Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best cordless vacuum deals: Save on Dyson, Shark and more

Bruce Brown
By

Cordless vacuums are very helpful additions to any home, as they’re versatile cleaning devices that you can use in any of your rooms, garage, and basement. The best cordless vacuums don’t come cheap though, so to help you with your purchase, we’ve gathered some of the best cordless vacuum deals that are available right now. They won’t last forever though, so if you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as fast as you can.

Today’s best cordless vacuum deals

  • Shark Freestyle Pro —
  • Wyze Cordless Vacuum —
  • Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan —
  • Shark Vertex —
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal —
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim —

Shark Freestyle Pro — $99, was $149

The Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum, cleaning under a bench.

Why Buy:

  • Lightweight construction
  • Optimized for carpets and hard floors
  • Reaches below furniture
  • Easy-to-empty XL-capacity dust cup

The Shark Freestyle Pro may be cheap, but it can get the job done with its powerful motor and lightweight construction that will allow you to take it anywhere around the house, and even outside to your porch or vehicle. The cordless vacuum weights only 7.5 lbs., and it features a two-speed brushroll that’s optimized for carpets and hard floors. The Shark Freestyle Pro won’t have any trouble picking up all kinds of dirt and debris, including pet hair, and its low-profile nozzle design makes it easy to clean under furniture. The XL-capacity dust cup will let you clean without any interruption, and once it’s full, it’s easy to empty into your trash can. The precision charger fully charges the battery in as fast as four hours, and it doubles as the storage stand for the cleaning device.

Wyze Cordless Vacuum — $119, was $199

Wyze Cordless Vacuum
Wyze

Why Buy:

  • Very light at just 2.8 lbs.
  • Powerful motors
  • Runs up to 50 minutes on a single charge
  • Three speed options

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is even lighter at just 2.8 lbs., but it doesn’t sacrifice power because it packs a brushless, 24,000Pa digital motor that reduces friction and a 9,500RPM motor inside the brush head for an additional boost in picking up dirt, debris, and pet hair. The brush head is also equipped with six LED lights to illuminate the surface that you’re cleaning. The cordless vacuum can run up to 50 minutes on a single charge, and you’ve got the option among three speeds that you can navigate through its LED display. There are also different attachments that can help you clean hard-to-reach areas. Once you’re done, the washable dust cup can be accessed through a one-finger-release system.

Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan — $168, was $399

Cleaning the carpet using the Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan cordless vacuum.

Why Buy:

  • Loop Smart Sensor technology detects dust and dirt
  • Suction power automatically adjusts while you clean
  • Cleans all kinds of surfaces
  • 0.6L dustbin is easy to empty

The Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan is a high-performance cordless vacuum that won’t have any trouble cleaning your whole home. It features the Loop Smart Sensor technology that can detect hidden dust and dirt, and it automatically adjusts its suction power in real-time to make the cleaning experience effortless. With its full-size multi-tasker power brush, the Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan thoroughly cleans all kinds of surfaces, including carpets, bare floors, and fabric, and if you need even more juice, you can activate Max mode for 130W of suction power. Cleaning in automatic mode promises a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and once you’re done, the 0.6L dustbin can be emptied with the simple press of a button.

Shark Vertex — $199, was $349

The Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum reaching under a table.

Why Buy:

  • DuoClean PowerFins ensures clean surfaces
  • Self-cleaning brushroll prevents tangled pet hair
  • Removable hand vacuum lets you clean above-floor surfaces
  • Bend and fold with MultiFlex technology

The Shark Vertex is a lightweight cordless vacuum that features the brand’s DuoClean PowerFins, which is a deep-cleaning nozzle technology that maintains continuous contact with all surfaces to be able to pick up mort dirt and debris with every pass. The cordless vacuum also comes with a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents pet hair from wrapping around it, and a removable hand vacuum that you can use on furniture, stairs, and other above-floor surfaces. To be able to reach underneath furniture, the Shark Vertex bends its wand using MultiFlex technology, which also serves as a way of folding the cordless vacuum for easier storage. It can run up to 50 minutes on a single charge, and its CleanTouch Dirt Ejector makes it very easy to empty its XL-capacity dust cup.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal — $450, was $550

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Why Buy:

  • Designed for homes with pets
  • Three cleaning modes
  • Whole-machine filtration traps dust and particles
  • Runs up to 60 minutes on a single charge

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal is a powerful cordless vacuum that’s engineered for homes with pets. It features suction that can deep clean everywhere, with three cleaning modes at your disposal and whole-machine filtration that traps most of the dust and particles that the cordless vacuum picks up. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal comes with various tools for versatile cleaning around your home and even in your car, including a mini motorized tool that can be used to remove pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces. The cordless vacuum, which can run up to 60 minutes on a single charge depending on the power mode that’s being used, can convert to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to clean areas such as the stairs and furniture.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim — $550, was $650

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum on a white background.

Why Buy:

  • Laser illumination reveals dust
  • Motorbar cleaner head detangles hair
  • Piezo sensor adapts suction depending on debris level
  • Runs up to 60 minutes on a single charge

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features precisely-angled laser illumination that makes sure you won’t miss anything while cleaning, as it will reveal any invisible dust on your floor. This combines with the detangling Motorbar cleaner head for a complete clean on both carpets and hard floors, and the Piezo sensor that automatically detects debris level to adapt suction for the correct balance of power and runtime. The cordless vacuum can run up to 60 minutes on a single charge, depending on the chosen power level, and it comes with five accessories for versatility as you go through the rooms of your home.

