Firefox is doubling its update pace, and that’s good news for your security

Mozilla is about to speed up one of the most important parts of using Firefox: security updates. If you’re used to seeing a new Firefox update land about once a month, that’s about to change. Beginning in September, Mozilla plans to switch to a two-week release schedule for Firefox on desktop and Android, meaning users should start getting updates twice as often. That might sound like more frequent downloads, but it’s really about closing security gaps sooner.

Why waiting a month for security fixes no longer cuts it

The company says the pace of cybersecurity has changed dramatically, especially with AI helping researchers uncover bugs faster than ever before. The downside is that attackers can often find and exploit those same weaknesses just as quickly. Waiting an entire month to deliver fixes isn’t as comfortable as it once was, so Mozilla wants to shorten that window.

For users, the benefit is fairly straightforward. Imagine a serious browser flaw is discovered shortly after you’ve installed the latest version of Firefox. Under the current monthly schedule, you could be waiting weeks for that fix to arrive as part of the next planned release. With updates every two weeks, those protections can reach your browser much sooner.

Firefox is speeding up, but it’s not cutting corners

Don’t expect Firefox’s feature development to suddenly move at double speed, though. Mozilla says this change is about shipping completed work more frequently, not rushing unfinished features out the door. If something isn’t ready, it’ll simply wait for a future release rather than being forced into the next update. The new schedule is expected to begin with Firefox 155, which is slated to arrive on September 1 instead of the previously planned September 15 release. Mozilla also notes that this is an experiment rather than a permanent commitment, so it’ll keep an eye on how the faster cadence works before deciding whether to stick with it long-term.

For Firefox users, that ultimately means one thing: faster protection against newly discovered threats, without having to wait a month for the next big update.