Amazon takes a shot at Apple and Sonos with $199 Echo Studio, a 3D smart speaker

Amazon is getting into the high-quality speaker game with its $199 Echo Studio, an immersive, 3D smart speaker designed to work with Dolby Atmos and pair with Fire TV devices.
At Amazon's 2019 event there are new Alexa features, Samuel L. Jackson voice for Alexa, an Echo Dot with a clock, and an all-new Amazon Echo and much more.
Amazon has thrown its hat into the true wireless earbuds ring with the Echo Buds, which offer the same battery life as Apple's AirPods, but add noise-canceling to the mix.

From Netflix to Hulu, HBO to Amazon Prime Video, here are the most-anticipated series that will be premiering on streaming services in September 2019.
