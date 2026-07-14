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Can AI audiobooks narrate better than humans? This study says many listeners think so

New study finds listeners favor AI narrated audiobooks over traditional human narration in blind testing.

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Audiobooks on Spotify on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You might assume most listeners would pick a real human voice over a synthetic one, but a new study says otherwise. Edison Research at SSRS surveyed 1,005 fiction audiobook fans in May 2026 for a study commissioned by AI audio company Spoken. The twist is that listeners rated the AI narration higher, and they did not even know it was AI until after they heard it (via Variety).

Why listeners favored the AI narration

Researchers split listeners into two groups. One group heard an excerpt narrated by a human voice actor, and the other heard the same passage using Spoken’s Multi-Cast technology, which assigns a distinct voice to each character in a scene. Nobody knew going in whether they were hearing a real person or an AI voice.

spoken-ai-audiobook-study-stats
Spoken

According to the results, 61% of listeners rated the Multi-Cast version favorably, compared to 53% for the human narrator. The AI narration also scored higher on perceived quality and overall engagement.

What does this mean for the future of audiobooks?

The researchers say the results point to changing attitudes toward AI-generated narration, especially when multiple character voices create a more immersive listening experience. Spoken CEO Phil Marshall said blocking out any bias about AI going in was key to getting honest reactions from listeners.

Audiobooks on Spotify
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

He also acknowledged that cheaply made AI audiobooks have received fair criticism, citing projects like the AI-narrated version of Homer’s “Odyssey” by Michael Caine as an example of technology that still needs polish. Edison Research VP Megan Lazovick added that the openness to AI voices surprised her team the most.

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Marshall says the results are pushing Spoken to focus more on creating vivid, immersive listening experiences going forward. Human storytellers still drive the creative process, but according to this study, listeners may be more open to AI narration than anyone expected.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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