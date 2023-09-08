Best standing desk deals: Plenty of options under $200

If you spend a lot of your day working at a desk, adding one of the best standing desks to your office is worth considering. A standing desk can boost comfort and productivity, and even improve your overall health. If you feel like you’re spending too much of your day sitting at a desk, we’ve got some good news, as there are quite a few standing desks seeing impressive discounts right now. There are a lot of options to choose from that come in at less than $200, and you can even get a standing desk for as little as $50. So if you want to change up your work ergonomics from time to time through the day and save some money along the way, these are the best standing desk deals to shop right now.

Flash Furniture Eve standing laptop desk — $50, was $60

Laptop users should enjoy using the Eve standing laptop desk by Flash Furniture. It’s small, compact, and moves around easily. It’s top measures 25.5 inches by 22.5 inches, making it large enough for a laptop, or for doing a little bit of handwritten work or working with a tablet. It comes with casters that make mobility effortless, making it a good option for conference rooms and shared workspaces as well.

Cometmin adjustable standing desk — $139, was $220

This adjustable standing desk by Cometmin has a lot of surface area to offer in addition to the ability to both raise and lower. It measures 55 inches by 24 inches, and its height range runs from 27 inches to 45 inches. You can easily raise and lower the desktop with electronic controls, and at 176 pounds, this is a desk that offers a stable, sturdy work environment. The classic black and brown design should fit nicely into any work environment.

Flexispot standing desk converter — $150, was $180

If you already have a desk you’re happy with but still would like to stand now and then to do your work, a standing desk converter is a good option for you. This standing desk converter by Flexispot sets right on your desk and instantly gives you some new surface area to raise up and stand at. It raises with a manual handle and it’s made with a heavy duty steel frame with top-quality gas springs. Both the base frame and keyboard tray are outfitted with protective rubber pads to keep the Flexispot standing desk converter from damaging your desktop.

Flexispot adjustable standing desk — $180 was $300

Flexispot also offers a full adjustable standing desk, with this model coming in at 48 inches across by 30 inches deep, and featuring a sleek, white, modern design. Height range for this standing desk runs from 28 inches to 47.6 inches, and it weights 154 pounds, which provides a sturdy foundation for you to work on, even when the desk is fully raised. It has a two-button controller that raises and lowers the desk, and it’s able to go from its lowest height to fully raises in just 10 seconds.

CorLiving standing desk converter — $210, was $300

The CorLiving standing desk converter is another option for people who already have a desk they’re happy with but would like to add the ability to do some work at it while standing up. It measures 20 inches by 31.5 inches and has non-skid silicone pads to protect your desktop and keep it scratch-free. It can extend the height of your desk from an additional four inches to an additional 20 inches, and its design makes it easy to use, with a squeeze handle to easily lock it into its desired height.

Insignia adjustable standing desk — $300, was $370

Featuring an adjustable height between 28.7 inches and 48.4 inches, you’ll be able to use this standing desk from Insignia whether you’re sitting or standing. It has an electric switch for raising and lowering, while its anti-collision technology will make sure that it doesn’t damage anything near it when you’re changing its height by automatically reversing the desk upon hitting an object. It measures 55.1 inches by 27.6 inches, and the desk’s steel frame is durable enough to carry as much as 110 pounds. You’ll also receive cable ties with this standing desk, which will help reduce clutter by managing cords and cables.

Serta adjustable standing desk — $309, was $380

This adjustable standing desk by Serra offers a sleek, minimal design that will look good in any work environment. It has a fully motorized lift system that can take the desk’s height from almost 29 inches to just over 48 inches. The desktop itself measures 48 inches by nearly 24 inches, and the desk can support up to 110 pounds. This makes it as good an option as any for dual monitor setups and people who prefer a lot of surface area to spread out on while they do their work.

Flash Furniture Tanner adjustable standing desk — $399, was $470

The Tanner adjustable standing desk by Flash Furniture has a smooth motor mechanism that makes it effortless to raise and lower, despite this desk being on the heavier side. Its 200-pound weight offers a sturdy foundation to work at, and makes this a good option if you have a lot to put on your desk, such as external monitors. The desktop is rock solid at one inch of thickness, and the working surface measures 48 inches by 23.75 inches.

Koble Juno adjustable standing desk — $500, was $600

The Juno adjustable standing desk by Koble offers some features you won’t find on many other standing desks. It has a good adjustability range which is controlled electronically like you’ll find on most adjustable standing desks, but it also has an LED display with four memory settings so you can save different height preferences. This is also the desk for you if you have a lot of devices hanging around, as it has two USB charging ports, one USB-C charging port, and a 10-watt built-in wireless charging pad on the desktop.

