Best HP Envy deals for June 2022

The HP Envy lineup of devices has a surprisingly great range, from laptops to desktops, and even printers. There’s quite a lot on offer here if you want to pick one of these products up. As such, we’ve collected some of the best HP Envy deals so that you don’t have to wade through the dozens of products to get to the good stuff.

Today’s best HP Envy deals

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer — $220, was $270

Why Buy

Includes six months of HP Instant Ink subscription

Great print quality

Has a good scanner that can save documents to PDF

Includes an automatic document feeder

As the world transitioned to working from home, printers took a big leap forward now that many folks need to print things at home. As such, all-in-one printers have had a lot of great features added to them while still maintaining a pretty great price, such as in the case of the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, which has a few similarities to the HP Envy Inspire 7900e we’ve reviewed before. For example, one thing we like to see at this price point is the addition of the automatic document feeder (ADF), which can hold up to 125 sheets of paper.

Another nice addition is the inclusion of an HP Instant Ink subscription for six months, which is essentially a subscription service that sends you ink. There are different levels of instant ink packages, and each is based on the number of pages you can print per month, with the lowest being 10 pages a month for 99 cents a month, all the way up to 700 pages per month for $25 a month. While it may seem weird to go for a printing subscription, it brings the overall price per page down, which is a big deal given how much ink cartridges cost these days. If you print several hundred pages a month, then the subscription is going to save you a lot of money over time.

As for the print quality, it has a 4800 x 1200 DPI resolution for color, and it does a pretty good job with monochrome documents, as well as a surprisingly good job of photos. Scanning is also pretty good at 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution, and it can even save documents to PDF, which is a huge convenience. It also has a color touchscreen and the ability to control it through a mobile app, another excellent convenience feature that means you don’t have to be connected to a PC.

HP Envy Desktop — $450, was $550

Why Buy

Great base specs

Lots of room to upgrade and customize

Ability to add a GPU

Aesthetically pleasing

If you need a plain desktop computer without too many frills but good build quality, this pre-built from HP is a great offer, not only because the base specs are pretty good but because you have a lot of room to customize your build. For example, while the base CPU that comes with the desktop is an 11th-gen Intel i3-10100, you can still upgrade it to an i5-10400 for $120, or even an i7-10700 for $320, which is great if you do a lot of CPU-intensive work such as audio editing, streaming both as a viewer or as a streamer, or simulation and strategy gaming.

Similarly, since the desktop is mostly targeted to business users, the base specs don’t come with a GPU, instead relying on the integrated Intel UHD graphics, which may allow you to get away with some casual gaming. On the other hand, if you do plan to game, you have six different upgrade options, starting with a GTX 1650 for $159, which is a low- to mid-tier GPU for those who aren’t going to game often or play high-end games, to the RTX 3060 for $500. Either way, you have quite a few GPU options depending on your gaming needs, which we appreciate with business-oriented desktop pre-builts.

Base RAM comes in at 8GB, which should be more than enough for more people, but it may be worth upgrading to 12GB for $40 for extra headroom or the 16GB option for $100 if you’re a power user. There’s also a 32GB option for $240, but most people likely won’t need that much RAM unless they tend to have tons of apps and browser tabs open simultaneously. Another upgrade worth doing is the better networking card which gives you Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and it only costs an extra $25. You may also consider upgrading your storage if you do a lot of gaming, especially since the base 256GB SSD might not be enough. There are quite a few upgrade options here, from upgrading the primary storage up to 1TB SSD for $140, or adding secondary storage of up to 2TB HDD for $74, although that mostly depends on your needs and what you think you’ll likely be using.

HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop — $640, was $740

Why buy



AMD Ryzen CPU and GPU

Good upgrade options

Great sound through side speakers

Great value

If you’re not as interested in gaming and want a more mobile platform, this HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop is a great option, especially since the base specs are pretty good. In fact, using a Ryzen 5 5500U not only makes the overall laptop cheaper but it also makes it a pretty powerful laptop for productivity and editing work. You even get the ability to upgrade to the Ryzen 7 5700U, a high-tier CPU that can tear through pretty much most stuff you can throw it at, and it will only cost you an extra $120.

There’s no option for a discrete GPU, but the AMD Radeon Graphics are not that bad, and you’ll be able to get away with some casual gaming. The 15.6-inch display is also nice, using an IPS panel and being WLED backlit; it’s also multitouch enabled, which allows you to use it in that convertible style or as a tablet. It also comes with HP’s active Tilt Pen for a surprisingly nice experience. That being said, we think it’s worth spending the extra $80 to get the version with 400-nit brightness, especially if you might be using it outside or with sunlight shining on the screen since the base 250 nits won’t be ideal for that.

As for RAM, you get 8GB at base spec and can upgrade to 16GB for $80, although it’s probably not worth it unless you’re a power user. Storage is also pretty good with a base of 256GB and not likely to cause you to run into that limit, especially if you stream your content. Of course, you can go with either a 512GB upgrade for $60, or the 1TB upgrade for $160, although whether either is worth it will depend on your specific needs.

HP Envy Laptop — $700, was $940

Why Buy



Small and portable design

Sharp display

Good upgrade options

Backlit keyboard

If you need something that can move easily with you on the go, then this smaller HP envy laptop is a great option. With a nice 13.3-inch FHD screen, this laptop is pretty small and lightweight, likely able to fit in most bags that you already carry without too much of an extra fuss. While the base model isn’t touch-enabled, you can upgrade it to one that is for just an extra $40, and for that price, it’s certainly worth it.

As for the CPU and memory, the base specs come with an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 and 16GB of RAM, with the CPU being a good mid-tier option and great for the majority of folks out there, and the RAM is probably more than enough for most folks. That being said, we do like the first upgrade that you can get for $110, which bumps the CPU up to the 11th-gen Intel i7-1165G7 but lowers the RAM to 8GB, which is a fair trade, especially if you tend to do a lot of CPU-intensive work. That being said, if you want that 16GB, you can go for the $150 upgrade, which adds both the better CPU and the 16GB of RAM.

When it comes to GPU, there’s no discrete one on there, although you do get the Intel Iris XE graphics, which will let you get away with some casual gaming and maybe even some games like League of Legends. Storage is also relatively good for most users, with a base of 256GB, although you can get 512GB and 1TB for $70 or $190, respectively.

HP Envy deals FAQ

When are the best HP Envy deals?

The best time of the year to get yourself a great HP Envy deal will likely be Prime Day, which often has the best electronics deal of the year. While we aren’t exactly sure when it’s going to take place just yet, we do know that Prime Day 2022 will be in July, and if history is anything to go by, then it’s probably going to take place sometime around July 15 or so. You should also keep an eye out on other retailers, not just Amazon because they often try and get out great deals to capitalize on the buying fervor that comes with Prime Day.

Besides Prime Day, another good time for electronics is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That being said, these two sales days are usually overstock sales, so you don’t see a huge variety of products on the digital shelves. Still, you’ll likely find some HP Envy deal, although it’s likely to be a gamble.

That’s why we generally suggest you buy now if you can’t wait. Not only do we not know what deals are coming up in the future but it’s also possible they are worse than the deals now. Plus, you’ll be missing out on several weeks, if not months, of having your new device, so if you find a deal that you like and can afford, it’s worth grabbing it from now rather than waiting.

How much should you spend on an HP Envy laptop?

HP Envy laptops tend to be relatively cheap, so spending more than $1,500 is likely too much, especially since these laptops are targeted toward more budget-friendly consumers. That being said, the HP Envy form factor is pretty great, and there’s no reason you can’t customize and upgrade your base model to something snazzy if you need it, especially if you want to include a good CPU or a lot of RAM.

Ultimately, how much you want to spend will rely heavily on your usage, although if you’re looking for something like a gaming laptop, it’s better to go for laptops made like that, such those in our list of the best gaming laptop deals; they tend to be better priced and have gaming-specific features you won’t find on non-gaming laptops.

