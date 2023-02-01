Best HP laptop deals: HP Envy, HP Spectre x360, and more

A staple of the modern electronics and computing industry, HP has stood the test of time, and that’s not because of luck. After leading the industry during the PC revolution that brought computers into millions of homes during the late 20th century, the brand continues to offer some of the best computers in the 21st century. When it comes to laptops, the HP logo graces all kinds, including budget-friendly, Windows laptops and Chromebooks, cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops, and powerful gaming machines. At any given time, you’ll find HP laptop deals featured in lists galore, with mentions in the best laptop deals, the best Chromebook deals, and even great gaming laptop deals. If you’re looking for something a bit more specific you can always peek at the best 2-in-1 laptop deals, which swap between a traditional laptop and tablet configuration, as well as the best 17-inch laptop deals — when you want more screen real estate.

The deals are plentiful so there should be an HP laptop out there that will suit your needs and budget. Because there are so many, we want to help you find that special device, so we’ve rounded up some of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail this month.

Today’s best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 15.6-inch —

HP Laptop 14 —

HP Laptop 17 —

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14 — $630, was $970

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop 15 —

HP Envy Laptop 17 — $800, was $1,100

HP Victus Laptop 16 —

HP EliteBook 865 — $939, was $2,227

HP Spectre x360 — $950, was $1,250

HP Chromebook 15.6-inch — $250, was $330

With its sizable 15.6-inch touchscreen display, offering an HD 1366 by 768 resolution, with anti-glare technology, this Chromebook is useful anywhere, anytime. Under the hood is an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, with clock speeds up to 2.8GHz, and Intel UHD graphics. An impressive 8GB of DDR4 system memory allows you to multi-task like a champ, while the 128GB solid-state drive offers more storage than you usually see in a Chromebook.

Altogether, it features some pretty impressive specs and would do excellent as anyone’s daily driver, as long as you’re looking to do some studying, watch some media, or handle basic productivity tasks.

HP Laptop 14 — $270, was $400

Large screens are great sometimes, but if you’re looking for true portability, smaller tends to be better and more manageable. That’s what this HP Laptop 14 offers, thanks to its 14-inch HD micro-edge display with BrightView eye comfort support and 250 nits brightness rating. Inside is an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 system memory, and integrated Intel UHD graphics.

The 128GB solid-state drive is fast, responsive, and plenty large enough to store photos, documents, media, and beyond. With today’s cloud storage solutions — and because of how cheap they are — you can always expand your storage at any time, or connect external media, like an external hard drive. The long-lasting battery will get you through the day, and when you need some more power, HP’s Fast-Charge technology will get you back in action quickly.

HP Laptop 17 — $330, was $500

Running Windows 11 Home, this is a true laptop — it’s also powered by an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U dual-core processor up to 3.7GHz. AMD Radeon graphics ensure you can do some light or casual gaming, and handle a majority of graphic design and editing tasks. You’ll probably want to connect an ergonomic mouse if that’s your plan, however.

Other features include 8GB of system memory, which is decent, and a 128GB solid-state drive which is plenty of storage space, except for some of the more hardcore uses — like AAA gaming. All in, it’s a great little laptop for just about anyone, especially as a secondary device.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14 — $550, was $800

A 2-in-1 laptop can quickly switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under the screen, as explained by our laptop buying guide. The HP Pavilion x360 14t-ek000 falls under this category, enabled by the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. If you’ll be watching streaming content, the experience gets better with its HP Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O. In terms of performance, the 2-in-1 laptop won’t let you down with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which are paired with 8GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need for laptops. The HP Pavilion x360 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop 15 — $630, was $840

This 2-in-1 ups the ante with its 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen display. It’s slightly larger than most comparable options, but the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U six-core processor with AMD Radeon Graphics really raises the bar here, allowing you to enjoy some casual gaming and light editing. That processor, by the way, offers clock speeds up to 4.3GHz which is remarkable in a laptop like this, especially for its price point.

Of course, you also get Windows 11 Home, 8GB of DDR4 system memory, and a decently-sized 256GB solid-state drive for files, documents, and beyond. It’s pre-loaded with HP software, like HP Palette or HP QuickDrop, and uses AI noise reduction and a high-resolution 5MP camera for clear, enjoyable video calls and conferences. It’s a solid little workhorse, but will give you some time to play when you’re ready to wind down in the evening.

HP Envy Laptop 17 — $700, was $1,100

One of the major selling points of the HP Envy Laptop is its 17.3-inch screen, which is large enough to provide a clear look at the projects that you’ll be working on. Creative professionals and video editors will appreciate the display’s Full HD resolution and accurate colors, though it’s also amazing for watching content from your favorite streaming services. The laptop will be able to keep up with your daily tasks through its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s ready to start working with you after unboxing because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. If you’ll be using the HP Envy Laptop for video calls, you’ll look your best with its 5MP camera with Auto Frame technology and AI Noise Reduction.

HP Victus Laptop 16 — $750, was $1,000

If you’re looking for a true gaming machine, from HP, the Victus is your best best. It’s rocking an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H six-core and 12-thread processor, with clock speeds up to 4.5GHz, plus it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. You won’t be playing the newest titles on ultra, we’re looking at you Forspoken, but you can certainly play a lot on medium to high, and crank the settings for older titles.

It also has 8GB of DDR5 RAM, which is some of the best on the market right now, and a 256GB solid-state drive for speed, and lots of storage space. The immersive 16.1-inch full-HD IPS display is WLED-backlit for a bright, vivid picture. HP dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen are rich, enjoyable and provide a small-scale surround-experience like no other. It’s running Windows 11 Home too, so you get a full system experience, no matter where you take this thing.

HP EliteBook 865 — $1.049, was $2,227

The HP EliteBook 865 is a dependable laptop that will have no trouble meeting the expectations of work-from-home employees and business owners. The device highlights the capabilities of AMD amid the AMD vs Intel rivalry with its AMD Ryzen 5 6600U processor, which is paired with AMD Radeon 660M Graphics and 16GB of RAM for reliable performance across multiple apps. You can get the Windows 10 Pro on the laptop through downgrade rights from Windows 11 Pro, and you’ll have enough space left over on its 256GB SSD for all your software and files. The laptop features a 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, and if you’re concerned for your security, this particular model is the Wolf Pro Security Edition, which provides enterprise-level protection.

HP Spectre x360 — $1,000, was $1,250

The HP Spectre x360 is another 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, with the 360-degree hinges on its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen enabling quick and easy transformations from laptop mode to tablet mode and vice versa. You won’t experience performance issues with the device as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it will be able to run all your favorite apps with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. If you’ll need to join video chats, the HP Spectre x360 will help you look your best with its 5MP GlamCam with Appearance Filter, which also offers a physical privacy shutter so that you’ll have peace of mind whenever you’re not using the laptop’s webcam.

How to choose an HP laptop

HP’s lineup of computers is extensive, so while you’re sorting through the above HP laptop deals you might find yourself a bit overwhelmed. That’s okay. Despite being a decades-old brand, though, it has definitely kept up with the times: Today, HP makes everything from modern Chromebooks to sleek 2-in-1 ultrabooks to beefy gaming machines, and no matter your needs or budget, chances are good that there’s an HP laptop deal waiting for you.

Laptops can more or less be broken down into three categories: Traditional laptops, 2-in-1s, and gaming laptops, all of which can be found in most price brackets. After deciding which you want and determining how much you’re willing to spend (something you probably already have a good idea of), it’s time to start looking at what features you want — as well as what to expect from a cheap HP laptop that’s within your chosen price range.

These features include things like screen size and resolution, hard drive type (SSD or HDD) and capacity, and hardware (such as how much RAM you need, or whether you want a discrete graphics card that can handle gaming). More features and better hardware come with a higher price tag, of course, but if you know what you want ahead of time and set realistic expectations, you’ll end up happy with your purchase. To make things easier, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Do HP laptops have Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is a wireless standard that is ubiquitous nowadays. Your phone almost certainly has Bluetooth capability, and virtually all modern tablets and laptops, including HP laptops, pack this connectivity. Bluetooth allows you to pair your computer or another device to peripherals such as wireless headphones or speakers (to name the two most popular examples), but if you’re picky about being on the latest standard, then you’ll want to look closely at the specs of the PC you’ve got your eye on to make sure it’s not outdated — something you run the risk of if you’re looking at the cheapest of the cheap HP laptop deals out there.

Are HP laptops good for gaming?

Any Windows laptop can run games, but that doesn’t mean that any computer can run any game. For playing modern games at good settings, you need a laptop with a dedicated (or “discrete”) graphics card. These GPUs act almost like a second CPU for your PC, but one that is fully dedicated to handling resource-heavy graphical tasks. That usually means gaming, but also applies to jobs like video rendering.

You’ll also want a good modern CPU, ideally a ninth- or 10th-generation Intel Core processor or one of the newer AMD Ryzen processors. Many HP laptops (and even many other cheap gaming laptops you can find today) come loaded with this sort of hardware and HP also makes a number of PCs dedicated to gaming in its Pavilion and Omen lines, so you’ve got a few options if you’re looking for a beefier machine for both work and play.

Do HP laptops come with Microsoft Word?

Microsoft Word, being a component of the Microsoft Office suite, is paid software, and HP laptops do not include this for free. However, many do come with an Office trial, and you may even be able to get Microsoft Office for free through your school or workplace (and if not, consider looking around for a good Microsoft Office deal to save some money). If all you need is a basic word processor, Windows still includes the classic WordPad text editor, and you can also check out the free Microsoft Office alternatives.

Are HP laptops waterproof?

You’ll notice that most of these HP laptop deals forego any models with water-resistance ratings. There’s good reason for that, because electronics and water typically don’t mix very well, and laptops (from HP or any brand) are no different. Although you can often rescue a laptop from a spill on the keyboard, no consumer-grade PC is fully waterproof or even what you would consider water-resistant. Even Apple MacBooks, despite some persistent rumors, are not waterproof. If you’re concerned about that, however, then you may want to invest in a waterproof cover or bag that can keep your HP laptop safe.

Do HP laptops have HDMI ports?

The vast majority of modern computers come with ports for an HDMI cable, which is the current standard for A/V connectivity (DisplayPort is also popular, although more commonly used for desktops rather than laptops). HDMI is a connection that transmits high-definition audio and video signals along a single cable, and pretty much all HP laptops feature an HDMI port which allows you to connect your computer to an external display if you want to. A majority of the HP laptop deals featured above include systems with either a built-in HDMI port or some variation — some USB Type-C ports, for example, support micro HDMI or conversion type cables to output video to an external TV, display, or monitor.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations