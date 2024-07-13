Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Save $800 off RTX 4080

With the arrival of this year’s Prime Day deals, now’s the perfect time to buy a new gaming laptop because of the savings that you can enjoy on their usually high prices. Prime Day gaming laptop deals are usually in high demand, and we expect the same to happen with these offers for the shopping event. That means you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase because stocks may get sold out at any moment. Read on for the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals that we’ve come across, as well as advice on how to choose the machine that you should invest in.

How to choose a gaming laptop on Prime Day

It’s going to be tough to choose among all of the Prime Day gaming laptop deals, which cover various brands and a wide range of configurations. For starters, you should check out our list of the best gaming laptops for models that you should be targeting during the shopping event. At the very least, the brands that we’ve included in that roundup are the ones that you should trust as they’re known for making top-quality devices with dependable components.

Specific gaming laptops can come in different configurations, so it won’t be as simple as choosing a model. The three main components are the processor, the graphics card, and RAM. You should be getting the newest processor that you can afford between Intel and AMD, then pair it with an Nvidia or AMD graphics card as recommended by our GPU buying guide. 16GB of RAM is good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, though you can go lower if you’re fine with low to medium graphics settings, or higher if you want a premium gaming experience. You should also keep an eye on the gaming laptop’s storage — go for at least 1TB if possible so that you’ll have more than enough space for several AAA titles.

Your decision on the gaming laptop to buy for Prime Day, however, will ultimately hinge on how much you’re willing to spend. Fortunately, because of the discounts of the shopping holiday, you’ll be able to stretch your money to afford models and configurations that were previously out of reach. It’s highly recommended that you set a budget for your gaming laptop purchase, then maximize it by going for the most powerful specifications that you can get for that price.

How we chose these gaming laptop Prime Day deals

When we selected the Prime Day gaming laptop deals that we recommended above, our focus was to give you the best possible value for your money. We made sure that you’ll be able to run the best PC games on these machines — on decent settings for budget-friendly models and with extreme performance on premium devices — and for the top-of-the-line gaming laptops, you’ll also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. With tried-and-tested brands and gamer-focused features, we guarantee that all of these gaming laptop deals are worth it.

Amazon is not the only source of gaming laptop deals for Prime Day, as rival retailers are also offering discounts as they’re trying to take advantage of the increased online shopping activity. That’s great for gamers because it gives you more options on where to buy your gaming laptop. For the particular models and configurations that we’ve highlighted, these prices are the lowest that you can get them for among the top retailers, and we’ll keep checking throughout the shopping event to ensure that this stays true.