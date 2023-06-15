 Skip to main content
Best Keurig deals: Get perfect coffee every time for $70

Keurig is an unbeatable option for anyone who prefers single-serve and quick coffee making. Whatever Keurig you go for, you’ll get a delicious cup of Joe in no time every morning and beyond. However, that tends to come at a price which is why we’ve tracked down the best Keurig deals to help you get the best cup of coffee without having to spend excessively. Take a look below at our pick of the bunch and see which one works best for your needs and budget.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker — $70, was $100

The Keurig K-Mini on a white background.

Perfect for small spaces and when you simply need one cup of coffee comes the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker. It’s less than 5 inches wide yet is capable of brewing any cup size between six and 12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods. A one-cup reservoir means you simply add fresh water for each brew. It’s also travel mug friendly with a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and holds a full accidental brew too for easy cleanup duties. Compact yet ideal for making a delicious brew within minutes, this is an ideal addition to your apartment.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker — $90, was $130

The Keurig K-Slim on a white background.

Another slimline fit but one that offers a bit more functionality, the Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker has a removable 46-ounce reservoir so you can easily brew up to four cups before refilling. With three different cup sizes, you can opt for an eight-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce cup of Joe at the push of a button. It all takes minutes to do with a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs and deals with any accidental spillages too. It also has multistream technology so it can extract more flavor and aroma with every brew.

Related

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $109, was $150

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker on a white background.

With a large 48-ounce water reservoir, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker has room to brew over six cups before the need to refill it. That’s perfect for the avid coffee drinker or a household of enthusiasts. It’s possible to brew multiple K-cup pod sizes including six, eight, or 10-ounce brews. All you need to do is use the simple button controls after inserting a pod. An auto-off feature keeps things safe too with it programmed to switch off after being idle for two hours. It’s easily one of the best Keurig coffee makers for most people.

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker — $139, was $170

The Keurig K-Supreme on a white background.

A sizeable 66-ounce dual-position reservoir is great for the avid coffee drinker but also flexible too thanks to having a removable reservoir to make refilling easy. It’s possible to pick between six, eight, 10 and 12-ounce cups with a stronger cup always possible. You can also immediately brew a second cup without having to wait for reheating while the coffee maker also has room for a seven-inch tall travel mug as needed. Multistream technology gives you a delicious and flavorful cup every time.

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker — $150, was $190

The Keurig K-Duo on a white background.

Able to brew both ground coffee and K-Cup pods, the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker is a versatile choice for coffee lovers. There’s a large 60-ounce water reservoir that’s shared between the single-serve and carafe brewing, so your routine is simplified. A 12-cup glass carafe is included with your brewer along with a heating plate to keep the coffee warm. It’s possible to brew either a six, eight, 10, or 12-cup carafe or a six, eight, 10, or 12-ounce cup. You can even program the carafe to automatically brew for up to 24 hours in advance. There’s also a pause and pour function so your coffee is paused mid-brew for 20 seconds allowing it to be poured.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker — $150, was $229

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus on a white background.

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker lives up to its name by being able to recognize your K-Cup pod and then customize the brew settings to make each cup you drink perfectly delicious. Settings created by the Roaster ensure an optimized brew every time with multistream technology ensuring that the coffee grounds are saturated more evenly to extract the full flavor. It looks stylish too with a black stainless steel metal wrap, so it’ll suit your kitchen aesthetic well.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker — $159, was $190

The Keurig K-Elite on a white background.

A large 75-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew eight cups before needing to refill the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker. As well as that, there are plenty of options with multiple cup sizes from four ounces right up to 12-ounce cups. A strong brew button means you can increase the strength and bold taste of your coffee at the touch of a button, while there’s also an iced setting too. You can also serve up hot water on demand with just one button, proving useful for instant soup or oatmeal. It’s quiet too so it’s ideal for any household and one of the best coffee makers around.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker — $200, was $250

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker on a white background.

A coffee-making powerhouse, the Keurig K-Cafe Smart Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker is capable of brewing everything from regular coffee to lattes and cappuccinos. It has BrewID technology so it recognizes your K-Cup pod and customizes its brew settings accordingly. The Keurig app also unlocks Barista mode so you get to enjoy an expertly curated menu of beverages. It has complete customization with five strength settings and six temperature settings. It also has a hot and cold milk frother with three different speeds and one cold setting. It’s even possible to schedule brews via the Keurig app.

Keurig K2500 Coffee Maker — $394, was $500

The Keurig K2500 on a white background.

Designed for medium to large size businesses, your home doesn’t need the Keurig K2500 Coffee Maker but your office definitely does. It connects directly to the water line to save you the hassle of refilling it manually. A 5-cup brewing capacity is a good size for your business needs with simple-to-use buttons ensuring anyone can figure it out in no time at all. It’ll make everything from coffee to cocoa and tea too, all at the touch of a button. Five cup size choices and a strong button offer all the functionality you need.

