Smart Home

The best coffee maker deals for March 2020: Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, and more

By

Hot coffee tastes especially good in the cold of winter, but for coffee lovers, a well-brewed cup is always a pleasure. We gathered the best deals in March 2020 for coffee makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a single-serve coffee capsule brewer or a combination coffee and espresso machine with all the bells and whistles, we scoured major merchant sites to bring you the latest and greatest deals. We’ll update this post regularly, so be sure to check back when you’re in the market for a new java maker.

Today’s top deals on coffee makers

  • Black+Decker 12-Cup<br /> Thermal Coffeemaker$48, $22 off
  • Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot$60 ($30 off)
  • Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer$67 ($13 off)
  • Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer CE251 Coffee Maker$65 ($35 off)
  • Breville-Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine$125 ($25 off)
  • Nespresso by De’Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother$153 ($46 off)
  • Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, BES870XL$550 ($150 off)

Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 DCC-3200 Glass Carafe Handle Programmable Coffeemaker

$73 $88
Expires soon
Fully automatic brewing up for up 14 cups with a 24-hour programmable start time. Permanent gold-tone commercial filter included.
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker, 12 Cups, Front Access

$41 $46
Expires soon
Programmable coffee maker for up to 12 cups. Front access brew basket and water tank.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso USA BNV220BKM1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

$159 $200
Expires soon
The Breville-Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine creates 1.35-ounce espresso, 2.7-ounce double espresso, 5-0 ounce lungo, 7.7-ounce coffee, and 14-ounce alto coffe and espresso drinks.
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker

$112
Expires soon
Need a single cup of coffee? A whole pot? This hybrid coffee maker does it all -- and now it's on sale.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer CE251 Coffee Maker

$65 $100
Expires soon
Adjustable brew 12-cup programmable coffee maker with a time-saving 60-ounce water reservoir that is removable for easy filling at your sink.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

$134 $200
Expires soon
Breville’s smart coffee and espresso machine features unique coffee capsules with barcodes that tell the machine how to brew the perfect cup, no matter the cup size, time after time.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer

$144 $199
Expires soon
Serve yourself with the single-serve 6, 8, and 10-ounce sizes with reusable filter cup or K-cups or serve a crowd from the 12-cup glass thermal carafe.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso BNE800BSSUSC Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine,

$510 $600
Expires soon
Create 0.5-ounce Riestretto, 1.35-ounce espresso, and 5.0-ounce lungo drinks with this attractive, stainless steel coffee machine. Includes an attached milk frother.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer

$126 $146
Expires soon
Keurig K-Select coffee maker brews 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups and fills travel mugs. Generous 52-ounce water reservoir saves refill time.
Buy at Amazon

DeLonghi Nespresso Latissima One

$277 $379
Expires soon
The DeLonghi Nespresso Latissima One boasts an innovative single-serve system with a built-in milk frother so you can craft barista-grade coffee at home. Just 40 seconds to the perfect latte.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De'Longhi

$220 $282
Expires soon
Get a smart coffee maker that can brew the perfect single-serve cup of joe every time, and get it with an Aeroccino Milk Frother and an assortment of best-selling coffee blends while you're at it.
Buy at Amazon

Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine

$400
Expires soon
Channel your inner barista and make cafe-quality microfoam with this single-serve wunderkind from one of the best names in home espresso machines. Latte art never tasted so sweet.
Buy at Amazon

De'Longhi Nespresso EN560B Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother

$379 $480
Expires soon
De'Longhi's Nespresso Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother comes with six-one touch coffee recipes so you can enjoy barista-grade coffee without having to talk to a barista.
Buy at Amazon

Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, BES870XL

$550 $700
Expires soon
Barista-grade Breville espresso machine achieves precise extraction from conical burr-ground grinds. Includes micro foam milk texturing wand.
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Po

$60 $90
Expires soon
Brew single-serve cups, 12-cup carafe, or travel cups with this fully programmable coffee maker.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker with One Touch Brewing and Thermal Sleeve

$120 $130
Expires soon
Programmable KitchenAid coffee maker has a thermal carafe sleeve and 24-hour programmability. Small batch brew mode ensures rich coffee taste even when you make only a few cups.
Buy at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker

$48 $70
Expires soon
Thermal 12-cup carafe keeps brewed coffee hot for hours. Small brew batch with selectable 1 to 4-cup sizes.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso by De'Longhi EN80BAE Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother

$153 $199
Expires soon
Nespresso by De'Longhi Inissia espresso machine bundle with Aeroccino milk frother and 24-ounce water reservoir. Create up to 9 single-serve coffees without refilling the reservoir.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle

$175 $250
Expires soon
The hefty price of premium coffee doesn't have to make you bitter if you score this sweet deal on Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso machine bundled with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother.
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

$11 $15
Expires soon
A mug warmer is the perfect gift for that person who constantly forgets about their hot drink. Place it on your work desk and never drink luke warm coffee or tea again.
Buy at Amazon

Wireless Fast Charger with Mug Warmer

$80
Expires soon
Quickly charge your device while keeping your drink hot or cool. Tired of your ice melting in your iced coffee or drinking lukewarm tea? This is the perfect gift to help upgrade a work desk.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso USA BEC220BLK1AUC1 Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$125 $150
Expires soon
Nespresso's smallest single-serve Breville model is compact enough to be a personal portable espresso machine. Heats to 19 bars of pressure in 25 seconds to brew 1.35-ounce or 5-ounce Lungo servings.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a coffee maker

Single-serving or carafe brews

When you just want one cup, single-serving coffee appliances are fast, easy, and economical. The most common single-serve coffee brewers use disposable pods from Keurig or Nespresso. The pods typically contain one serving of coffee grounds.

You’ll find Keurig brand coffee makers and Nespresso coffee and espresso machines from Breville or De’Longhi — the two companies licensed by Nespresso for the U.S. market — at most major storefront and online merchants. Both brands have coffees available in a wide variety of flavors and types. Single-serve machines are also a great choice if you like to try many different flavors, one cup at a time or if coffee drinkers in your home or office have varied preferences.

If you drink a lot of coffee or if everyone in your family or office drinks the same type of coffee, single-serve machines still have advantages in the lack of wasted coffee and easy cleanup. If everyone drinks the same brew or you’re not that thrilled by the amount of plastic and paper waste, a carafe-style coffee maker is a better choice.

Using carafe brewers costs less per cup than single-serve coffee machines, but that only holds if you drink every pot to the bottom. Depending on the design of the carafe brewer coffee basket and filter, cleanup can also be a bigger and messier chore than with single-serve machines.

Coffee, espresso, or multifunction coffee drink machines

As you’ll see in the deals in this roundup, you can buy coffee appliances for prices that range from under $50 to more than $500. It’s easy to get carried away with all the available features in coffee machines, especially the multifunction designs with precise control settings. If you’re considering fancy coffee machines, you should know espresso machines with lots of features are often complicated to use correctly and a bear to keep clean.

Unless you are experienced in preparing barista-grade brews, we suggest starting with an 8-cup to 12-cup basket-brew carafe style coffee maker for everyday use. With a relatively inexpensive basket brewer on hand for crowds and your usual coffee consumption, then it can be fun to venture into the world of espresso drinks. We suggest you start with a less complicated device, perhaps one of the Nespresso combination espresso and coffee machines that don’t require a semester’s class to operate but give you the ability to serve single shots and, with an attached or stand-alone milk frother, your favorite latte and cappuccino drinks.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best juicer deals for March 2020

best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl

The best Instant Pot multifunction pressure cooker deals for March 2020

gifts for mom instant pot duo 60 7 in 1

Climate change is killing coffee farms, so Atomo is brewing it without beans

climate change is killing coffee farms so atomo brewing it without beans press orange fb

Amazon brews up to $75 in savings on De’Longhi Nespresso machine bundles

delonghi nespresso vertuoplus vertuo evoluo amazon deals

The best air conditioner deals for March 2020: LG, Frigidaire, and Honeywell

black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720

Best Ninja Foodi deals on multicookers, air fryers, and grills for March 2020

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

The best Google Home games

How to change Google Assistant’s voice, language, or accent

The best Alexa skills

The cheap smart bulbs for 2020

The best smart blinds of 2020

best smart blinds 2020 lutron baby time 1

The best air fryer deals for March 2020

air fryer deals instant vortex black decker philips amazon 4 in 1

Best dishwasher deals for March 2020: Bosch, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid

best dishwasher deals thermador dhdw870wfm review 19 720x720

Robot cooks are just food processors with extra steps

The best cheap home security camera deals for March 2020: Arlo, Nest, Ring