Best Dell Prime Day deals: XPS, G15, student laptops

With these discounts, it might be time to finally upgrade your laptop or desktop PC, swap your aging monitor for a new one, or dive into gaming with an appropriate machine.

Top 3 Dell Prime Day deals

G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,700

A good entryway into gaming laptops without the usual high cost comes in the form of this deal. The 15.6-inch G15 Gaming Laptop has a 1080p screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-sync for really smooth gaming, even when you’re playing an FPS or racing game. This version of the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB or storage, but all of these parts of it are customizable when you tap the button below.

XPS 15 Laptop — $1,299, was $1,699

We have a long history of liking Dell XPS models, and the Dell XPS 15 is no stranger to our good graces. Our Dell XPS 15 review highlights the machine’s solid construction, responsive keyboard and trackpad, and gorgeous OLED display. The laptop has a very classic design that you should feel immediately at home with. This version of the Dell XPS 15 has an Intel Arc graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, though you should know that you can save an extra $200 if you choose to drop down to 16GB of RAM in the customization options after you tap the button below.

Dell Latitude 7640 Laptop — $1,399, was $2,279

The Dell Latitude 7640 is a unique business laptop with a ton of customization options that make it super unique. Just one example is the optional Dell Optimizer ‘Intelligent Privacy’ feature that detects both onlookers and your own attention, reducing screen visibility as necessary. Its stately 16-inch screen and body comes with a rather large trackpad, which has 4-corner haptic feedback. This version has an Intel 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. But, as mentioned, there are a ton of customization options (you can even ditch Windows for Linux) on this laptop should you tap the button below.

Best Dell XPS Prime Day deals

The recent Dell XPS reset that launched a new Dell XPS 13 and introduced the Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 not only created renewed interest for the iconic Dell XPS line of laptops, but it also lowered the prices of previous-generation models. They’re all available for cheaper than usual from this year’s Dell XPS Prime Day deals though, so if you’ve always wanted a Dell XPS laptop, here’s your chance at huge savings.

Dell XPS 13 (8G B RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 14 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 15 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 16 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best Dell laptop Prime Day deals

Dell XPS devices aren’t the only Dell laptops worth buying though, as there are many other fantastic options from one of the best laptop brands. Whether you’re on a tight budget and only need a basic laptop, or you need a powerful machine for your work-from-home tasks, there’s surely something that will catch your attention from the ongoing Dell laptop Prime Day deals. Stocks may be extremely limited for the more popular models though, so you need to hurry with your purchase for any of these laptops.

Dell Inspiron 15 (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) —

Dell Inspirion 15 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell Latitude 3450 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell Latitude 7440 (16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Best Dell monitor Prime Day deals

You shouldn’t settle for an outdated screen when you can get an upgrade for cheaper than usual through the available Dell monitor Prime Day deals. Whether it’s for your desktop PC’s display or the second screen in a dual-monitor setup, you’ll instantly see the difference once you swap your old monitor for a new one. Their prices range from cheap to expensive depending on the features that they come with, so you can choose the monitor that fits your needs and budget.

Dell SE2422H 24-inch Full HD monitor —

Dell SE2722H 27-inch Full HD monitor —

Dell 27-inch S2721QS 4K monitor —

Dell UltraSharp 27-inchU2724D QHD monitor —

Dell 34-inch S3422DW WQHD curved monitor —

Best Dell desktop PC Prime Day deals

For those that prefer a desktop computer over a laptop, check out the Dell desktop PC Prime Day deals that we’ve highlighted here. They come in different models and configurations, so you should be able to select an offer that will cater to your needs while staying within your budget. You can’t go wrong with a Dell desktop PC, especially if you’ve already invested in a monitor and the necessary peripherals.

Dell Inspiron Small desktop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD 730) —

Dell Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Integrated) —

Dell XPS desktop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD 770) —

Dell Inspiron desktop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) —

Dell Inspiron 27-inch all-in-one desktop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Integrated) —

Best Dell gaming laptop Prime Day deals

Gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming laptop to make sure that your machine will meet the requirements of today’s best PC games. They tend to be expensive though, which is why there’s high demand for Dell gaming laptop Prime Day deals. You should still be ready to shell out a significant amount if you want one of the top-of-the-line models, but there are affordable options here if you want to stick to budget gaming.

Dell G15 gaming laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) —

Dell G15 gaming laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4050) —

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4050) —

Dell G16 gaming laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) —

Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4080) —

How to choose a Dell computer on Prime Day

If you’re planning to buy a computer from this year’s Dell Prime Day deals, the first question that you need to answer when making a decision on what to buy is whether you want a desktop PC or a laptop. A desktop PC will require a separate investment in a monitor if you don’t already have one, but they’re generally more powerful for the same price and they’re easier to upgrade with more powerful components down the line. A laptop, however, is portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go, such as to class or to the office.

The next step is to determine the purpose of your computer. If you’re only going to use it for basic functions such as browsing the internet and typing documents, a low-end model may already be more than enough for you. However, if you’re planning to use it for more demanding tasks, you should go for a machine with at least 16GB of RAM, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Gamers, meanwhile, will want to go for at least 32GB of RAM for high-end gaming, in addition to a top-level graphics card if they want to play games at their most advanced settings. You’re going to have to choose between Intel and AMD for your computer’s processor, but it’s less of a factor right now with the gap between these two brands closing over the past few years.

The most important factor in choosing a Dell computer for Prime Day would be your budget. It’s highly recommended that you set a maximum budget for your purchase, then go for the latest components that you can get without going overboard. This way, you won’t find yourself with a computer with outdated components after just a short time. You’ll also have to consider your computer’s built-in storage — too much space that you wouldn’t use will be a wasted cost, so try to get just the right amount for you.

How we chose these Dell Prime Day deals

When we selected the Dell Prime Day deals that we recommended on this page, there was one primary criteria — whether the offer will provide you with excellent value for your money. That doesn’t only mean the lowest prices — we also made sure that these devices are worth buying. While Dell’s products are generally reliable, some of them are simply better purchases than others, and combined with the discounts from the shopping holiday, we selected the ones that you won’t regret getting.

One of the best things about Dell Prime Day deals is the fact that the discounts from the shopping event extend beyond Amazon — retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart are participating as well, and even manufacturers such as Dell itself. That means all of these channels will be competing with each other for the lowest prices, and we’re here to make sure that this page stays updated with links to where you can get particular Dell products at the cheapest cost throughout Prime Day.