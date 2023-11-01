While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X might dominate the gaming news spotlight, the PC continues to be one of the best gaming platforms out there. 2023 saw a variety of high-profile releases, and there’s still more to come.
If you’re searching for your next big PC game (or want to see what’s on the horizon before investing in a new rig), here are the best upcoming PC games set to arrive in 2023 and beyond.
2023 PC game releases
The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit this year. Anything that’s up in the air due to more vague launch predictions or previous delays will be listed under the following header.
Star Ocean: The Second Story R - November 2, 2023
Robocop: Rogue City - November 2, 2023
In Robocop: Rogue City, step into the metallic shoes of the iconic part-man, part-machine, all-cop hero. Take on the treacherous streets of Old Detroit armed with your Auto-9, factory-built strength, and years of experience. In this explosive first-person adventure, it’s your duty to bring justice to a crime-ridden city. Uncover the truth while navigating a web of corruption and greed.
The Talos Principle 2 - November 2, 2023
The long-awaited sequel, The Talos Principle 2, continues the legacy of philosophical exploration and mind-bending puzzles set by its predecessor. This first-person puzzle experience takes players on a journey through thought-provoking themes, expanding on the original game’s deep narrative and stunning environments. In the world of The Talos Principle 2, you awaken as the 1,000th robot to escape the virtual simulation that defined the first game. Amidst a society known as New Jerusalem, rebuilt by AI, questions arise about the future of awakening more machines. As you navigate this thought-provoking tale, you’ll confront intricate challenges and immerse yourself in a narrative that delves even deeper into the essence of humanity. Prepare to embark on a philosophical odyssey like no other.
Gangs of Sherwood - November 2, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - November 3, 2023
The wacky cartoon brawler Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a fresh-feeling sequel à la Warzone 2. The focus of the game will be to punch, kick, slash, blast, and generally pummel your opponents however you can to knock them off the stage. It’s no Super Smash Bros., but the series has gained a bit of a cult following in the fighting games community.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - November 9, 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - November 10, 2023
Get ready for the next installment in the Call of Duty saga with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Dive into an intense Campaign that picks up right where Modern Warfare II left off. In the multiplayer arena, relive the Modern Warfare series’ greatest moments with 16 remastered maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, enhanced with new modes and gameplay features. Plus, brace yourself for 12 brand-new 6v6 maps that will keep the action going through post-launch live seasons.
For the ultimate co-op challenge, join forces with other squads to battle hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ), crafted by Treyarch, unveils a gripping new storyline, complete with missions, core Zombies elements, and a trove of hidden secrets. Prepare to answer the call of duty like never before.
The Day Before - November 10, 2023
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - November 14, 2023
Persona 5 Tactica - November 17, 2023
Persona 5 Tactica takes the beloved world of Persona 5 and transforms it into an enthralling tactical spin-off. The enigmatic Phantom Thieves stumble upon a strange incident that leads them to a bizarre land, ruled by the iron grip of the Legionnaires military group. Plunged into peril, their salvation comes in the form of Erina, a mysterious revolutionary who offers them a life-changing deal in return for their aid.
Bluey: The Videogame - November 17, 2023
Everyone’s favorite Australian Cattle Dog is finally making her way into the video game world. With local multiplayer, characters and locations from the TV show, and a light-hearted story, this is a must-play for Bluey fans and their families.
Last Train Home - November 28. 2023
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - December 7, 2023
2024 PC game releases
2024 is almost here and we’ve got a handful of confirmed release dates and rumors for next year. Here’s everything that’s on our radar for 2024.
Alone in the Dark - January 16, 2024
Revisit the eerie depths of Derceto Manor in the reimagined Alone in the Dark — a loving tribute to the 1992 cult classic horror game. Set in the 1920s South, you’ll join Emily Hartwood and the determined private investigator Edward Carnby on a quest to uncover the mystery behind her missing uncle. Derceto Manor, a forbidding home for the mentally ill, hides a sinister secret, and something malevolent is on the prowl.
Crafted by the talented writer of SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Mikael Hedberg, and featuring monster designs by Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis, this reimagined Alone in the Dark promises a chilling and unforgettable journey into the unknown.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - January 18, 2024
Prepare to embark on an epic adventure in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a thrilling return to the series’ 2D roots in a captivating Metroidvania-style action-platformer. Experience the fast-paced, real-time combat the franchise is renowned for as you step into the shoes of a sword-wielding protagonist and delve into Ubisoft’s rich Persian setting.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown introduces an exceptional combat system that surpasses expectations, offering a level of depth that will leave players pleasantly surprised. As you navigate the intricate world, be prepared to discover hidden passages and secret areas that can only be accessed by unlocking specific power-ups.
Tekken 8 - January 25, 2024
Get ready to step into the next generation of battle with Tekken 8. The epic family feud between Jin Kazama and his father, Kazuya Mishima, reaches its climactic showdown. In this installment, Jin grapples with the consuming power of his Devil Gene, transforming into the fearsome Devil Jin mid-battle.
Experience the evolution of Tekken with completely redesigned character visuals, featuring highly detailed models and high-fidelity graphics that push the boundaries of new-generation hardware. The immersive battles are set in vivid environments with destructible stages, delivering an unparalleled level of intensity and realism. Tekken 8 promises to redefine the fighting game genre and provide the ultimate gaming experience for fans and newcomers alike.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - January 26, 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - February 2, 2024
Persona 3 Reload - February 2, 2024
Embark on an extraordinary journey through the mystical and perilous Dark Hour in Persona 3 Reload. As a transfer student thrust into a realm hidden between days, you awaken an incredible power to combat the enigmatic forces that threaten your world. Gekkoukan High School becomes your battleground, and the fates of your friends hang in the balance. This reimagined RPG classic brings the genre-defining adventure to the modern era.
Helldivers II - February 8, 2024
Prepare for an intergalactic showdown in Helldivers 2, the explosive cooperative sci-fi shooter by Arrowhead Game Studios. As a Helldiver, your mission is to safeguard Super Earth from an alien menace, armed with the galaxy’s most devastating weaponry. Team up with up to three friends in this multiplayer co-op adventure spreading peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy across the cosmos. Choose when and how to call in backup, armed with superpowered weapons and customizable loadouts. Utilize strategic stratagems to outwit the enemy.
The Wolf Among Us 2 — 2024
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - February 29, 2024
Star Wars: Dark Forces (first released in 1995) is getting a remaster on modern consoles. In a galaxy under the Empire’s grip, the Rebel Alliance discovers the Death Star, a planet-destroying weapon. Kyle Katarn, a former Imperial Stormtrooper, joins the Rebels to infiltrate the Empire from within. Star Wars: Dark Forces offers a unique twist with a coherent narrative, realistic missions, and familiar locations from the Star Wars universe.
Games with no release window
All we know about the games listed below is that they’re in development. Most of them are probably a few years away from launch.
Death Stranding 2 - TBD
Ark II - Q4 2024
Ark II is going to give fans of the survival series exactly what they want — more dinosaurs. First announced in 2020, trailers starring Vin Diesel (yes, you read that correctly) describe a war in the past that led to the state of the world being a mashup of prehistoric animals and futuristic technologies. We think it’s safe to assume that gameplay will be very similar to the first game — you’ll explore with friends, raise dinosaurs, hunt dinosaurs, be hunted by dinosaurs, and try to build a safe settlement in a harsh world. This game has been pushed back to late 2024, but we could see it slipping into 2025.
State of Decay 3
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Haunted Chocolatier
The Outer Worlds 2
The Elder Scrolls VI - Unknown
Grand Theft Auto VI — TBA
It will likely be a while before we see GTA 6 — the only thing we really know about the next Grand Theft Auto entry is that it’s in development and will definitely come to PC.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — 2023
Set in a post-apocalyptic, open-world environment, Stalker 2 invites you to discover a mystery hidden deep in the Heart of Chornobyl. A unique amalgam of FPS, immersive sim, and horror, the non-linear story is hoping to give you unprecedented freedom in how the action unfolds. It’s all driven by Unreal Engine 5, and ultra-realistic graphics will push your GPU to its limits. And if the tense single-player action isn’t enough, you’ll be glad to know that multiplayer will be available sometime after launch as part of a free update. Originally set to release in Spring 2022, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been pushed back to sometime in 2023 due to the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict which has affected the city of developer GSC Game World.
Skull and Bones — 2023
Skull and Bones has been delayed for a sixth (and hopefully final) time, and has now been given the vague release date of “early 2023 to 2024.” The final version of Skull and Bones is a mix of Ubisoft’s open-world titles, survival games, and a more detailed version of the Assassin’s Creed series’ naval combat. Are players still interested after the title has seen so many delays? And will it stack up against the success of Sea of Thieves? Only time will tell./dt_media]
