, was $1,500

The standout feature of the LG A2 is the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. This adjusts the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching in real time, so you get the absolute best home theater experience. It enhances the contrast and resolution of content to maximize your viewing experience. If that content is under 4K resolution, it will scale it up automatically. You’ll watch old movies and notice things you’ve never seen before.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K — $1,400, was $1,500

The Bravia line has some of Sony’s best TVs, and the XR A80K is a good example of that. The XR technology is what sets it apart. It has a Cognitive Processor XR, which adjusts the color, contrast and depth of an image to best match how the human eye focuses on things in real life. This level of immersion carries over into the colors. The XR Triluminos Pro technology can process billions of different colors, so everything on your screen will be fully realized and lifelike.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J — $1,400, was $2,000

The Sony Bravia XR A90J is an incredibly powerful TV. Its most prominent features are its brightness and its processing. At the time of release in 2021, it was possibly the brightest OLED TV available. That means watching during the day is easy, and full-on movie nights will look incredible. On the processing front, it has Sony’s Cognitive Processing XR ability, a truly unique and powerful processor meant to mimic the human brain. Supposedly it does this by actually figuring out what is on screen, then enhancing the important elements. For example, it will enhance the crispness around human faces and animals, but not background grass or clouds.

65-inch Samsung S95B — $1,800, was $2,000

The Samsung S95B is a titan among OLED TVs, and we’re lucky to see such a great deal on it. When it came out last year, we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 review. It excels in all the ways you would expect of a Samsung TV. After all, they pioneered the technology. It has incredible color and brightness, superior contrast and great black levels that are deep, dark and uniform. Another way it excels that many TVs don’t bother to touch is its sound quality. The processor uses motion tracking to better place sound sources on the screen, and it reflects minute changes in its Dolby Atmos speakers.

65-inch LG G2 — $2,000, was $2,200

The LG G2 is the next step in OLED technology. It blows all the standard categories of brightness, contrast, colors and blacks out of the water. Where it really stands out from the crowd is in its gaming technology. It has low input lag, Variable Refresh Rate support and tons of HDMI ports. HDR10 will make movies look so detailed and bright that you’ll think you’re watching the actors live. That level of detail crosses over to games too. It’s overall a gorgeous TV that will impress anyone you invite over for movie night.

