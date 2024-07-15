Best Buy Prime Day TV deals: Grab a QLED for $300 right now

Prime Day deals season is upon us, and that means there are some awesome Prime Day TV deals going on. Appreciating that Best Buy is always a good retailer to consult, we’ve focused our efforts below on the very best Best Buy Prime Day TV deals. That means a plethora of awesome OLED TV Prime Day deals as well as QLED TV Prime Day deals if you prefer, but we haven’t forgotten regular 4K TV deals either. Besides all the deals from some of the best names around, we’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider before buying a TV in the Best Buy Prime Day TV deals so you get the ideal product for your needs.

Top 3 Best Buy Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $210, was $350

The 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is an excellent choice for a new TV if you’re on a tight budget, because you’ll get the features that you would expect from more expensive models. It’s got 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, High Dynamic Range for more impressive colors, and DTS Studio Sound for more realistic audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars and AV receivers, and it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform for access to streaming services. From an already cheap original price of $350, it’s further down to $210 for $140 in savings from Best Buy for Prime Day.

TCL 55-inch Q5 4K QLED TV — $300, was $450

The 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a great option for enjoying the benefits of QLED technology, which includes the ability to display more colors with better accuracy and incredible brightness. Combined with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive 3D sound, you’ll be watching movies and shows with impressive quality. The TV is powered by Google TV, which not only lets you launch streaming services, but also digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Originally $450, you can get the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV from Walmart with a $150 discount that drops its price to $300.

Samsung 83-inch S90C 4K OLED TV — $3,300, was $4,000

OLED technology, which creates perfect black levels and enables wide viewing angles, is further appreciated when it’s in a premium model like the 83-inch Samsung S90C 4K OLED TV. Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor can upscale all kinds of content to 4K Ultra HD quality in order to maximize the screen, while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite technology will create immersive surround sound. You’ll be able to watch streaming shows through the Tizen platform, and you can play video games without any gaming console through the Samsung Gaming Hub. The 83-inch Samsung S90C 4K OLED TV is still pretty expensive at $3,300, following a $700 discount on its original price of $4,000, but it’s worth every single penny.

Best Buy Prime Day Sony TV deals

How to choose a TV from Best Buy on Prime Day

When making any large purchase such as buying a new TV, it’s important to think about a few key things before you commit to anything. That way, you’ll get the best TV for your needs without spending any more than you have to. Buying a TV from Best Buy is pretty similar to buying from any other retailer although there is one extra thing to consider — is My Best Buy membership worth it. The service costs $50 per year and gives you access to exclusive deals, an extended 60 days return window, and free 2-day shipping. Crucially, those exclusive deals can often end up saving you more than $50 so it’s worth double checking if you see the deal has an extra discount for members.

Back to buying that TV, always think about your budget. It’s easy to get tempted into spending more than you can afford during a sales event so make sure you stick to it. You can get a lot for relatively little so temper your expectations accordingly. Loosely related to that, think about what size TV to buy. We all think the biggest TV we can afford is best but a huge TV can get in the way of your living space if you don’t plan accordingly. Measure the room and think carefully about your plans.

Once you’ve figured that out, aim for one of the best TV brands. These TV brands offer the best quality, best picture, and usually the best features too. Designed to be reliable, you can trust them all. In particular, if you’re spending a lot on one of the best TVs you probably want to focus on brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Also, have a think about the panel involved. Do you want a regular 4K TV or do you want something better? Both QLED and OLED offer substantial benefits for anyone who loves watching movies or playing games. It’s often worth investing in the extra to have a TV that will last a long time to come and still look great.

How we chose these Best Buy Prime Day TV deals

We spend all year tracking down the best TV deals. Every day, we search and let you know what we’ve found. We already know that Best Buy is one of the best retailers for awesome TV deals but because of our extensive time at the site, we can also spot if a discount is a genuinely good Prime Day TV deal or if it’s more incremental and not actually that much different from outside of sales season. Because of that, you can be confident that the deals featured here are worth your money.

Besides picking out the best Best Buy Prime Day TV deals in terms of price, we also make sure that the product is worth your money. We only include the best TV brands here unless it’s a truly cheap TV. We also know our way around different technologies like QLED and OLED so we can identify if something is truly worth the money or if you could be buying ageing tech which wouldn’t be very useful in the long term.

We check prices regularly so if anything changes, you’re guaranteed to see the best prices here. A combination of good prices and expert knowledge means you can’t go wrong with these Best Buy Prime Day TV deals.