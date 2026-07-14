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If you shoot RAW, Snapseed just solved one of your biggest headaches

Version 4.1 brings broad RAW format support to Android, with an iOS release coming soon.

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If you shoot RAW and edit on your phone, Google’s free photo editing app Snapseed just got a lot more useful. The app has received a fresh update on Android, adding support for a long list of RAW formats it previously couldn’t handle.

What’s new in Snapseed v4.1

Expanded RAW support is the big change in the new release. In a post on Reddit, the Snapseed team says version 4.1 covers most of the major formats and cameras on the market, including Sony’s ARW, Canon’s CR3, Nikon’s NEF, Fujifilm’s RAF, Olympus’ ORF, Pentax’s PEF, and the generic DNG format. The post adds that a few formats “aren’t quite there yet,” but the team still decided to release the update rather than wait to get everything right.

Snapseed 4.1: massively expanded RAW support
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The release also adds undo and redo controls inside individual editing tools, so you no longer have to exit to the main editor screen to reverse a change. It’s a small tweak, but one that should make fine-tuning edits noticeably faster.

Rollout is phased, and you may encounter bugs

Snapseed 4.1 is rolling out gradually so that the team can catch any major bugs before the update reaches everyone. As such, you may not see the expanded RAW support immediately. The team has also warned that a “few bugs might pop up” even after extensive internal testing, asking users to report anything they run into to get it fixed faster. An iOS version of the update is also coming soon, though the team hasn’t shared a firm release date yet.

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This update builds on Snapseed’s major redesign from earlier this year, which added a built-in camera with real-time film emulation. These features first rolled out on the iOS version this February. Broader RAW support closes one of the last real gaps in the app, making it a strong choice for professionals and casual users alike.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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