The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles Nintendo has ever produced, with a wide variety of games to choose from and plenty of unique features. We’ve already gotten to play new entries in series like Zelda, Mario, and Pokémon on Nintendo Switch, but there are still plenty of great games on the way for the hybrid console. This includes exclusive games developed internally by Nintendo, as well as third-party games, including ports of titles also available on other platforms.

These are the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

March

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (March 20)

It has been years since we’ve been to Nintendo’s peculiar world of Animal Crossing, but that will change on March 20 with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A Switch exclusive that takes us to a deserted island ready to be turned into a paradise, the game features all the classic elements you love from the series, including collecting items in your environment, creating a dream home, and planting flowers. It also features a robust multiplayer component and far deeper crafting so that you can make a home that no one else has. With the ability to place furniture nearly any way, New Horizons truly will be your dream destination, both inside and outside of the game.

Doom 64 (March 20)

Doom Eternal may be delayed for Switch — more on that in a minute — but Switch owners can still play the title’s pre-order bonus as it releases on other consoles. Doom 64 was originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 1997, and although it sounds like a simple port, it’s not. The title is actually a sequel to Doom II, adding various new levels, enemies, and weapons. Switch owners can start playing digitally on March 20, despite the fact that Doom Eternal is coming later in the year. Doom 64 is listed at only $5, too, so it’s a steal.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (March 27)

The dream of having Grand Theft Auto in your pocket isn’t exactly true, but Saints Row gets pretty close. Last year, Deep Silver brought Saint’s Row: The Third to Switch, fit with the entire world of the original release and all of the released DLC, to boot. Even more over the top is Saints Row IV, and players can dive into the world on their Switch on March 27. Like the previous release on Switch, the Re-Elected version of Saint’s Row IV includes all previously released DLC.

April

Trials of Mana (April 24)

Originally released in Japan in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3, Trials of Mana has only been available to Western players in the form of Collection of Mana, which is exclusively on Switch. Square Enix is giving Trials the same treatment as Secret of Mana, thankfully, rebuilding the game from the ground up for modern consoles. Unlike Secret of Mana, however, the Trials of Mana remake is launching on April 24 for the Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4.

Unscheduled

Axiom Verge 2

The sequel to one of the most celebrated “Metroidvania” games of all time, little is known about Axiom Verge 2 at the moment, and that mystery is oddly appropriate considering the game’s focus on exploration and discovery. Once again developed by Thomas Happ, the sequel — or possibly prequel — features a completely new story and powers, making it a good choice for those who have played the original as well as those who haven’t. You’ll be able to make use of hacking and drones during your adventure, and you’ll find a remarkable amount of variety in the terrain. We plan on going in as blind as possible.

Bravely Default II

We understand the confusion surrounding Bravely Default II, as there was already a game called Bravely Second released on the 3DS. This isn’t the same game, but it is developed by the same excellent creators that brought you the original game and Octopath Traveler. The world is completely separate from the original game, making it a great entry point for newcomers and those who may have only played Octopath Traveler, and it should deliver all the classic JRPG adventure and action fans of the genre love. The adorable character designs help things, too. Just look at their heads!

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

The auteur game director Hidetaka Suehiro, better known as Swery65, isn’t generally one to make sequels. We thought the chances of him making a sequel to the extremely divisive David Lynch-like horror game Deadly Premonition were even lower, but then the man went and announced a full sequel for Nintendo Switch. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is sure to be just as eccentric — and probably as divisive — as the original, but that charm and jankiness is a large part of why Suehiro has such a loyal fanbase. They don’t want a huge amount of polish if it means taking away the heart of his work.

Doom Eternal

2016’s Doom reboot was a surprise, not just for being able to reinvigorate the long-stagnant Doom franchise, but for completely retooling it into a crazy murder-fest that played like butter and delivered just the right amount of variety in battles and enemy design. With Doom Eternal, developer Id Software is kicking things up a notch, giving the Doomslayer even more weapons, including an integrated blade on his suit, and taking the action to Earth in homage to Doom 2. The game has already been delayed out of 2019 to its current release date of March 20 for Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and PS4, but we do not yet have a final replacement release date for Nintendo Switch.

Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft is bringing one of its newest role-playing franchises, Gods & Monsters, to Nintendo Switch, and it’s designed by the same excellent staff behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. You’re tasked with saving the Greek gods rather than slaying them, so Kratos may want to stay home for this one. The world is filled with puzzles and dungeons, and it’s clear that Ubisoft took some inspiration from Nintendo and Breath of the Wild in the game’s creation. That’s hardly a bad thing, however, and being able to use the powers gifted by the gods and fight mythological enemies will give it a different spin on the established formula.

Sports Story

Golf Story was far more than a golf game on Nintendo Switch — it was a full-scale role-playing game filled with charming characters, all wrapped up in a golf shell that could still be enjoyed by those who don’t care about sports in the slightest. Developer Sidebar Games is taking this concept even further in Sports Story, which blends sports with role-playing mechanics again and adds plenty of new sports. These include tennis and you’ll study at a tennis academy, just like in the Game Boy Color classic Mario Tennis. You will even get the chance to compete in a “Decasportathon” to show just how up to the challenge you truly are.

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 2 likely only released because Nintendo stepped in and agreed to publish the game as a Wii U exclusive, and PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta 3 will also release as a Nintendo exclusive. The game is coming to Switch … eventually, but PlatinumGames and Nintendo have offered little information over the last few years regarding its release date, story, or content. We do know the titular hero will return, as we saw in a teaser trailer, and we can expect plenty of high-octane action and goofy fan service along the way. Given how incredible the first two games are, we’re willing to let PlatinumGames take as long as it needs.

Metroid Prime 4

Speaking of games we know nothing about, Metroid Prime 4 was announced several years ago at an E3 Nintendo Direct presentation, and since then, Nintendo’s lips have been sealed. The game was reportedly in development at Bandai Namco, but the game was not progressing as Nintendo has planned, and it was thus scrapped and restarted with Metroid Prime trilogy creator Retro Studios taking over. We aren’t sure if the game will release within the next few years, but if there is one thing Metroid fans are good at, it’s waiting — otherwise, they might end up with another game like Other M and no one wants that.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been heralded as the best game of the generation and possibly the best video game of all time. It comes as no surprise that Nintendo wanted to create a direct sequel to it, though just what form that will take remains unclear. A teaser trailer released at E3 2019 suggests that Zelda could be playable along with Link, and the world seems to be suffering from another calamity despite the destruction of Ganon. We don’t expect the game to release for a few years, but we are very excited to get our hands on it when it finally does.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

For the first time in a main Pokémon game, Pokémon Sword and Shield will be getting expansions as post-launch content rather than an enhanced version like Crystal or Emerald. The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass grants players access to two additional expansions, each with their own story, new monsters to catch, and new areas to explore. In the first of these, Isle of Armor, you’ll explore a new, warmer area that is filled with beaches, caverns, and forests, when it releases in June. The second expansion is The Crown Tundra and things will take a colder turn as you explore snow-covered areas. It releases this autumn.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles is often hailed as one of the best JRPGs ever made, but its original release on Wii and eventual re-release on 3DS didn’t provide enough horsepower to make the game look as nice as it could. Thankfully, Switch owners can finally play the original game in the series with a fresh coat of paint. That said, we don’t have firm details about when the title is releasing. Nintendo originally announced that it would be releasing this year in a September 2019 Nintendo Direct, saying more details would come as the release date draws near. We haven’t received those details yet, so Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is probably still more than a few months off.

