Login
Sign Up
Logout
Profile
More
Best Products
Product Reviews
News
Original Series
How-To
Deals
Downloads
Profile
Menu
Search
Back to Menu
More
About Digital Trends
Español
The Manual
Awards
Advertise with Us
Social
Newsletter
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Pinterest
RSS
Best Products
Best Laptops
Best Headphones
Best Games
Best Tablets
Best Drones
Best Cars
Best Routers
Best Phones
Best Printers
Best Dishwashers
Best Speakers
Best Tvs
Best Soundbars
Best Home Security Systems
Best Cameras
Best Smartwatches
Best Smart Home Devices
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Streaming Devices
Best Desktops
Best Coffee Machines
Best Game Consoles
Versus
More Best Products
Product Reviews
Laptop Reviews
TV Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Game Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Camera Reviews
Printer Reviews
Drone Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Phone Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Appliance Reviews
Home Security Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Car Reviews
Streaming Device Reviews
VR Gear Reviews
Smart Home Device Reviews
All Reviews
News
Mobile
Home Theater
Computing
Gaming
Cars
Photography
Smart Home
Movies & TV
Cybersecurity
Emerging Tech
Small Business
Social Media
Wearables
Virtual Reality
5G
Apple
Google
Microsoft
Samsung
Netflix
iPhone 11
Fortnite
Google Pixel 4
Special Features
More News
Original Series
Digital Trends Live
Trends with Benefits
Tech for Change
The Food Fight
Between the Streams
Jargon
Women With Byte
Innovators
Troubleshooting Earth
On YouTube
Hands-On
Vs.
Tech for Less
Desk Envy
Explained
The Deets
How-To
Take a Screenshot
Fix Common AirPods Problems
Record Your Computer Screen
Record Calls on Your iPhone
Recall an Email in Outlook
Factory Reset a PS4
Unlock a Phone
Master Your Equalizer Settings
Split Your Screen in Windows 10
Fix Common Apple Watch Problems
Track an Android Phone
Block a Number in iOS and Android
More How-To
Deals
Trending Deals
Gift Guides
Giveaways
More Deals
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
More Downloads
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
Amazon
Amazon takes a shot at Apple and Sonos with $199 Echo Studio, a 3D smart speaker
Amazon is getting into the high-quality speaker game with its $199 Echo Studio, an immersive, 3D smart speaker designed to work with Dolby Atmos and pair with Fire TV devices.
50 minutes ago
Here’s everything announced at Amazon’s September 2019 event
At Amazon's 2019 event there are new Alexa features, Samuel L. Jackson voice for Alexa, an Echo Dot with a clock, and an all-new Amazon Echo and much more.
54 minutes ago
Amazon’s new Echo Frames smartglasses have Alexa, but that’s about it
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Amazon’s new smart oven can air-fry, bake, and microwave your meals
1 hour ago
Ring came out with two new, more affordable security cameras
1 hour ago
The Amazon Echo Loop is a smart ring that puts Alexa at your fingertips
1 hour ago
Amazon debuts new $100 Eero mesh router with Alexa voice controls
1 hour ago
GM will bring Amazon Alexa to Cadillac, Chevy, Buick, and GMC vehicles
1 hour ago
Amazon gives everyone a first look at the new Echo with superior speakers
Amazon looks to take on Apple’s AirPods with new Echo Buds
Amazon has thrown its hat into the true wireless earbuds ring with the Echo Buds, which offer the same battery life as Apple's AirPods, but add noise-canceling to the mix.
1 hour ago
The Amazon Echo Flex is compact enough to bring Alexa everywhere in the home
1 hour ago
Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s new medium-sized Alexa with a screen, and it’s just $130
2 hours ago
Amazon wants your kids to use Alexa and its new Echo Glow night-light
2 hours ago
Amazon announces new $59 Echo Dot with a bright LED clock
2 hours ago
Amazon announces celebrity voices for Alexa, starting with Samuel L. Jackson
2 hours ago
Amazon makes Alexa more transparent with ‘Tell me what you heard’ feature
2 hours ago
Google Home vs. Amazon Echo: Which smart speaker is better?
22 hours ago
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now
1 day ago
Watch Amazon Prime Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed
1 week ago
Simplehuman’s Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi now responds to Amazon Alexa commands
2 weeks ago
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series: Everything we know so far
2 weeks ago
LG might be going head-to-head against Amazon with its next smart speaker
3 weeks ago
Amazon might let you pay at Whole Foods using only your hand
3 weeks ago
Amazon Labor Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV deals
3 weeks ago
Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids Edition: Which is the better option?
3 weeks ago
The best new shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more in September
From Netflix to Hulu, HBO to Amazon Prime Video, here are the most-anticipated series that will be premiering on streaming services in September 2019.
3 weeks ago
The best Alexa-enabled devices for 2019
4 weeks ago
Book publishers sue Amazon’s Audible in attempt to block speech-to-text feature
4 weeks ago
Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?
4 weeks ago
A 5-star rating is no guarantee you’re getting a safe product on Amazon
4 weeks ago
The iDevices Instinct is a smart switch with built-in Alexa functionality
4 weeks ago
Here’s how to track Amazon orders with Alexa
4 weeks ago
Amazon Echo vs. Echo Dot: Which smart speaker is best for you?
5 weeks ago
Here are 5 intelligent uses for smart plugs
5 weeks ago
5 major Lord of the Rings characters who could land in Amazon’s TV series
5 weeks ago
Amazon drops Echo smart home device prices for Labor Day Sale
5 weeks ago
What would breaking up Big Tech companies mean for you?
7 weeks ago
Amazon is about to kill off its press-to-order Dash button
7 weeks ago
How to cancel Netflix
7 weeks ago
Sonos One vs. Sonos Play:1
8 weeks ago
Amazon to start fining sellers for using boxes that are way too big
8 weeks ago
Apple HomePod vs. Sonos One
8 weeks ago
Echo Show vs. Echo Spot: Which smart display should you buy?
8 weeks ago
Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals
8 weeks ago
Deal with Amazon requires local police to encourage people to buy Ring products
8 weeks ago
You can now ask Alexa for your bank balance, and she just might tell you
8 weeks ago
Ebay plays a card from Amazon’s deck with third-party end-to-end fulfillment
8 weeks ago
The best ebook readers for 2019
8 weeks ago
The weirdest cooling gadgets currently available on Amazon
8 weeks ago
Echo Show vs. Echo Show 5
8 weeks ago
Amazon adds a color-changing, eye-saving screen to the high-end Kindle Oasis
July 24, 2019
Kindle Oasis (2019) review
July 24, 2019
The Justice Department is opening an antitrust review of Big Tech
July 23, 2019
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
20
30
Next