 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware m16 and m18 gaming laptops have $500 discounts today

By

We know a thing or two about the best gaming PC deals, because we spend a ton of time scouting for these noteworthy discounts, bundles, and promotions. We’re also well-versed when it comes to Dell laptop deals. Considering Dell makes some of the top Windows PCs on the market, we’re conditioned to expect big price tags for any of the company’s Alienware models.

Why, you may be asking? When it comes to gaming PCs, unless you’re going to be building your own, Alienware offers one of the best lineups of fully-loaded gaming laptops. And right now, Dell is offering some major savings on two of these incredible Windows 11 PCs:

Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,900

The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Let’s not beat around the bush: The M16 R2 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get your hands on right now. This mighty workhorse is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra i9-185H with 16 cores and a 24MB cache. Those are some fancy-sounding numbers, but what does any of that amount to, you may be wondering? Gameplay performance like you’ve never seen before is the simple answer.

Whether you’re steeped in a graphics-rich single player campaign or a character-packed MMORPG, the M16 R2 has got what it takes to stand up against any gaming challenge. Some other noteworthy highlights include a 16-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1600 screen, 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and several inputs, including HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A.

Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop — $2,000, was $2,500

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Dell

For this model of the Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop, you can essentially take all the chart-topping specs we outlined for the M16 R2 and give everything a solid upgrade. Working with an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 threads and a 36MB cache, you can expect lightning-fast gameplay that won’t push your machine to the limit.

Graphics-wise, you’ll be working with the incredible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. From meticulous ray-tracing to excellent color coverage, it’s hard to beat the heights the M18 R2 can reach. Additional highlights include an 18-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1600 screen, 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and plenty of inputs to choose from.

We also recommend checking out some of the other best laptop deals we found this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is on sale for $850
Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

You don't need to shell out thousands of dollars to buy a gaming laptop. There are budget-friendly options like the Dell G15, which is actually even cheaper right now following a $200 discount. Its configuration that features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which usually costs $1,050 from Dell, is down to only $850. That's a pretty affordable price for a dependable gaming laptop, but you have to act fast if you're interested because the stock on sale may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Most of the best gaming laptops will cost you a pretty penny, but we also have the Dell G15 on our list as the best budget gaming laptop for those who want an affordable but capable device to run the best PC games. With the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, you'll be able to play at low to medium graphics settings -- the Dell G15 won't have enough juice to go with the highest settings, but that's a fine trade-off for a gaming laptop that you can get for this cheap.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC has a $400 price cut today
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.

If your gaming desktop needs an upgrade because it can no longer keep up with the requirements of today's video games, here's an offer that you shouldn't refuse -- the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for only $1,200, following a $400 discount from Dell on its original price of $1,600. The bargain may expire any minute though, so if you think this machine is perfect for you, you're going to have to push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R16 sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs for various reasons, but it starts with the performance provided by this gaming desktop. For this particular configuration, you'll be getting the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. You won't have any trouble playing the best PC games, and you're also going to be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with this machine.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

There are a lot of excellent gaming laptops on the market if you're looking to pick something up, and pretty much all the big brands have started getting into the game. If you haven't bought a gaming laptop in a few years, then you'll be amazed at how good modern gaming laptops are, with some of the best gaming laptops being thin, lightweight, and yet still relatively powerful. While they may not fully compete with the best gaming desktops, they can come pretty close, and most modern gaming laptops can handle the best PC games, especially if you're willing to make some graphical compromises.

To help you with picking something great, we've found deals from some of the best laptop brands and include Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals, although if you're looking for some more general deals, these laptop deals have some good options, too.
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop -- $751, was $950

Read more