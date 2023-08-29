Best vacuum deals: cordless to corded, Dyson to Bissell

An invaluable tool for cleaning any home, residence, or even business is — you guessed it — a vacuum. Modern vacuums have evolved considerably, too, so they’re not bulky, they’re extra functional, and most are cordless, so you can move around freely without getting tangled up in wires. We rounded up an excellent and varied selection of the best vacuum cleaner deals available. These new vacuum cleaners have updated features to make house cleaning more efficient without costing hundreds of dollars. We included cordless dust busters, stick vacuums, and 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 multipurpose models to bring your household cleaning chores into the 21st century. We didn’t include robot vacuum deals, so check out our separate roundup if that’s what you’re looking for. Clean up with these money-saving vacuum deals. Note that prices can change daily with some of the following brands and models, especially with the least and most expensive models, so be sure to check back if you don’t see a deal you like today.

Bissell 2030 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum — $25, was $29

This lightweight, convertible stick vacuum does use a cord but has built-in and easy-wrap cord storage, so you don’t have to worry about a large bundle of cords. It offers powerful, effective cleaning for all kinds of floor types, including rugs, hard floors, carpets, and more. The easy-empty dirt cup and detachable top form — to offer a handheld unit — add even more versatility to the equation.

Hoover Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum — $50, was $59

If you’re looking for a versatile, lightweight vacuum that won’t dent your budget, check out the Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum. Weighing in at under 9 pounds, this corded vacuum comes with a crevice tool and dusting brush that both attach to the vacuum body, so you’ll always have them with you as you move around the house. In addition, there’s a hose you can detach from the main body to reach those hard-to-clean areas when you use the dusting brush and crevice tool.

You won’t need to buy replacement bags because this Dirt Devil model has an easy-to-empty dirt cup. Just press a single button to release the dirt cup and empty the debris into a trash container. In addition, the vacuum has a washable filter, so you can keep it running in good condition for a long time. Convenience, versatility, intelligent design, and low cost make this vacuum an easy choice.

Prettycare W200 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $80, was $300

Affordable, lightweight, and cordless, all can be used to describe the Prettycare W200, but with its 20,000 Pascals of suction power and a traditional easy-empty canister with HEPA filtration, this vacuum has virtually everything you need to keep your home clean. It also comes with a space-saving wall mount that acts as a charger. An LED shows you important details like battery life, while a motorized brush with LED light makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach spaces and see what’s happening. Battery life is estimated at 35 minutes of runtime per charge, which is great.

Buture Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum — $140, was $400

This pet-home-friendly cordless stick vacuum comes with a host of accessories, like a roller brush, electric floor brush, crevice nozzle, brush cleaner tool and much more. It also converts easily into a handheld unit for more maneuverability. The LED touchscreen allows you to configure settings and see details at a glance, like battery life. Meanwhile, the battery should last for 40 to 50 minutes on a single charge, even with its 400-watt high power capacity. It delivers 30,000 Pascals of suction power and has a large 2-liter capacity dust box to hold debris.

Bissell CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Upright Vacuum — $170, was $237

Every purchase of Bissell’s pet-friendly vacuums, like the CleanView Allergen Lift-Off, will help save homeless pets — proceedings go to the Bissell Pet Foundation. That’s a great little bonus for your purchase, but this vacuum is also powerful and super convenient. The lift-off technology allows you to pick it up and get into out-of-reach places thanks to a removable and portable canister. The tangle-free brush roll, HEPA-sealed filtration, swivel steering, and ultra-lightweight design add to its usability. It also comes with onboard pet tools like a dusting brush and crevice tool.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200, was $260

Ramping it up in the power department thanks to Shark’s hypervelocity suction technology, this vacuum offers a deep clean for everyday messes in high-traffic areas. You don’t have to worry about it missing the nasty dust and debris buried deep in your carpets or rugs — it’s not escaping this beast. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, with a low-profile design, portability — thanks to the cordless build — and an extra-large dust cap with an easy-clean ejector for the debris. LED headlights ensure you can see dark or hidden areas, plus the removable hand vacuum allows you to clean couches, furniture, and more.

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum — $300, was $450

The lift-away pod allows you to detach this vacuum’s dustbin and nozzle for easier portability, but the DuoClean PowerFins and high suction make for an excellent and powerful system. It can pick up pet hair with no wrapping or tangling issues, plus the self-cleaning brushroll keeps the vacuum efficient at all times. Extra features include active glide technology for easier movement, extra tools, an anti-allergen seal and filtration system with HEPA filtration, LED headlights, and a detachable nozzle.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $370, was $470

The Dyson V8 comes in several forms, all of them powerful and efficient. This model will give you 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge with a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head, perfect for pet homes. A hair screw tool simplifies removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces and then sucks it all up with the vacuum. Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures everything captured stays in the dustbin. Moreover, the vacuum quickly converts into a handheld unit with no loss of suction incurred — thanks to 15 cyclones working in tandem across two tiers, increasing airflow.

LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum — $450, was $700

LG’s CordZero merges several variants of innovative technology, including a smart inverter motor, Kompressor technology — for easy dustbin empties — and ThinQ AI care through the related app. It’s no secret why the CordZero series is a mainstay in the best cordless vacuum deals. Plus, it comes with two upgraded quick-release batteries that are super easy to swap out, giving you a maximum of 120 minutes of runtime and plenty of time to clean even extra-large homes and interiors. One-touch controls, a telescopic wand, washable cyclone and filters, and a power punch nozzle add varying degrees of functionality and support to deliver an unprecedented home-cleaning experience.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $800

While the Dyson V15 is too new to have made it on our list of the best Dyson vacuums, don’t write it off. It’s equally powerful and intelligent for whole-home deep cleaning, no matter how big the mess. 125,000 rpm generates 100% more power than comparable vacuums, with 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. As you clean, the LCD shows you picked up particles and the level of cleaning your vacuum is administering, keeping you both in full control and in the know while you work. A fluffy optic cleaner head helps collect and reveal hidden dust on the floor with a hair tool that sucks up pet hair on furniture too. It easily converts into a handheld unit for better portability. It comes with a total of seven Dyson accessories, has built-in HEPA filtration, and employs a super lightweight design.

