Best Buy Prime Day Sale: deals on TVs, headphones, appliances and more

The Onn. 43-inch Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV on an orange wall.
Onn.

Amazon shouldn’t be the only place to check for amazing Prime Day deals because rival retailers like Best Buy are also rolling out discounts during the shopping holiday. It’s an excellent source for bargains throughout the year, but Best Buy Prime Day deals take it to the next level. The retailer is calling this sale “Black Friday in July.” There’s no shortage of offers no matter that you’re planning to buy, but to help you out, we’ve rounded up our top picks. You’ll need to finalize your purchases as soon as possible though, as we think there’s little time remaining for some of these potential savings.

Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you’re after the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, or you want to stick to a tight budget for your next computer, there’s surely something for you from the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that we’ve collected here. Whether you’re planning to buy a basic laptop, or high-end laptop for professional purposes, or a gaming laptop to play the best PC games, you can enjoy huge savings if you take advantage of any of the following offers.

  • Acer Chromebook 315 —
  • Dell Inspiron 15 Touch Screen Laptop —
  • Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 14 —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 —
  • Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14 —

Best Buy Prime Day TV deals

2024 Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV.
Sony

A TV upgrade is one of the most popular purchases during Prime Day, and it’s easy to see why when you look at the discounts that are available from Best Buy Prime Day TV deals. The potential savings are massive, with premium models receiving huge prices cuts and affordable models getting even cheaper. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for offers involving the best TVs, but there are many other TVs worth buying if you can get them for a lower price.

  • Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series LED Full HD TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K TV —
  • Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch Class DU6900 Series Crystal UHD 4K TV —
  • LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K TV —

Best Buy Prime Day gaming deals

Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.
Future Publishing/Getty Images / Future Publishing/Getty Images

Gamers, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity at huge savings from this year’s Best Buy Prime Day gaming deals. Whether you’re a console player on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X — or you’re planning to grab these machines — or you’re playing games on the PC, you may be overwhelmed by all of the available offers. You can also enjoy discounts on video games and gaming accessories during the shopping holiday, so you can build your entire gaming arsenal with one checkout.

  • Far Cry 6 Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X —
  • Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PlayStation 5 —
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition PlayStation 5 —
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard Edition Xbox Series X —
  • SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gaming Headset —
  • WD BLACK SN850P 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with Heatsink for PS5 —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB Console and Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card —

Best Buy Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in black.
Sony / Sony

The best headphones offer features such as active noise cancellation and easy connectivity, and you can get them and a lot of other models for much cheaper than usual through the available Best Buy Prime Day headphone deals. We’re not sure how long these prices will last though, especially for the more popular choices, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with any transaction as soon as an offer catches your attention.

  • Soundcore by Anker P25i True Wireless In-Ear Headphones —
  • JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds —
  • Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones —
  • Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbud Headphones —
  • Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case —

Best Buy Prime Day smart home deals

The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum cleaning the floor.
iHome

Prime Day provides an excellent opportunity to start or continue building your smart home setup. Whether you’re thinking about getting smart speakers or smart displays for access to your preferred digital assistant, or you need help in keeping your floor clean with a robot vacuum, check out what’s available in this year’s Best Buy Prime Day smart home deals.

  • GE CYNC Dimmer Smart Switch —
  • LIFX BR30 LED Bulb —
  • Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat —
  • ecobee Premium Smart Programmable Touch-Screen Thermostat —
  • Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle —
  • eufy Clean X8 Pro Robotic Vacuum with Self-Empty Station —

How we chose these Best Buy Prime Day deals

While gathering our recommendations for our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deals, there’s only one goal — to make sure that you get excellent value with every purchase that you make from these offers. This doesn’t only mean scouring the retailer’s website for the lowest possible prices on particular types of products, but it also means making sure that the devices that you buy are worth every single penny because of the features that they provide and the technology that they come with.

In finalizing our list of the top Best Buy Prime Day deals, we asked ourselves if we’re also comfortable with shopping these offers ourselves. Of course, the answer is yes, as we focused on products to which we gave favorable reviews and/or that we featured in our roundups for certain product categories. We’re not going to recommend a device that we won’t buy ourselves, and since we’ll keep researching for the retailer’s best offers, we’ll keep updating this page so that you won’t have to check anywhere else.

