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Satechis’s color-matched MacBook Neo accessories are just too pretty to ignore

If you wish Apple made peppy accessories for its budget laptop, Satechi heard your prayers without charging you a bomb for it.

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Satechi MacBook Neo accessories
Satechi

Satechi, which makes some fantastic charging and PC peripherals, has just launched a whole bunch of accessories targeted at the MacBook Neo. But instead of making them boring and drab, the company has actually color-matched them to the exact shade that you get on Apple’s budget-centric laptop. The offerings on the table include a multi-port adapter, a USB-C snap hub, and a wireless mouse, and all of them are now available to buy starting at $29.99 from Satechi’s website and Amazon. Color options that are up for grabs include Citrus, Blush, Indigo, and Silver

Satechi OntheGo 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter ($44.99)

Satechi MacBook Neo accessories
Satechi

The round multi-port adapter by Satechi is arguably the most eye-catching device in the lineup. It’s a puck-shaped adapter that can also attach magnetically to the lid of your MacBook Neo. The Satechi OntheGo 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter comes with a color-matched nylon braided cable and features a USB-C as well as a USB-A port, both of which allow 5 Gbps data transfer.

view at Amazon
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The USB-C port also opens the door for 60-watt pass-through charging, and there is also an HDMI port that can handle monitors at up to 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also features an SD card reader, which means you can also use it as an external storage and recording device, while attached magnetically to the back of your iPhone.

Satechi USB-C Snap Hub ($44.99)

Satechi MacBook Neo accessories
Satechi

If you don’t want a device that dangles through a wire from your laptop, the Satechi USB-C Snap Hub is the ideal solution. It can link up with the USB-C ports on your MacBook Neo and sits flush with the chassis, as if it were a natural extension of the body. It just misses out on the active cooling perk that the brand is offering with its SSD enclosure.

It flaunts an anodized aluminum build that feels right at home with Apple’s laptop, and offers a decent selection of six ports. You get an HDMI port that can handle 4K 60Hz output to an external monitor, a USB-A port, a USB-C inlet, an SD card reader, as well as a micro SD card slot, and a 45-watt pass-through charging port.

view at amazon
Satechi MacBook Neo accessories
Satechi

And finally, we have the Satechi Slim EX Wireless Mouse, which costs $29.99 and supports wireless connectivity over Bluetooth and the 2.4 GHz link. Rocking an aluminum build, Satechi says that its latest mouse offers “quiet click switches and a precision-machined scroll wheel.” It also features a user-replaceable battery and works just fine across macOS, Windows, Android, and iPadOS platforms.

view at amazon
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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