Best Philips Hue Prime Day deals: discounts on smart lights

If you want to spice up your home with customizable smart lights, you’re going to want to take advantage of this year’s Philips Hue Prime Day deals. There’s always a lot of demand for Prime Day deals on smart home devices, and we expect the same interest in the smart light strips and smart light bulbs of Philips Hue. We don’t think these offers will last long though — Philips Hue deals on regular days sell out quickly, so bargains during the shopping holiday will expire much faster.

Best Philips Hue strips Prime Day deals

Light strips are flexible design choices for your home that you can place outdoors, behind appliances, or underneath furniture. If these are the smart lights that you need, you should check out the available Philips Hue strips Prime Day deals. You’ll be able to get the length that you need at an affordable price because of the shopping holiday’s discounts, and since they’re easy to set up and customize, you’ll be able to carry out your vision without any hassle.

Best Philips Hue bulbs Prime Day deals

Philips Hue smart bulbs are simple to install — just screw them into any bulb socket, use their companion app to connect them to your home’s Wi-Fi network, and they’re good to go. You’ll be able to buy one smart bulb from Philips Hue bulbs Prime Day deals for extremely cheap, or you can get multiples at an affordable price if you want to equip more than one room with these devices. You’ll just have to hurry though, as the stocks that are up for sale are limited.

More Philips Hue Prime Day deals we love

The Philips Hue brand extends beyond just light strips and light bulbs, as it offers a variety of smart lighting solutions that you can place around your home. If you want your smart lights set up in a certain way, there’s probably something from these Philips Hue Prime Day deals that will work for you. You just need to make your purchase quickly, as we’re not sure how long these prices will hold — probably not until the end of Prime Day.

How to choose Philips Hue smart lights on Prime Day

There are a variety of Philips Hue Prime Day deals to choose from, which may make it hard to narrow down your choices on which one to buy. To start, you’re going to have to determine what type of smart lights you want. Smart light bulbs are easier to install because they’ll just take up a light bulb socket, which also limits where you can place them. Smart light strips, meanwhile, may be placed in the exact spot where you want them, and you can make them follow edges or a pattern. You’re still going to have to figure out how to provide power to them though. Either way, you’ll be able to control these smart lights using the Philip Hue app, so that part won’t be a problem.

Additionally, you’re going to have to make sure that the smart lights that you get supports the brightness and colors that you want. You have to check before making your purchase, as some smart lights are only capable of displaying various shades of white light, while others can go through the entire color spectrum. You should also take a look at their maximum brightness as you don’t want to be disappointed by the smart lights that you get.

Last but not least, you need to determine your budget to spend on Philips Hue Prime Day deals. Fortunately, with the shopping holiday’s discounts, you’ll be able to afford multiples of these smart lights, so that you’ll be able to finish what you’ve planned for your home’s lighting design. Still, it’s highly recommended that you don’t go overboard because you may end up buying too many of these Philips Hue smart lights that you’re not able to use them all, and you may run out of funds to spend on other Prime Day bargains.

How we chose these Philips Hue Prime Day deals

When we selected the Philips Hue Prime Day deals that we recommended above, we made sure to highlight offers that are worth buying. That means you’re going to enjoy cheap prices or huge discounts, and in most cases, it will be both. There’s no rom for just a few dollars in savings here, as we want you to be able to brag about the purchase that you made for Philips Hue smart lights on Prime Day.

Making things much better for shoppers is the fact that Philips Hue Prime Day deals aren’t limited to Amazon. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering discounts on these smart lights to try to keep up with Amazon’s lowered prices. This means that these channels will be competing for your attention, so prices are expected to go even lower as Prime Day progresses. It will be difficult to keep track of all of the changes, but we’re here to do the hard work for you. All of the offers that we highlighted here are the lowest prices for each particular model of Philips Hue smart lights, and we’ll keep updating this page whenever we find better bargains.