Alienware m16 and m18 gaming laptops have $500 discounts today

We're also well-versed when it comes to Dell laptop deals. Considering Dell makes some of the top Windows PCs on the market, we're conditioned to expect big price tags for any of the company's Alienware models.

Why, you may be asking? When it comes to gaming PCs, unless you’re going to be building your own, Alienware offers one of the best lineups of fully-loaded gaming laptops. And right now, Dell is offering some major savings on two of these incredible Windows 11 PCs:

Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,900

Let’s not beat around the bush: The M16 R2 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get your hands on right now. This mighty workhorse is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra i9-185H with 16 cores and a 24MB cache. Those are some fancy-sounding numbers, but what does any of that amount to, you may be wondering? Gameplay performance like you’ve never seen before is the simple answer.

Whether you’re steeped in a graphics-rich single player campaign or a character-packed MMORPG, the M16 R2 has got what it takes to stand up against any gaming challenge. Some other noteworthy highlights include a 16-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1600 screen, 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and several inputs, including HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A.

Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop — $2,000, was $2,500

For this model of the Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop, you can essentially take all the chart-topping specs we outlined for the M16 R2 and give everything a solid upgrade. Working with an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 threads and a 36MB cache, you can expect lightning-fast gameplay that won’t push your machine to the limit.

Graphics-wise, you’ll be working with the incredible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. From meticulous ray-tracing to excellent color coverage, it’s hard to beat the heights the M18 R2 can reach. Additional highlights include an 18-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1600 screen, 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and plenty of inputs to choose from.

