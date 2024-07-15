Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals: laptops as cheap as $179

There are plenty of awesome Prime Day laptop deals going on right now as part of the Prime Day deals. So many deals that we’ve actually narrowed things down to one retailer here. All the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that are worth your time and money are listed below. Whether you’re looking for a super cheap laptop to take to class or a high-end powerhouse for gaming or content creation, you’ll find a great deal below. We’ve picked out all our favorites as well as taken a look at what you should think about before buying one.

How to choose a laptop from Best Buy on Prime Day

We have an extensive laptop buying guide for this very purpose. Choosing a laptop from Best Buy is pretty much like choosing a laptop from anywhere else. You need to think about your budget first and foremost. How much you can afford will significantly affect what you should expect to buy. If you’re on the lower end of the scale, look out for Chromebooks or cheap Windows-based systems. The chance of a Mac-based laptop will be very slim here.

In all cases, aim to buy from one of the best laptop brands. They’re almost exclusively the brands we feature here anyhow and they’re all worth considering. In each case, you can expect reliability and good design, as well as some of the best components for their price range.

Of course, in an ideal world, simply head to the best laptops we’ve rounded up and seek out one of those among the sales we’ve included here.

It’s worth thinking about how you plan on using the laptop though, as different purposes require different laptops. For instance, if you plan on watching a lot of shows on the move, you may want to make sure that you have a good display on your new laptop. Look for a QHD resolution or OLED display for the best picture quality. Also aim for anything with a high brightness level so it can handle being viewed in less than optimal conditions. Have a think about if a 2-in-1 screen would help you here. They look cool but they’re not essential for everyone if you’re not interested in having a type of tablet at your disposal.

Also, consider the processing power of the laptop and the RAM involved. If you want to edit videos on the move or anything else demanding, you need plenty of power which is where processors like the 14th generation Intel Core processors truly help matters. 16GB of memory is generally the minimum you should look for on anything but the cheapest laptops.

Similarly, when it comes to storage space, aim for at least 512GB of SSD storage. 256GB will suffice if you just want to use it to browse online and other basic tasks, but if you want to store a lot of files, you’ll soon run out of space if you dip too low.

How we chose these Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

We don’t just seek out deals around Prime Day. We do it every day throughout the year. That means we know what we’re looking for. Some Prime Day deals can actually be more incremental than you think meaning they’re not so good value. We already know about the history behind each product so we can more confidently tell you if it’s a genuinely great deal. That means the best price for you. Additionally, we check back throughout Prime Day to see if prices have changed and what’s improved so that the list above is always at its best. Things change fast in the Prime Day deals world so we make sure to keep on top of it.

Of course, no deal is a good deal if the product is inferior. That’s why we only focus on the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals which are worth your money and effort. These are the laptops we would recommend to friends and family if they had the same budget and needs as you. By doing so, you can trust each deal featured on this page as we won’t be mentioning horrifically overpriced stock or brands that we don’t trust ourselves. Only good quality laptops worth buying are included here.