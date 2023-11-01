While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X might dominate the gaming news spotlight, the PC continues to be one of the best gaming platforms out there. 2023 saw a variety of high-profile releases, and there’s still more to come.

If you’re searching for your next big PC game (or want to see what’s on the horizon before investing in a new rig), here are the best upcoming PC games set to arrive in 2023 and beyond.

2023 PC game releases

The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit this year. Anything that’s up in the air due to more vague launch predictions or previous delays will be listed under the following header.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R - November 2, 2023 Trailer T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer Square Enix, Gemdrops Publisher Square Enix Release November 02, 2023 A remake of Star Ocean: The Second Story (released in 1998 in the U.S.), this game follows a Federation officer and a young girl as they attempt to save her people and the planet Expel.

Robocop: Rogue City - November 2, 2023 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Teyon Publisher Nacon Release November 02, 2023 In Robocop: Rogue City, step into the metallic shoes of the iconic part-man, part-machine, all-cop hero. Take on the treacherous streets of Old Detroit armed with your Auto-9, factory-built strength, and years of experience. In this explosive first-person adventure, it's your duty to bring justice to a crime-ridden city. Uncover the truth while navigating a web of corruption and greed.

The Talos Principle 2 - November 2, 2023 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Croteam Publisher Devolver Digital Release November 02, 2023 The long-awaited sequel, The Talos Principle 2, continues the legacy of philosophical exploration and mind-bending puzzles set by its predecessor. This first-person puzzle experience takes players on a journey through thought-provoking themes, expanding on the original game's deep narrative and stunning environments. In the world of The Talos Principle 2, you awaken as the 1,000th robot to escape the virtual simulation that defined the first game. Amidst a society known as New Jerusalem, rebuilt by AI, questions arise about the future of awakening more machines. As you navigate this thought-provoking tale, you'll confront intricate challenges and immerse yourself in a narrative that delves even deeper into the essence of humanity. Prepare to embark on a philosophical odyssey like no other.

Gangs of Sherwood - November 2, 2023 Trailer T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Appeal Studios Publisher Nacon Release November 02, 2023 In Gangs of Sherwood, step into a reimagined world of Robin Hood in a futuristic dystopia. Fight against the oppressive armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham, harnessing the power of the Philosopher's Stones. Play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, or Little John, each with unique customizable abilities. Team up with friends in co-op mode or go solo to rob the rich and free the people from Sherwood Forest to the Sheriff's flying castle. Combine your heroes' combat styles to thwart the tyrant's plans, facing formidable foes, performance-enhanced soldiers, war machines, and terrifying bosses.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - November 3, 2023 Trailer E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Platform Developer Ludosity Publisher GameMill Entertainment Release November 03, 2023 The wacky cartoon brawler Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a fresh-feeling sequel à la Warzone 2. The focus of the game will be to punch, kick, slash, blast, and generally pummel your opponents however you can to knock them off the stage. It's no Super Smash Bros., but the series has gained a bit of a cult following in the fighting games community.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - November 9, 2023 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Ryū Ga Gotoku Studios Publisher Sega Release November 09, 2023 Embark on a thrilling journey with Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Set between Like a Dragon 7 and 8, the game follows Kiryu, a legendary yakuza, as he sacrifices his identity to shield his loved ones. But when a shadowy adversary forces him out of the shadows, he must confront his past to safeguard his future. Unravel the mystery in this gripping tale of redemption, revenge, and resilience.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | Announcement Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - November 10, 2023 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer Sledgehammer Games Publisher Activision Release November 10, 2023 Get ready for the next installment in the Call of Duty saga with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Dive into an intense Campaign that picks up right where Modern Warfare II left off. In the multiplayer arena, relive the Modern Warfare series' greatest moments with 16 remastered maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, enhanced with new modes and gameplay features. Plus, brace yourself for 12 brand-new 6v6 maps that will keep the action going through post-launch live seasons. For the ultimate co-op challenge, join forces with other squads to battle hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ), crafted by Treyarch, unveils a gripping new storyline, complete with missions, core Zombies elements, and a trove of hidden secrets. Prepare to answer the call of duty like never before.
Modern Warfare III is Coming

The Day Before - November 10, 2023 RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Fntastic Publisher MyTona Release November 10, 2023 Obsessed with postapocalyptic worlds like those depicted in The Last of Us or The Walking Dead ? The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. You wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, setting out to find answers and the resources to survive.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - November 14, 2023 Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Nightdive Studios Publisher Nightdive Studios Release November 14, 2023 Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64. Finish the hunt in this epic finale to the Turok Trilogy. It picks up immediately after the events of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, with dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed of the Turok family tree as they battle the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters.

Persona 5 Tactica - November 17, 2023 Trailer T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Tactical Developer Atlus Publisher Atlus, Sega, SEGA of America Release November 17, 2023 Persona 5 Tactica takes the beloved world of Persona 5 and transforms it into an enthralling tactical spin-off. The enigmatic Phantom Thieves stumble upon a strange incident that leads them to a bizarre land, ruled by the iron grip of the Legionnaires military group. Plunged into peril, their salvation comes in the form of Erina, a mysterious revolutionary who offers them a life-changing deal in return for their aid.
Persona 5 Tactica — Announcement Trailer

Bluey: The Videogame - November 17, 2023 Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Adventure Developer Artax Games Publisher Outright Games Release November 17, 2023 Everyone's favorite Australian Cattle Dog is finally making her way into the video game world. With local multiplayer, characters and locations from the TV show, and a light-hearted story, this is a must-play for Bluey fans and their families.

Last Train Home - November 28. 2023 Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Real Time Strategy (RTS), Strategy, Tactical Developer Ashborne Games Publisher THQ Nordic Release November 28, 2023 In Last Train Home, the Great War may be over, but the battle for survival rages on. Take command of a legion of Czechoslovak soldiers, determined to return home in the midst of a chaotic civil war. Lead your troops through a harsh, war-torn wilderness aboard an armored train. As you navigate the unforgiving landscape of Siberia, facing bitter cold and scarce resources, your leadership will be tested. Maintain morale, manage dwindling supplies, and keep your exhausted crew in fighting shape. In a relentless war, can you guide your soldiers to safety and make it the last train home?"

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - December 7, 2023 Trailer T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Adventure Developer Massive Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release December 07, 2023 Embark on an extraordinary journey into the heart of Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. As a Na'vi abducted and molded by the human RDA corporation, you've spent fifteen years in captivity. Now, as a free soul, you must rediscover your roots and unite with fellow clans to protect Pandora's Western Frontier from the relentless RDA forces. This standalone adventure invites you to step into the shoes of a Na'vi, offering a never-before-seen glimpse of this mystical world. Roam a vibrant and ever-evolving environment teeming with unique creatures and characters as you stand strong against the formidable threat posed by the RDA.

2024 PC game releases

2024 is almost here and we’ve got a handful of confirmed release dates and rumors for next year. Here’s everything that’s on our radar for 2024.

Alone in the Dark - January 16, 2024 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Adventure Developer Pieces Interactive Publisher THQ Nordic Release January 16, 2024 Revisit the eerie depths of Derceto Manor in the reimagined Alone in the Dark — a loving tribute to the 1992 cult classic horror game. Set in the 1920s South, you'll join Emily Hartwood and the determined private investigator Edward Carnby on a quest to uncover the mystery behind her missing uncle. Derceto Manor, a forbidding home for the mentally ill, hides a sinister secret, and something malevolent is on the prowl. Crafted by the talented writer of SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Mikael Hedberg, and featuring monster designs by Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis, this reimagined Alone in the Dark promises a chilling and unforgettable journey into the unknown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - January 18, 2024 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Adventure Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release January 18, 2024 Prepare to embark on an epic adventure in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a thrilling return to the series' 2D roots in a captivating Metroidvania-style action-platformer. Experience the fast-paced, real-time combat the franchise is renowned for as you step into the shoes of a sword-wielding protagonist and delve into Ubisoft's rich Persian setting. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown introduces an exceptional combat system that surpasses expectations, offering a level of depth that will leave players pleasantly surprised. As you navigate the intricate world, be prepared to discover hidden passages and secret areas that can only be accessed by unlocking specific power-ups.

Tekken 8 - January 25, 2024 Trailer T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting Developer Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Release January 25, 2024 Get ready to step into the next generation of battle with Tekken 8. The epic family feud between Jin Kazama and his father, Kazuya Mishima, reaches its climactic showdown. In this installment, Jin grapples with the consuming power of his Devil Gene, transforming into the fearsome Devil Jin mid-battle. Experience the evolution of Tekken with completely redesigned character visuals, featuring highly detailed models and high-fidelity graphics that push the boundaries of new-generation hardware. The immersive battles are set in vivid environments with destructible stages, delivering an unparalleled level of intensity and realism. Tekken 8 promises to redefine the fighting game genre and provide the ultimate gaming experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - January 26, 2024 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Ryū Ga Gotoku Studios Publisher Sega Release January 26, 2024 Join forces with two iconic heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, as destiny intertwines their fates in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. From the bustling streets of Japan to the exotic allure of Hawaii, embark on an RPG adventure that spans the vast Pacific. Engage in exhilarating RPG battles, where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon in dynamic, fast-paced combat. Customize your party's skills with outrageous jobs and personalized upgrades, enabling strategic domination of foes through over-the-top moves. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth promises an epic journey of camaraderie, adventure, and unforgettable battles in a world where anything is possible.
『龍が如く８』ティザートレーラー

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - February 2, 2024 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Rocksteady Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release February 02, 2024 British developer Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, is working on a new game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League . Much like Gotham Knights, this game will also emphasize cooperative play, allowing you to take on the roles of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. It's set in the Arkham universe from the previous games and sends players on a mission to take out Brainiac, an evil villain who uses his mind-control powers to control Justice League members such as Superman.

Persona 3 Reload - February 2, 2024 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Helldivers II - February 8, 2024 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release February 08, 2024 Prepare for an intergalactic showdown in Helldivers 2, the explosive cooperative sci-fi shooter by Arrowhead Game Studios. As a Helldiver, your mission is to safeguard Super Earth from an alien menace, armed with the galaxy’s most devastating weaponry. Team up with up to three friends in this multiplayer co-op adventure spreading peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy across the cosmos. Choose when and how to call in backup, armed with superpowered weapons and customizable loadouts. Utilize strategic stratagems to outwit the enemy. Read less Read more

The Wolf Among Us 2 — 2024 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Point-and-click, Adventure Developer AdHoc Studio, LCG Entertainment Publisher LCG Entertainment Release December 31, 2024 The Wolf Among Us 2 is an episodic graphic adventure game from Telltale Games based upon the DC Comics series Fables. This sequel takes place six months following the events of the first game and will follow Bigby Wolf in a new story filled with not-so-colorful characters from famous fairy tales. This game was initially set to launch in 2023, but has been pushed back to 2024. Read less Read more

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - February 29, 2024 Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer Nightdive Studios Publisher Lucas Arts Release February 29, 2024 Star Wars: Dark Forces (first released in 1995) is getting a remaster on modern consoles. In a galaxy under the Empire’s grip, the Rebel Alliance discovers the Death Star, a planet-destroying weapon. Kyle Katarn, a former Imperial Stormtrooper, joins the Rebels to infiltrate the Empire from within. Star Wars: Dark Forces offers a unique twist with a coherent narrative, realistic missions, and familiar locations from the Star Wars universe. Read less Read more Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster - Reveal Trailer

Games with no release window

All we know about the games listed below is that they’re in development. Most of them are probably a few years away from launch.

Death Stranding 2 - TBD Trailer Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Kojima Productions First announced by Hideo Kojima at the Game Awards 2022, Death Stranding 2 is a real project that’s in development. We know that actor Norman Reedus will be reprising his role as Sam, and that’s about it. We won’t see this game for a few years. Read less Read more

Ark II - Q4 2024 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Adventure, Indie Developer Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games Publisher Studio Wildcard Release December 31, 2024 Ark II is going to give fans of the survival series exactly what they want — more dinosaurs. First announced in 2020, trailers starring Vin Diesel (yes, you read that correctly) describe a war in the past that led to the state of the world being a mashup of prehistoric animals and futuristic technologies. We think it’s safe to assume that gameplay will be very similar to the first game — you’ll explore with friends, raise dinosaurs, hunt dinosaurs, be hunted by dinosaurs, and try to build a safe settlement in a harsh world. This game has been pushed back to late 2024, but we could see it slipping into 2025. Read less Read more

State of Decay 3 Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S State of Decay 3 exists, and that’s about all we know. A follow-up to Undead Labs’ open-world zombie game a few years ago, State of Decay 3 is launching exclusively on Xbox Series X and PC and will be coming to Game Pass on release day. Read less Read more Announcing State of Decay 3

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Unbroken Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Games, Portkey Games A modern standalone quidditch game is finally on its way. We don’t know much about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions yet, but there’s a brief announcement video for the game, there are future playtests that players can register for an it’s supposed to come out sometime this year. Read less Read more

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S Genre Adventure Developer Ninja Theory Publisher Microsoft Studios Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory. Senua’s Saga is a direct sequel to Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice, which focused on a broken Celtic warrior who was haunted by visions and voices in her head as she fought for the soul of her lover. The developers of the first game tapped neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis to create the eeriness of the first Hellblade, which we expect to carry on in the second. Read less Read more Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – The Game Awards 2019 – Announce Trailer (In-Engine)

Haunted Chocolatier Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator Developer ConcernedApe A new project from the creator of hit farming simulator Stardew Valley, Haunted Chocolatier will focus on starting up a chocolate shop while living in a haunted castle in the middle of a snowy community. Like Stardew, there will be lots of ingredient gathering, getting to know the townsfolk, and a wee bit of combat set to a lovely soundtrack. Developer ConcernedApe has been working on this project in secret, so details have been handed out very slowly through a blog — there’s no word on a release date yet. Read less Read more

The Outer Worlds 2 Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Xbox Game Studios The Outer Worlds 2 is an upcoming sequel to the dystopian sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds , a game often compared to Bethesda’s Fallout 4 (and even the upcoming Starfield ). A short trailer for the game was first revealed by Xbox at E3 2021, but there were no new details during any of the company’s showcases in 2022. This game appears to be quite a ways off still. Read less Read more

The Elder Scrolls VI - Unknown Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Let’s be clear: we have no clue when The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be released. It’s definitely a ways off and there are very, very few details on the project, but there are always plenty of rumors and we know it’ll definitely make its way to PC. Read less Read more

Grand Theft Auto VI — TBA Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive It will likely be a while before we see GTA 6 — the only thing we really know about the next Grand Theft Auto entry is that it’s in development and will definitely come to PC. Read less Read more

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — 2023 Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer GSC Game World Publisher GSC Game World Release November 01, 2023 Set in a post-apocalyptic, open-world environment, Stalker 2 invites you to discover a mystery hidden deep in the Heart of Chornobyl. A unique amalgam of FPS, immersive sim, and horror, the non-linear story is hoping to give you unprecedented freedom in how the action unfolds. It’s all driven by Unreal Engine 5, and ultra-realistic graphics will push your GPU to its limits. And if the tense single-player action isn’t enough, you’ll be glad to know that multiplayer will be available sometime after launch as part of a free update. Originally set to release in Spring 2022, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been pushed back to sometime in 2023 due to the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict which has affected the city of developer GSC Game World. Read less Read more

Skull and Bones — 2023 Trailer RP Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Adventure Developer Ubisoft Singapore Release November 08, 2022 Skull and Bones has been delayed for a sixth (and hopefully final) time, and has now been given the vague release date of “early 2023 to 2024.” The final version of Skull and Bones is a mix of Ubisoft’s open-world titles, survival games, and a more detailed version of the Assassin’s Creed series’ naval combat. Are players still interested after the title has seen so many delays? And will it stack up against the success of Sea of Thieves? Only time will tell./dt_media] Homeworld 3 — 2023 Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Real Time Strategy (RTS), Simulator, Strategy Developer Blackbird Interactive Publisher Gearbox Publishing Release June 30, 2023 Read more Homeworld 3 could get a launch date this year, a full 20 years after the release of its predecessor. The iconic sci-fi series took the stage at the 2021 Game Awards and gave fans of the beloved series a sneak peek at a modern take on the game. Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten a lot of new information since — the game was originally supposed to launch at the end of 2022, but was pushed back, with no new date. Read less Read more

