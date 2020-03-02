Hot coffee tastes especially good in the cold of winter, but for coffee lovers, a well-brewed cup is always a pleasure. We gathered the best deals in March 2020 for coffee makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a single-serve coffee capsule brewer or a combination coffee and espresso machine with all the bells and whistles, we scoured major merchant sites to bring you the latest and greatest deals. We’ll update this post regularly, so be sure to check back when you’re in the market for a new java maker.

Today’s top deals on coffee makers

Black+Decker 12-Cup<br /> Thermal Coffeemaker — $48 , $22 off

— , $22 off Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot — $60 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer — $67 ($13 off)

— ($13 off) Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer CE251 Coffee Maker — $65 ($35 off)

— ($35 off) Breville-Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine — $125 ($25 off)

— ($25 off) Nespresso by De’Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother — $153 ($46 off)

— ($46 off) Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, BES870XL — $550 ($150 off)

How to choose a coffee maker

Single-serving or carafe brews

When you just want one cup, single-serving coffee appliances are fast, easy, and economical. The most common single-serve coffee brewers use disposable pods from Keurig or Nespresso. The pods typically contain one serving of coffee grounds.

You’ll find Keurig brand coffee makers and Nespresso coffee and espresso machines from Breville or De’Longhi — the two companies licensed by Nespresso for the U.S. market — at most major storefront and online merchants. Both brands have coffees available in a wide variety of flavors and types. Single-serve machines are also a great choice if you like to try many different flavors, one cup at a time or if coffee drinkers in your home or office have varied preferences.

If you drink a lot of coffee or if everyone in your family or office drinks the same type of coffee, single-serve machines still have advantages in the lack of wasted coffee and easy cleanup. If everyone drinks the same brew or you’re not that thrilled by the amount of plastic and paper waste, a carafe-style coffee maker is a better choice.

Using carafe brewers costs less per cup than single-serve coffee machines, but that only holds if you drink every pot to the bottom. Depending on the design of the carafe brewer coffee basket and filter, cleanup can also be a bigger and messier chore than with single-serve machines.

Coffee, espresso, or multifunction coffee drink machines

As you’ll see in the deals in this roundup, you can buy coffee appliances for prices that range from under $50 to more than $500. It’s easy to get carried away with all the available features in coffee machines, especially the multifunction designs with precise control settings. If you’re considering fancy coffee machines, you should know espresso machines with lots of features are often complicated to use correctly and a bear to keep clean.

Unless you are experienced in preparing barista-grade brews, we suggest starting with an 8-cup to 12-cup basket-brew carafe style coffee maker for everyday use. With a relatively inexpensive basket brewer on hand for crowds and your usual coffee consumption, then it can be fun to venture into the world of espresso drinks. We suggest you start with a less complicated device, perhaps one of the Nespresso combination espresso and coffee machines that don’t require a semester’s class to operate but give you the ability to serve single shots and, with an attached or stand-alone milk frother, your favorite latte and cappuccino drinks.

