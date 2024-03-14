Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Best compact Asus gaming laptop Jump to details Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024) Best powerful desktop replacement Jump to details Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) Best thin and light gaming laptop Jump to details Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition Best budget gaming laptop Jump to details Asus ROG Strix G17 Best value for money Jump to details Show 2 more items

Asus is renowned for making some of the best gaming laptops. It has consistently produced top-tier gaming laptops with sleek designs and groundbreaking performanc across various price points under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) and TUF branding Here's a look at some of the best gaming laptops from the company.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Best compact Asus gaming laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review Pros MacBook-like thinness and weight

Gorgeous OLED display

Redesigned charger and USB-C power delivery

Great productivity performance

Much cheaper than the competition Cons A little behind in games

Soldered memory

The ROG Zephyrus G14 basically established the category of compact 14-inch gaming notebooks and continues to be one of our favorite gaming laptops from Asus. With a blend of sleek design, top-tier hardware, and an accessible price point, the latest 2024 model has been redesigned featuring an aluminum chassis and an OLED screen, marking a significant departure from the previous plastic build. Despite simplifying hardware options, each configuration of the Zephyrus G14 impresses with baseline specs including an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 3K OLED Nebula HDR display. However, the soldered memory raises concerns about upgradability and repairability, contrasting with the previous model's flexibility in memory replacement.

The laptop's lightweight and ultrathin profile make it a standout in its class, rivaling even non-gaming laptops like the MacBook Pro in weight and dimensions. Connectivity remains robust, with a full array of ports including HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A, alongside a redesigned power adapter for enhanced convenience. Performance-wise, while the Zephyrus G14 may slightly lag behind larger gaming laptops due to its lower Total Graphics Power (TGP), it manages to deliver impressive gaming experiences, particularly with its stunning OLED display and Adaptive Sync technology.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024)

Best powerful desktop replacement

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024) Review Pros Exceptional gaming performance

It's rarely loud in gaming scenarios

Surprisingly decent battery life

Great keyboard

Stunning mini-LED display Cons Awkward port layout

Plenty of screen flex

Insanely big and expensive

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 is a pure behemoth in the gaming laptop arena, boasting exceptional performance matched only by its colossal size. With its unwavering dedication to power and presence, it redefines the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can achieve. From the moment you lay eyes on its imposing frame, it's clear that the Strix Scar 18 is not your average portable gaming companion — it's a statement piece that commands attention. Despite its hefty dimensions and premium price tag, the Strix Scar 18 delivers an unparalleled gaming experience, making it a worthy investment for those seeking the ultimate desktop replacement.

Every aspect of the Strix Scar 18 exudes excellence, from its impressive RGB lighting to its stunning mini-LED display. Its robust construction ensures durability and stability, while its powerful internals, including the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, guarantee blistering performance in even the most demanding games. While it may not be suited for on-the-go gaming, for those willing to embrace its size and cost, the Strix Scar 18 offers an unrivaled gaming paradise. It's a testament to Asus' commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology.

Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Best thin and light gaming laptop

Pros Sleek design

Powerful Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU

Fast and vivid display

Great battery life Cons eGPU is expensive

Soldered RAM

Low -ier gaming performance

The ROG Flow X13 stands as one of the most unique offerings from Asus, as it features a sleek 2-in-1 convertible design ,making it the thinnest gaming laptop on the market. With a magnesium alloy chassis and a weight of just 1.30 kilograms, it offers a sturdy, yet lightweight build. The sharp 13.4-inch QHD+ resolution display is quite immersive, with features like a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and Nvidia G-Sync that enhance the overall gaming experience. Despite its tiny chassis, the Flow X13 is quite capable as it powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, along with the option for Nvidia's RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 GPU -- though the smaller size will restrict what those higher-end configurations can do since it's limited to 60 watts. At the lower configurations, though, it can deliver solid performance for gaming as well as productivity, which is truly remarkable for a laptop this size.

It even offers excellent battery life for all-day productivity and uses a USB Type-C charger that further enhances its portability. The laptop also comes with Asus' proprietary XG Mobile port, which we've seen on the ROG Ally handheld and allows you to hook up an external GPU to give a significant boost in graphics performance. Despite its limitations in terms of I/O and user upgradability options, the Flow X13 is a true blend of performance and portability.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition

Best budget gaming laptop

Pros Great battery life

Well-priced

Respectable performance

Sturdy build Cons Plastic construction

Mushy keys

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition is a great choice for gamers looking for a reliable laptop on a budget. For under $1,000, it offers a compelling combination of performance, display quality, and battery life. Powered by AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs, it delivers respectable gaming performance without breaking the bank. The laptop's sturdy build quality, featuring a U.S. military grade-certified chassis, ensures durability for gamers on the go. While the keyboard may feel a bit soft during extended gaming sessions, its generous layout and backlit keys contribute to a comfortable typing experience. The display impresses with its vibrant colors and smooth 165Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive gaming experience without sacrificing visual quality.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the A16 is its great battery life, which is claimed to last up to 11.5 hours in real-world usage scenarios. That's thanks to AMD's efficient CPU and GPU combo. This longevity sets it apart from many other gaming laptops and makes it a compelling choice for users who need it for extended unplugged gaming sessions or productivity tasks. Despite its modest design and lack of flashy features like RGB lighting, the A16 excels where it matters most, offering gamers reliable performance, a stunning display, and unmatched battery life at a competitive price point.

Asus ROG Strix G17

Best value for money

Asus ROG Strix G17 Review Pros Cheaper than the competition

Solid performance at native resolution

DLSS 3

Fantastic keyboard Cons Low battery life

Some configurations have poor value

The Asus ROG Strix G17 stands out as a strong competitor of larger gaming laptops, particularly in its G713PV-WS94 configuration that's exclusive to Walmart. Priced at $1,400, it offers remarkable value compared to its counterparts, providing solid performance and impressive features. Despite not being the most premium option, its aluminum frame wrapped in plastic maintains durability while keeping weight in check at 6.17 pounds. The laptop's design, including an RGB underglow and a sleek Eclipse Gray color, adds a touch of flair to its appearance.

Under the hood, the Strix G17 boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, which deliver impressive gaming performance. Despite its unconventional processor choice, the laptop performs admirably in both synthetic tests and real-world gaming scenarios. With a 1440p IPS display featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia's DLSS 3 technology, the Strix G17 offers excellent visuals and smooth gameplay. Its premium port selection, including USB-C power delivery and a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, enhances connectivity and convenience for users. However, its battery life remains a weak point, lasting only three-and-a-half hours in web-browsing tests. Nonetheless, the Asus ROG Strix G17 emerges as a compelling option for gamers seeking outstanding performance and value in a gaming laptop.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Asus a reliable gaming laptop brand? Yes, Asus is widely regarded as a reliable gaming laptop brand. It has a strong reputation for producing high-quality gaming laptops that offer excellent performance, innovative features, and durability. Its gaming laptops are known for their cutting-edge hardware, including powerful processors, high-end graphics cards, and fast refresh rate displays, making them well-suited for gaming enthusiasts. Are Asus gaming laptops expensive? Asus offers gaming laptops across a wide price range, from budget-friendly options to premium gaming machines. While some high-end models may be relatively expensive due to their advanced features and components, the company also provides more affordable gaming laptops that offer excellent value for money. Ultimately, the cost of an Asus gaming laptop depends on the specific model and its specifications.

