Snag a budget gaming laptop for $700 with this Best Buy deal

Good Deal The Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop on a white background.
If you’re on a budget, there are some great gaming laptop deals that can keep costs down right now. It’s easy to think you need to spend thousands, but in reality it’s surprising what you can buy for $700. Right now, you can buy the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop for $700 instead of $1,100. Perfect for students on a budget but still wanting to game on the move, we’re here to tell you all about one of the better laptop deals available today.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop

The Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop won’t be the kind of device you see among the best gaming laptops, but that isn’t to say it’s not worth checking out. It’s well suited for anyone on a tight budget but still looking to game. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world we’d like to see more, but at this price, we won’t complain too much. The storage space means you’ll need to stick to only having a few AAA games installed, but if you’re more of an indie fan, you’ll find the space goes much further. Either way, storage is the easiest thing to upgrade later.

The graphics card is an AMD Radeon RX7700S, which is pretty good for the price, and it’s teamed up with a sizeable 16-inch screen with 165Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate is important, as it means it can handle fast moving action. A 1920 x 1080 display makes this a tempting proposition among the best budget gaming laptops. Asus is one of the best gaming laptop brands, so you’re in safe hands here.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 features in our look at the best Asus gaming laptops for more than just core specs. It also has Wi-Fi 6 support, a mixture of USB-C and USB-A ports, and Dolby Atmos sound. The RGB backlit keyboard is a great bonus.

Usually $1,100, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 is an even better value for your money right now. It’s currently on sale at Best Buy, so you’ll pay only $700. This is a great deal, especially if you’re a student or someone with a tight budget and limited space at home. Check it out for yourself before the deal ends very soon.

